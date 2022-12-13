ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

B93

Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way

And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
TEXAS STATE
KOCO

How often do tornadoes happen in the winter in Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Wayne early Tuesday morning. It raises a question for a lot of Oklahomans: how often do tornadoes happen in the winter?. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked back at the data in Oklahoma. Watch the video...
WAYNE, OK
KFOR

Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!

The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Local Profile

Eight Tornadoes Confirmed During North Texas Storm

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down in North Texas during the severe storms on December 13. Multiple counties were left damaged just ahead of the holidays. According to NBCDFW, a December storm system swept through the region and caused a great deal of damage...
TEXAS STATE
The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. T​his page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
GRAPEVINE, TX
KSNB Local4

AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
LINCOLN, NE
101.9 The Bull

The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
TEXAS STATE
KVCR NEWS

Step aside Florida and Ohio. Georgia is ready to be a political battleground

ATLANTA – Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado: these were once perennial swing states. Now, a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Two years ago, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won Georgia for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week.
GEORGIA STATE
