ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Residents restocking homes with winter supplies

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVjqp_0jhQno0i00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following Sunday’s first snowfall of the season, many residents found snow clearing implements just out of reach.

Shovels and other snow clearing tools are necessary every winter but aren’t readily available just when we need them, creating a temporary hardship for families and a hardware store rush to restock our homes with what we’ll need to get through the winter.

Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts

“It’s amazing, everyone doesn’t have the last minute shovel, roof rakes, snow blowers… everyone was coming in the last minute, they couldn’t find their snow shovel. They put it in the garage, and they lost it,” said Leo Courteau, Store Manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield.

As a result, many of us stocked up again to replace what we used last year but unless we keep rock salt year to year in the garage, people toting bagsful from the hardware stores seemed perfectly in place, especially if we were helping someone dear to us.

“I’m just helping my mother out, getting some salt for her,” said Springfield resident Gianni Mazza.

Hopefully, our experience during the first snowfall this season has prepared us for the winter yet to come.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Pittsfield residents enjoying and cleaning up the Friday snowfall

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - A very wet Friday brought the most snowfall to parts of Berkshire County. The snow turned to a light rain in Pittsfield - and back to snow in classic New England fashion. What You Need To Know. Snow is expected to fall in Berkshire County until sometime...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

McCray’s Farm holiday lights attraction gaining popularity

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new holiday attraction this year at a popular farm in South Hadley is attracting attention on social media. “Short of the word.. magical it’s been pretty special to be involved,” says team member, Matthew Murdza. McCray’s Farm in South Hadley is being...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

37K+
Followers
28K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy