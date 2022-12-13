ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia sheriffs give back to community for Christmas

This is the time of year that many law enforcement agencies step up to support families in their communities, especially with gifts for children in need. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office was out at 7 a.m. Thursday greeting children at the Griffin Walmart as part of the Santa Sheriff program. Thirty-seven children with the help of deputies and others in law enforcement here are given $300 to shop for Christmas.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Paws Between Homes helps temporarily displaced pets

ATLANTA - More than 11,000 evictions were filed in Fulton County from September to November, which brings those numbers back up to nearly the same pre-COVID levels from the same months in 2019. Evictions not only create a housing crisis for families, but can also separate them permanently from their...
Newnan Times-Herald

NPD officer recognized by Newnan Rotary Club

Officer William Hull with the Newnan Police Department was recognized as the “First Responder of the Year” by the Newnan Rotary Club. Chief Brent Blankenship introduced Hull to the club during their Friday meeting held at the Newnan Country Club. A nine-year veteran of law enforcement, Hull began...
NEWNAN, GA
thecitymenus.com

Carrollton Welcomes Shine Time Express Car Wash

Shine Time Express Car Wash is bringing the community an upgraded car wash experience. From a laser show car wash to a license plate recognition system, husband and wife team Bryan and Jennifer Nixon have accomplished a major renovation along with adding brand new equipment to the existing building shell. The couple says, “We ripped the old track out and put in a new setup: it’s a brand new chain, rollers, along with the entire wash system itself.”
CARROLLTON, GA
thecitymenus.com

Peachtree City Walmart Reopens on Dec. 21

On August 24, 2022, a fire severely impacted the Peachtree City Walmart Supercenter, located at 2717 Highway 54, forcing the store to temporarily close. After four months, the Peachtree City Walmart will welcome shoppers back to limited areas of the store on December 21. The store will celebrate a reopening...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Free pet adoption event happening Saturday in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to the family this holiday season, one metro Atlanta shelter wants to make sure you consider adopting. Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet adoption event with Lifeline Animal Project on Saturday, Dec. 17...
MARIETTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Kool Coffee Shop Opens in Newnan

Kool Bean is open and now serving up triple-brewed coffee with specialized syrup in Newnan. James Hong, originally from South Korea but went to school in Baltimore, and Sean Novinson, from Illinois, are co-owners who wanted to create a different kind of coffee shop. “We’re not everybody else. We try to have more fun, and we try to find out what people actually want,” said Sean.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check

KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
KENNESAW, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Heritage School students raise $26K for Can-A-Thon

The Heritage School raised more than $26,000 for the Newnan Junior Service League’s 2022 Can-A-Thon, a record for the Hawks. The effort, led by Key Club sponsor/Heritage faculty member Gina Watkiss and Key Club members, makes significant contributions to the Can-A-Thon every year. To further increase involvement and raise even more funds for the campaign, The Heritage School ran a one-week King-A-Thon for Can-A-Thon to determine its homecoming king.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan Kiwanis Honors members, recognizes ‘Kiwanian of the Year’

C.R. Phillips was recognized as the Kiwanian of the Year at the recent Kiwanis Club of Newnan Annual Honors Banquet. The event, held at the Newnan Centre, recognized members for their leadership, commitment and dedication to the Newnan Kiwanis Club. Newnan Kiwanis Immediate Past President Keith Ross recognized Phillips for...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Something profound, maybe

I was at an elementary school SAFE graduation recently. For those not in the know, SAFE is a program the Sheriff’s Office provides for fifth grade students. This column isn’t about the SAFE program, but being in attendance did make me think. Gone are the days where I...
cobbcountycourier.com

“Aren’t I the cutest doggy you’ve ever seen? Adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Happy Dog December 15

One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Injured deer wanders into clothing store at Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A lost and injured deer was seen smashing into windows in a clothing store in Dunwoody. Diamond Clarke recorded footage of the buck in the Zara store in the Perimeter Mall, as it repeatedly walked into the storefront glass. "We were all just working a normal day...
DUNWOODY, GA
The Citizen Online

OPINION — Sneaking in 5-story apartment complex across from McIntosh High School

OPINION — How the Peachtree City Planning Director and Planning Commission were out-maneuvered by a former city attorney — An hour into the December 12 Peachtree City Planning Commission meeting we began the final agenda item: PW12-22-02 – Discussion about senior housing in Peachtree City and potential senior housing project at intersection of Walt Banks Road and Lexington Circle.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan sets plan to improve 49 roads

A collection of 49 streets have been placed on the city of Newnan’s roadway improvement program list for 2023-2025. The Newnan City Council unanimously approved the list of roads, as well as a three-year funding program to get the roads repaired, at a meeting on Tuesday. This list of...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Pet of the Week: Aslan

Aslan is a calm, fluffy orange tabby who weighs about 7.5 pounds and has already been neutered. He loves all humans but does not get along with other cats or dogs, so he would be best suited for a single-pet home. He has tested negative for heartworm, the feline leukemia virus and the feline immunodeficiency virus, and he has had his initial vaccines.
NEWNAN, GA

