Die-Hards: Former 4-Star Transfer WR Taking Visit to Pittsburgh

Pitt’s wide receiver depth has taken a hit with a few transfer portal entrants, and the room as a whole is looking to be revamped next season. Tiquan Underwood has been living on the recruiting trail lately, looking for high school and college wide receivers who may be able to make an impact next season and beyond. He made a home visit with one potential wideout today.
The 10 Best Free Things to do in Pittsburgh

Most are familiar with Pittsburgh’s industrial history as a hub of coal mining and steel production. Today, the city is just as well-known for its’ professional sports teams, world-renowned Carnegie museums, and technological and medical innovation. While enjoying many of the top activities (cruises, sporting events, museums, restaurants) come with a high price tag, there is still plenty of free fun to be had in “The Steel City.” Featuring one of the country’s most mesmerizing skylines, hundreds of picturesque bridges, many beautiful greenspaces, historic neighborhoods, and a full lineup of free events, you will have no problem finding something free, fun, and fabulous to do during your time in Pittsburgh.
Man with gun holds up gas station in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man armed with a gun held up the Sunoco on the 1600 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The store clerk told police the robber stole money and then ran off. No one was...
Henry L. Hillman Foundation Boosts Affordable Housing Programs In Pittsburgh

As inflation keeps low- and middle-class residents struggling to afford basic necessities and the area’s homeless population continues to climb, Pittsburgh-based programs are receiving a much-needed boost to initiatives that preserve and protect affordable housing in Allegheny County. The Henry L. Hillman Foundation announced this week it will contribute...
PITTSBURGH MAN ARRESTED ON PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS CHARGES

A Pittsburgh man was arrested in Indiana on Sunday on public drunkenness and related charges. Indiana Borough Police say that at 5:26 a.m. on December 11th, police were called out to the 400 block of Gompers Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked in front of the caller’s house for an extended period of time. Police named 20-year-old DeSean Lemir Reeves of Pittsburgh as their suspect. He was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.
16-year-old boy dead, another young person in critical condition after McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy is dead and another juvenile is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in McKeesport, Allegheny County police say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Versailles Avenue around 3:35 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 encountered at least a dozen evidence markers at a Uni-Mart convenience store located on this block.
