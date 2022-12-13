Read full article on original website
Winning lottery ticket worth $770K sold at Allegheny County grocery store
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $770,00 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket for Wednesday’s drawing matched all six winning numbers, 3-18-20-26-39-48 to win the jackpot prize. The store that sold the ticket, which was the Giant Eagle at 4010 Monroeville Boulevard, earns...
Match 6 ticket worth over $750k sold in Allegheny Co.
Someone in the Pittsburgh area hit is big during Wednesday night’s Pennsylvania Lottery drawing. A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $770,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Monroeville Boulevard.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: Former 4-Star Transfer WR Taking Visit to Pittsburgh
Pitt’s wide receiver depth has taken a hit with a few transfer portal entrants, and the room as a whole is looking to be revamped next season. Tiquan Underwood has been living on the recruiting trail lately, looking for high school and college wide receivers who may be able to make an impact next season and beyond. He made a home visit with one potential wideout today.
Pitt WR Target Dante Cephas Refutes Transfer Commitment Claims
Contrary to previous reports, Pitt Panthers target Dante Cephas has not chosen a transfer destination yet.
Pitt Brimming with Confidence Built by Brutal Brooklyn Trip
When the Pitt Panthers were at their lowest, Jeff Capel hammered them with encouragement.
Florida Transfer Donovan McMillon Commits to Pitt
A former Peters Township High School star is headed home to join the Pitt Panthers.
Pittsburgh gas station robbed at gunpoint
Pittsburgh Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. The instance occurred around 1030 Tuesday night, at the Sunoco in the 1600 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard.
top-ten-travel-list.com
The 10 Best Free Things to do in Pittsburgh
Most are familiar with Pittsburgh’s industrial history as a hub of coal mining and steel production. Today, the city is just as well-known for its’ professional sports teams, world-renowned Carnegie museums, and technological and medical innovation. While enjoying many of the top activities (cruises, sporting events, museums, restaurants) come with a high price tag, there is still plenty of free fun to be had in “The Steel City.” Featuring one of the country’s most mesmerizing skylines, hundreds of picturesque bridges, many beautiful greenspaces, historic neighborhoods, and a full lineup of free events, you will have no problem finding something free, fun, and fabulous to do during your time in Pittsburgh.
wtae.com
Man with gun holds up gas station in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man armed with a gun held up the Sunoco on the 1600 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The store clerk told police the robber stole money and then ran off. No one was...
Man charged after fight outside McFadden’s on Pittsburgh’s North Shore sends officer to hospital
PITTSBURGH — A local man is facing felony assault charges following a fight involving police outside of a North Shore bar that sent a first responder to the hospital. Police were first called to McFadden’s bar for a large fight, but when they arrived it was over. A...
Police: Robberies at several local stores all connected in major shoplifting ring
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police said several stores across our region have been recently hit and they are all linked. On Thursday, Channel 11 confronted and questioned one of the men accused in a major, widespread shoplifting ring. Dion Crawford claims he’s innocent, but police say he is one...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Henry L. Hillman Foundation Boosts Affordable Housing Programs In Pittsburgh
As inflation keeps low- and middle-class residents struggling to afford basic necessities and the area’s homeless population continues to climb, Pittsburgh-based programs are receiving a much-needed boost to initiatives that preserve and protect affordable housing in Allegheny County. The Henry L. Hillman Foundation announced this week it will contribute...
wccsradio.com
PITTSBURGH MAN ARRESTED ON PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS CHARGES
A Pittsburgh man was arrested in Indiana on Sunday on public drunkenness and related charges. Indiana Borough Police say that at 5:26 a.m. on December 11th, police were called out to the 400 block of Gompers Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked in front of the caller’s house for an extended period of time. Police named 20-year-old DeSean Lemir Reeves of Pittsburgh as their suspect. He was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.
Coldest Christmas in 40 years forecasted for Pittsburgh
Christmas is a little over a week away and early forecasts show it could be one of the coldest in nearly 40 years. AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore says a large mass of arctic air will make its way into the Pittsburgh mid-next week.
‘This is not a game’: DA Zappala announces bid for reelection, criticizes city leadership
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala has been the district attorney for the past 25 years. He announced his seventh bid for office on Friday and cited some problems he believes need attention with city leadership. “They’re pushing the police to the back,” Stephen Zappala...
5 suspects in August homicide on Pittsburgh’s North Side appear in court
PITTSBURGH — Five suspects in an Aug. 7 homicide appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing. A lot of video evidence was shown and a lot of questions remain. Family and friends sat in court for about 3 hours listening to the evidence collected in this case. Twenty-one-year-olds,...
Pittsburgh Police Graffiti Squad asking for public’s help identifying ‘prolific tagger’
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police Graffiti Squad detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a “prolific tagger.”. Police said his name is “AChizz” and he has been hitting the South Side in Oakland areas. Detectives are hoping his distinctive walk in the video below will...
wtae.com
16-year-old boy dead, another young person in critical condition after McKeesport shooting
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy is dead and another juvenile is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in McKeesport, Allegheny County police say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Versailles Avenue around 3:35 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 encountered at least a dozen evidence markers at a Uni-Mart convenience store located on this block.
wtae.com
Dave Fawcett, former councilman, running for Allegheny County executive
PITTSBURGH — Lawyer and former Allegheny County council member Dave Fawcett is announcing his candidacy for Allegheny County executive. Fawcett works at the law firm Reed Smith and has done pro bono work through the Pennsylvania Innocence Project. "I'm running because I believe we need to do everything in...
DEP issues emission violation to Shell Cracker plant in Beaver
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to Shell for emissions at its Beaver County cracker plant.
