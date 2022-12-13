ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Elon Musk promises to restore suspended journalist Twitter accounts after poll

Twitter chief Elon Musk said on Saturday he would reinstate the accounts of several journalists suspended from the platform. He had accused them of sharing private information of his whereabouts.“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” Mr Musk tweeted after a majority of people on the platform responding to his survey voted to have the journalists’ accounts reinstated.On Thursday, the accounts of several journalists who covered Twitter and Mr Musk were suspended in what seemed like an arbitrary move by the company’s new boss.The suspended accounts included those of reporters with...
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Congress moves to ban TikTok in US

A group of bipartisan lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would ban TikTok in the U.S., a move that comes after several state legislators pushed to prohibit the social media platform in their respective states.  Meanwhile, the former NSA head warned that Russia will likely continue using cyberattacks against Ukraine before using nuclear weapons as it…
TechCrunch

Alphabet’s Intrinsic acquires DARPA-backed firm behind open source robotics software

Specifically, Intrinsic is buying Open Source Robotics Corporation (OSRC), the for-profit arm of Open Robotics, and Open Source Robotics Corporation Singapore (OSRC-SG), the portion of the business that led efforts on a project called Open-RMF for interoperability between fleets of robots and physical infrastructure (e.g. doors and elevators). Open Robotics’ nonprofit arm, Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF), won’t be impacted by the deal outside of several new executive appointments, according to Open Robotics co-founder and former CEO Brian Gerkey.
The Associated Press

Phenom High-Volume Hiring Named ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced its high-volume hiring solution has earned five ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards — including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’ and ‘Best Advance in Technology for Readapting to the Workplace and Workplace Culture’ — from Brandon Hall Group, the leader in recognizing Human Capital Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005709/en/ Phenom High-Volume Hiring solution earns GOLD for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Murmur gets a loud ask: Reinvent closed-door decisions

At least that’s what I’m gleaning from the growth story of Murmur, a startup that wants to make decision-making easier for private companies. Built by entrepreneur Aaron Dignan, Murmur launched its closed beta in 2021 with a vision to create a public forum of private work agreements so companies could scale remote policies faster.
hypebeast.com

RTFKT is Building a New Future

RTFKT Studios has certainly made a name for itself in the nascent space of the metaverse. As one of the leaders shaping the parameters of what’s possible, the Web3 fashion house is providing the tools and resources necessary for creators to find that “next level” of creativity. Launched in 2020 by founders Chris Le, Benoit Pagotto, and Steven Vasilev — all of various backgrounds in the tech space — the group is as mysterious as it is innovative, and in two years the tryptic have redefined the boundaries of physical and digital value. Using game engines, augmented reality, blockchain authentication, and NFTs, RTFKT (pronounced “artifact”) has released “next generation collectibles,” including the $3.1 million sale of 600 physical-virtual sneakers in collaboration with NFT artist Fewocious, as well as the Clonex NFT avatars project. Acquired by Nike in December 2021, RTFKT has helped accelerate its digital transformation beyond a mere “sneaker” company since, opening the doors to a truly customized sport x gaming x tech culture. From AR hoodies and digital sneakers to NFC chips and blockchain authentication, RTFKT is setting and resetting the standard for what it means to bring legacy fashion into the Web3 space.

