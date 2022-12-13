ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Bowl features two teams, BYU and SMU, aiming to win their eighth game. It’s the first meeting between the two schools since 1997 when they were both in the WAC. In addition, this is the second time BYU and SMU have squared off in a bowl game. The first was a historic game in the 1980 Holiday Bowl where BYU came back from 20 down with less than three minutes remaining to beat the Pony Express Mustangs, 46-45.

