Read full article on original website
Related
lafourchegazette.com
Artist donates to Bayou Country Children's Museum
A local artist has made a donation to the Bayou Country Children's Museum. Artist Sabina Miller made the donation to the local museum after Acadian Appraisals, located at 739 Bayou Road in Thibodaux, recently purchased pirogue art from the local art. She, in turn, donated the proceeds to the local museum.
lafourchegazette.com
lafourchegazette.com
With severe weather threat gone, eyes turn to possibility of Christmas cold
Lafourche mostly skirted the severe weather that swept through Louisiana yesterday, which now allows us to turn our attention to the forecasted bitter cold coming later next week. Computer models show high temperatures dropping into the upper 30s with lows in the 20s for 3-straight nights from Thursday-Saturday. With those...
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux Police Are Actively Investigating A Shooting That Left One Subject Shot
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business in the 1600 block of Canal Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital via Air-Med, where his condition remains unknown.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: South Lafourche vs. H.L. Bourgeois - JV and V
The South Lafourche boys' basketball team got a 45-31 win over H.L. Bourgeois on Friday night in Gray. See photos of the game online – both the JV and Varsity games. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.
lafourchegazette.com
Melaco Sisters Hardware and Supplies Player of the Week: Aryana Peak
- Thibodaux High School's girls' basketball team is off to an excellent start to the year and Aryana Peak is one of the reasons why. This past week, Peak had a huge showing against parish rival South Lafourche, helping to lead her team to a win.
lafourchegazette.com
Daniels jams Tarpons past Braves in non-district play
Brandon Daniels got the ball in the middle on the press break near the 3-point line with a head of steam. He took one power dribble, made his two legal steps, then rose through the air with the ball held high in the air in both hands before throwing down a powerful 2-handed slam dunk with several Braves’ players around.
Comments / 0