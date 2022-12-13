Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opens another new Georgia location
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent Region
The richest woman in Georgia
Nicole Ashley Jackson: mother accused of setting fire to conceal murder of 4-year-old daughter
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 years
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia sheriffs give back to community for Christmas
This is the time of year that many law enforcement agencies step up to support families in their communities, especially with gifts for children in need. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office was out at 7 a.m. Thursday greeting children at the Griffin Walmart as part of the Santa Sheriff program. Thirty-seven children with the help of deputies and others in law enforcement here are given $300 to shop for Christmas.
DeKalb hosting pre-Christmas food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its next big food giveaway just in time for Christmas. ...
fox5atlanta.com
Paws Between Homes helps temporarily displaced pets
ATLANTA - More than 11,000 evictions were filed in Fulton County from September to November, which brings those numbers back up to nearly the same pre-COVID levels from the same months in 2019. Evictions not only create a housing crisis for families, but can also separate them permanently from their...
Newnan Times-Herald
NPD officer recognized by Newnan Rotary Club
Officer William Hull with the Newnan Police Department was recognized as the “First Responder of the Year” by the Newnan Rotary Club. Chief Brent Blankenship introduced Hull to the club during their Friday meeting held at the Newnan Country Club. A nine-year veteran of law enforcement, Hull began...
thecitymenus.com
Carrollton Welcomes Shine Time Express Car Wash
Shine Time Express Car Wash is bringing the community an upgraded car wash experience. From a laser show car wash to a license plate recognition system, husband and wife team Bryan and Jennifer Nixon have accomplished a major renovation along with adding brand new equipment to the existing building shell. The couple says, “We ripped the old track out and put in a new setup: it’s a brand new chain, rollers, along with the entire wash system itself.”
thecitymenus.com
Peachtree City Walmart Reopens on Dec. 21
On August 24, 2022, a fire severely impacted the Peachtree City Walmart Supercenter, located at 2717 Highway 54, forcing the store to temporarily close. After four months, the Peachtree City Walmart will welcome shoppers back to limited areas of the store on December 21. The store will celebrate a reopening...
MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Free pet adoption event happening Saturday in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to the family this holiday season, one metro Atlanta shelter wants to make sure you consider adopting. Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet adoption event with Lifeline Animal Project on Saturday, Dec. 17...
thecitymenus.com
Kool Coffee Shop Opens in Newnan
Kool Bean is open and now serving up triple-brewed coffee with specialized syrup in Newnan. James Hong, originally from South Korea but went to school in Baltimore, and Sean Novinson, from Illinois, are co-owners who wanted to create a different kind of coffee shop. “We’re not everybody else. We try to have more fun, and we try to find out what people actually want,” said Sean.
Walmart set to reopen 4 months after teen fire inside Peachtree City store
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Walmart in Fayette County is set to partially reopen next week four months after a fire forced it to close. The fire broke out at the store off Highway 54 on Aug. 24. Police later charged a 14-year-old girl with arson for setting the fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check
KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
Newnan Times-Herald
Heritage School students raise $26K for Can-A-Thon
The Heritage School raised more than $26,000 for the Newnan Junior Service League’s 2022 Can-A-Thon, a record for the Hawks. The effort, led by Key Club sponsor/Heritage faculty member Gina Watkiss and Key Club members, makes significant contributions to the Can-A-Thon every year. To further increase involvement and raise even more funds for the campaign, The Heritage School ran a one-week King-A-Thon for Can-A-Thon to determine its homecoming king.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan Kiwanis Honors members, recognizes ‘Kiwanian of the Year’
C.R. Phillips was recognized as the Kiwanian of the Year at the recent Kiwanis Club of Newnan Annual Honors Banquet. The event, held at the Newnan Centre, recognized members for their leadership, commitment and dedication to the Newnan Kiwanis Club. Newnan Kiwanis Immediate Past President Keith Ross recognized Phillips for...
Newnan Times-Herald
Something profound, maybe
I was at an elementary school SAFE graduation recently. For those not in the know, SAFE is a program the Sheriff’s Office provides for fifth grade students. This column isn’t about the SAFE program, but being in attendance did make me think. Gone are the days where I...
cobbcountycourier.com
“Aren’t I the cutest doggy you’ve ever seen? Adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Happy Dog December 15
One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
fox5atlanta.com
Injured deer wanders into clothing store at Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A lost and injured deer was seen smashing into windows in a clothing store in Dunwoody. Diamond Clarke recorded footage of the buck in the Zara store in the Perimeter Mall, as it repeatedly walked into the storefront glass. "We were all just working a normal day...
The Citizen Online
OPINION — Sneaking in 5-story apartment complex across from McIntosh High School
OPINION — How the Peachtree City Planning Director and Planning Commission were out-maneuvered by a former city attorney — An hour into the December 12 Peachtree City Planning Commission meeting we began the final agenda item: PW12-22-02 – Discussion about senior housing in Peachtree City and potential senior housing project at intersection of Walt Banks Road and Lexington Circle.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan sets plan to improve 49 roads
A collection of 49 streets have been placed on the city of Newnan’s roadway improvement program list for 2023-2025. The Newnan City Council unanimously approved the list of roads, as well as a three-year funding program to get the roads repaired, at a meeting on Tuesday. This list of...
Newnan Times-Herald
Pet of the Week: Aslan
Aslan is a calm, fluffy orange tabby who weighs about 7.5 pounds and has already been neutered. He loves all humans but does not get along with other cats or dogs, so he would be best suited for a single-pet home. He has tested negative for heartworm, the feline leukemia virus and the feline immunodeficiency virus, and he has had his initial vaccines.
