Most are familiar with Pittsburgh’s industrial history as a hub of coal mining and steel production. Today, the city is just as well-known for its’ professional sports teams, world-renowned Carnegie museums, and technological and medical innovation. While enjoying many of the top activities (cruises, sporting events, museums, restaurants) come with a high price tag, there is still plenty of free fun to be had in “The Steel City.” Featuring one of the country’s most mesmerizing skylines, hundreds of picturesque bridges, many beautiful greenspaces, historic neighborhoods, and a full lineup of free events, you will have no problem finding something free, fun, and fabulous to do during your time in Pittsburgh.

