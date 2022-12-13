Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Utah on a roll, takes on rival BYU
Utah is quietly emerging as a complete team as the Utes get ready to face off with Saturday afternoon BYU
kslsports.com
Kalani Sitake Breaks Down BYU’s Three QBs Before New Mexico Bowl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football will have a quarterback not named Jaren Hall running the offense today against SMU. The last time that happened was also in a bowl game. The 2021 Independence Bowl was a game that BYU lost without Hall at quarterback. BYU fell to UAB, 31 to 28.
kslsports.com
Three Storylines That Could Determine Winner Of BYU/SMU Game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Bowl features two teams, BYU and SMU, aiming to win their eighth game. It’s the first meeting between the two schools since 1997 when they were both in the WAC. In addition, this is the second time BYU and SMU have squared off in a bowl game. The first was a historic game in the 1980 Holiday Bowl where BYU came back from 20 down with less than three minutes remaining to beat the Pony Express Mustangs, 46-45.
kslsports.com
Source: Lance Reynolds Jr. Named New Orem Football Head Coach
SALT LAKE CITY – Orem Tiger offensive coordinator and former BYU offensive lineman Lance Reynolds Jr. has been named the next head coach of the Orem Tigers. The move was first reported by Prep Coach Carousel via Twitter on Friday, December 16. The KSL Sports Rewind team has confirmed...
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. SMU: New Mexico Bowl Preview Plus Score Prediction
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU/SMU is one of the early games in the 2022 Bowl Season. The setting for this matchup is the 17th annual New Mexico Bowl. It’s the second meeting between BYU and SMU in a bowl game. Fourth meeting all-time, with BYU holding a 3-0 edge against the Mustangs.
kslsports.com
BYU WR Puka Nacua’s Status For New Mexico Bowl In Question
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The status of BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua is up in the air going into the New Mexico Bowl. Kalani Sitake spoke to BYU reporters before Thursday’s final practice of the 2022 season. KSL Sports asked Sitake if Nacua, who has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, would be playing on Saturday.
kslsports.com
Devaughn Vele Wanted Utah To Be ‘Feared’ Heading Into 2022, A Rose Bowl Win Would Cement That
SALT LAKE CITY- Before the 2022 season officially began, wide receiver Devaughn Vele dropped an incredible quote about how Utah was a “respected” team nationally, but it was time to move toward being “feared”. “We should still have that ‘chip’ on our shoulder,” Vele said. “One...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Lands Transfer Portal Kicker From Boise State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football picked up its first transfer portal commitment in the 2023 cycle. On Thursday night, Boise State kicker Will Ferrin announced he is committed to playing at BYU. Ferrin, a former Davis High Dart, comes to BYU after two seasons on The Blue. An all-around...
kslsports.com
Former BYU Guard Nick Emery Not Happy With NCAA
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU basketball player Nick Emery called the NCAA a ‘fraud’ after Arizona received what Emery termed a ‘slap on the wrist’ punishment for recruiting violations. NCAA officials announced on Wednesday that the Arizona men’s basketball program would vacate a number...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Bowl Experience Catches SMU By Surprise
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – When the BYU football team touched down in the land of enchantment, they needed two planes to unload. The reason? Well, there are a lot of people that attend these BYU bowl game trips. Most notably, spouses of the players. Big travel party for BYU. The...
BYU Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill Greets Raider Damuni at Airport
On Wednesday, former four-star recruit Raider Damuni returned home from his mission. When Raider arrived at the airport, his family and friends were there to greet him. He was also greeted by new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Raider's father Jack Damuni, who is on BYU's staff, posted a picture with him, Raider, and Hill at the airport. The BYU-themed sign read, "Your new work is about to begin. Go Cougs!" Jack also thanked Hill for taking the time to welcome Raider home.
kslsports.com
How BYU Has Fared Against SMU In Previous Football Meetings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Bowl will be the fourth meeting all-time featuring BYU/SMU in football. When was the last time BYU and SMU faced each other in football?. You have to go back 25 years, in 1997, to find the last time these two programs faced off against one another. BYU leads the all-time series 3-0.
kslsports.com
BYU Players Who Have Taken Step Forward During Bowl Practices
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football coach Kalani Sitake has consistently noted that every bowl game is important because of the extra practices. The bowl season practices allow underclassmen to get a more significant share of reps. With younger players getting more snaps in the past few weeks in preparation for the 2022 New Mexico Bowl, who have been some of the guys that have made the most of their opportunity?
kslsports.com
BYU QB Jaren Hall ‘Not Close’ To Playing In New Mexico Bowl Against SMU
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The latest Jaren Hall watch took place in New Mexico on Wednesday. As expected, the banged-up Hall is trending toward not playing against the SMU Mustangs. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake spoke with the media for a few minutes as the team arrived for a New...
ksl.com
'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident
PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
kuer.org
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering
When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
ksl.com
Snowstorm leaves over 4 feet of snow in some Utah mountains, 1 foot in valleys
SALT LAKE CITY — This week's snowstorm is officially Salt Lake City's largest snow event in nearly two years. The National Weather Service reports that 12.2 inches of snow have fallen at the city's official station since Sunday. It's the most snow from a single storm since 11.7 inches fell on Feb. 17, 2021.
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
Summit Daily News
Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents
Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
