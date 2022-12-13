Read full article on original website
Related
Craig Daily Press
CMC votes unanimously to begin Moffat County feasibility study, prompting more questions
This week, Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees voted to move forward with a feasibility study to determine whether Moffat County would be a good fit for annexation into the CMC network. The request for a feasibility study was initiated by the Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board earlier...
Craig Daily Press
Sandrock Ridge Care & Rehabilitation converts west wing to rehabilitation and wellness center
The Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab center recently remodeled its west wing, which now features seven private rooms that will be utilized for short-term stays. During an open house Monday, Dec. 12, Johnathan Marks, chief operation officer for Senex, the parent company to Sandrock Ridge, touted the remodeling work as he explained that the goal was to create a whole new look and feel for the west end of Sandrock.
Craig Daily Press
Santa seeks letters from Moffat County children
Santa recently reached out to the Craig Press from the North Pole to see if the newspaper can help him out again this year by collecting local letters to Santa. As a result, families are encouraged to drop off their children’s letters to Santa and his elves by leaving them at Miller Family Appliance, American Family Insurance, Craig City Hall or in the mailbox set up outside the Craig Press.
Craig Daily Press
Health: MRH Infusion Center provides chemotherapy close to home
Memorial Regional Health’s Infusion Center is an important piece of the treatment puzzle for many Craig-area cancer patients. Those who need chemotherapy can have it done locally, saving them a two-and-a-half-hour drive each way to and from Grand Junction or Glenwood Springs. The Infusion Center is open from 8...
Craig Daily Press
Dec. 15 declared Jerry and Sue Thompson day
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Mayor Ryan Hess read a proclamation to Craig City Council that declared Dec. 15 Jerry and Sue Thompson Day, stating that the two have been “integral key figures in the city of Craig and Moffat County for well over 62 years.”. Jerry Thompson previously served...
Craig Daily Press
Craig Police Department welcomes new officer while honoring another for his actions following an accidental shooting
Craig police had a busy November, and this week, the department welcomed a new officer, while celebrating the actions of an existing officer credited for saving a man’s life. The department honored Cpl. Grant Laehr with a Life Saving Award during a ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Craig...
Craig Daily Press
Craig faces snow removal challenges due to high volume as police issue warnings
With the high volume of snow Craig has received this year, city officials have faced some challenges with off-street parking. On their website and social media pages, Craig police are asking residents to refrain from parking on the street during the winter months. Police Chief Michael Cochran said on Tuesday that street parking has become a nightmare for snow removal over the past few weeks.
Comments / 0