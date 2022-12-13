Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
School board highlights students, discusses range of topics
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System held their monthly board meeting on Thursday. At Thursday’s meeting, a variety of topics were discussed. The American flag was presented by the Liberty Tech JROTC. And after, some entertainment was provided by the South Elementary choir. This choir recently...
WBBJ
Group to host ‘FAFSA Frenzy’ event this weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is hosting their final FAFSA Frenzy this weekend. SWAG, along with the City of Jackson, are hosting their final series of events on Saturday. If you need help filling out the FAFSA, you are welcome to attend from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the TR White Sportsplex.
WBBJ
Dozens recognized during 44th ‘Leadership Jackson’ graduation
JACKSON, Tenn. — Dozens were recognized in a special kind of graduation ceremony. Thirty people graduated from the Leadership Jackson program Thursday night. It was the 44th class to graduate from Jackson in the program’s history. Organizers say the program is 13 weeks long, and gives those involved...
WBBJ
Proceeds from November gala go to local center, hospice care
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local foundation presented the proceeds from their 31st Annual Charity Gala. The proceeds from the November gala were presented by the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation to the Board of Trustees during their December meeting. The gala was able to generate enough funds for both the...
wnbjtv.com
West Jackson Baptist Church Has Its Second Annual Christmas Village
JACKSON, Tenn. - West Jackson Baptist Church is inviting the community to its second annual Christmas village. The West Jackson Baptist Church is setting up the Christmas village in time for the holidays. The church has the village available to view and has many activities for people to enjoy from...
WBBJ
Free Ride Day held to help with holiday errands
JACKSON, Tenn. — One bank provided the community with an opportunity to go the extra mile. Cadence Bank gave people the opportunity to ride free on Friday morning. “This is an opportunity for us to provide a Free Ride Day to the Jackson community for them to have errands that they need to run during the holiday season. We just wanted to work with JTA to give that opportunity for anyone to hop on the bus today and ride around Jackson, with Cadence Bank paying for that ride,” said Doug Roth, the Market President of Cadence Bank in Jackson.
WBBJ
Ground broke for new hotel for family of child patients
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. The Ronald McDonald House is partnering with Le Bonheur to create a hotel next to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. This hotel will serve as a place for families to stay if they have a child in...
WBBJ
TDOT officials talks about crack seen in social media post
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transformation is sharing information about a crack. Someone in traffic along Highway 412 noticed a crack in a beam that goes across Country Club Lane in Jackson. After making rounds all over social media, several viewers contacted WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News with...
WBBJ
Benton County sheriff says toy drive successful
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Benton County sheriff says their Christmas toy and coat drive has been a success. The sheriff’s shared via Facebook several tables and boxes of toys that have been collected. Sheriff Kenny Christopher shared his thanks to his staff, New Beginnings Church, and to...
WBBJ
Henry Livingston Carlton, III
Henry Livingston Carlton, III, age 83, a resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away at AHC Crestview on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Funeral Services for Mr. Carlton will be conducted on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Chandler and Rev. Sammy Tillman officiating. Visitation will begin from 11:30 to 1:00 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home. The burial will be private.
WBBJ
Mobile food distribution to be held in January
ALAMO, Tenn. — A mobile food distribution is being held in January in Alamo. The distribution is being held by the Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council, along with the US Department of Agriculture. Residents with last names starting with A-H will pick up their food on Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/15/22 – 12/16/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/15/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/16/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Pediatrics clinic holds event for patients, community
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Rainbow Pediatrics held an event at the Opera House event hall Wednesday. The Holiday Open House allowed patients and community members to bring their children to the opera hall and spend some time together for Christmas. While at the opera hall, children could get their picture...
Lexington Progress
Scotts Hill City Board Hires New Police Chief
The Scotts Hill City Board chose a new police chief from three candidates at its regular monthly session, Monday, December 5, 2022. The board also heard updates on its grant applications and its water system during a short regular session. Aldermen voted 6-1 to hire Travis Dunavant as the city’s...
WBBJ
Bessie Charlene Culver Glover
Bessie Charlene Culver Glover, age 80, resident of Williston, Tennessee and wife of Vernon Ray Glover, departed this life Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022 at her home. Charlene was born July 11, 1942 in Macon, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Claudia Culver and Audrey Lucille Claunch Culver. She received her education in the Fayette County School System and was married July 23, 1960 to Vernon Ray Glover. Charlene was a lifelong resident of Fayette County and was employed in the General Sessions Clerk Office before her retirement. Mrs. Glover was a member of Macon Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, quilting, vacationing and being with her grandchildren.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on December 15, 2022
Sale at public auction will be on January 19, 2023 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the front steps of the Chester County Courthouse,133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CHRISTINA COOPER AND SAMUEL COOPER, to Susan Voss, Trustee, on April 28, 2016, at Record Book 408, Page 120 as Instrument No. 53679 in the real property records of Chester County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
WBBJ
Biker Christmas toy drive to be held this weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — A well-known charity is being hosted by a local business on Saturday. Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Jackson will open their doors to the community for its Biker Christmas. This toy drive, which benefits Toys for Tots, is allowing residents to bring new, unwrapped toys to be given...
WBBJ
Clarksburg kicks off the Christmas season with annual parade
CLARKSBURG, Tenn. — One town comes together to celebrate the holiday season. The town of Clarksburg celebrated with their own Christmas parade on Thursday evening. The parade started at Clarksburg High School. It was originally set to take place last week, but because of rain, it was rescheduled to...
WBBJ
Local church creates winter wonderland for the community
JACKSON, Tenn — Christmas has come to Jackson in the form of a special event hosted by West Jackson Baptist Church. This event is called “Christmas Village” and has a ton of fun and entertaining things that the entire family can enjoy. “Our first time to do...
WBBJ
Mary Gibson Dougherty
Mary Gibson Dougherty, age 89, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her residence in Brownsville, TN after an extended illness. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 3:30 PM at Brownsville Memorial Gardens with Bro. Eddie Martin officiating with burial to follow. Mary was...
Comments / 0