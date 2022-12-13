Read full article on original website
Related
A mammoth winter storm kills 2 and brings more warnings of blizzards and tornadoes
NEW ORLEANS — A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana and threatened the South with more severe weather Wednesday. Meanwhile, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push more...
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
KOCO
How often do tornadoes happen in the winter in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Wayne early Tuesday morning. It raises a question for a lot of Oklahomans: how often do tornadoes happen in the winter?. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked back at the data in Oklahoma. Watch the video...
3 are dead in Louisiana as a massive winter storm spawns tornadoes across the South
KEITHVILLE, La. — A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes blamed for killing at least three people in Louisiana, and the line of punishing weather threatened neighboring Southern states into the nighttime hours Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great...
Arctic Blast In Texas For Christmas? Some Are Already Worried.
December has already been an interesting month in Texas where weather is concerned. We've had warmer than usual temperatures. This week there was a string of storms that blew through the state, resulting in multiple tornadoes. Now, people are looking forward to Christmas, and a supposed arctic blast we might...
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!
The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
crossroadstoday.com
Decently warm on Friday but temperatures drop on over the weekend along with rain chances
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay below average. Low: 43 degrees. Winds: SE 5 becoming calm in the evening. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Friday: Increasing clouds with partly cloudy skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 67 degrees. Winds:...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
Holiday cold snap could cause problems for Texas power grid, meteorologist says
Much of the state of Texas will be hit with not one but two cold fronts in the next two weeks, and that could potentially impact Texas’ power grid operation, Meteorologist Tom Hale says.
Eight Tornadoes Confirmed During North Texas Storm
The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down in North Texas during the severe storms on December 13. Multiple counties were left damaged just ahead of the holidays. According to NBCDFW, a December storm system swept through the region and caused a great deal of damage...
Incredible videos show tornadoes carving deadly path of destruction across Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas
The South continues to be battered by a severe weather outbreak that spawned several tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana on Tuesday, and incredible videos and photos show the storms carving a deadly path of destruction across the region.
Live Updates: Severe Storms Moving Across Oklahoma Overnight
2:30 a.m. Update: A line of severe storms is moving through western Oklahoma. Storms are expected to hit the Oklahoma City metro at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The storms have ramped up as the line moves toward central Oklahoma. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, and Major...
The Weather Channel
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
KSNB Local4
AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Data: Looking at COVID-19, flu, and RSV numbers in Arizona
Arizona hospitals are being hit by a mix of COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza. Some confirmed case numbers are rising, while others are not.
Is It A Law To Pull Over For Funeral Processions In Oklahoma?
Odds are, whether you've lived in Oklahoma long or not, you've seen vehicles pull to the side of the road to allow a funeral procession to pass. You've probably done the same thing yourself, but is it Oklahoma state law that demands it?. It was a good classic debate we...
Step aside Florida and Ohio. Georgia is ready to be a political battleground
ATLANTA – Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado: these were once perennial swing states. Now, a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Two years ago, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won Georgia for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week.
KOCO
Oklahoma DHS sees increase in card skimming with over 100 SNAP users impacted
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has seen an increase in card skimming. They believe over 100 Oklahoma SNAP users have been impacted. It doesn’t just impact SNAP customers. It can impact any customer who uses a credit, debit or EBT card on a tampered...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0