ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
lafourchegazette.com

Artist donates to Bayou Country Children's Museum

A local artist has made a donation to the Bayou Country Children's Museum. Artist Sabina Miller made the donation to the local museum after Acadian Appraisals, located at 739 Bayou Road in Thibodaux, recently purchased pirogue art from the local art. She, in turn, donated the proceeds to the local museum.
THIBODAUX, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux Police Are Actively Investigating A Shooting That Left One Subject Shot

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business in the 1600 block of Canal Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital via Air-Med, where his condition remains unknown.
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: South Lafourche vs. H.L. Bourgeois - JV and V

The South Lafourche boys' basketball team got a 45-31 win over H.L. Bourgeois on Friday night in Gray. See photos of the game online – both the JV and Varsity games. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.
GALLIANO, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Daniels jams Tarpons past Braves in non-district play

Brandon Daniels got the ball in the middle on the press break near the 3-point line with a head of steam. He took one power dribble, made his two legal steps, then rose through the air with the ball held high in the air in both hands before throwing down a powerful 2-handed slam dunk with several Braves’ players around.
GALLIANO, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy