JACKSON, Tenn. — One bank provided the community with an opportunity to go the extra mile. Cadence Bank gave people the opportunity to ride free on Friday morning. “This is an opportunity for us to provide a Free Ride Day to the Jackson community for them to have errands that they need to run during the holiday season. We just wanted to work with JTA to give that opportunity for anyone to hop on the bus today and ride around Jackson, with Cadence Bank paying for that ride,” said Doug Roth, the Market President of Cadence Bank in Jackson.

JACKSON, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO