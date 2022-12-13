Read full article on original website
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 hp in the base GT up to 500 hp in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
Tim Allen-Owned AC Cobra 289 Selling At Mecum Kissimmee
The original 1965 Shelby Cobra is probably one of the most iconic cars to ever race on an American track. Built by a man who understood the nimble agility of a European sports car and how it might react with some beefy American horses under the hood, it’s easy to see why it was so attractive to audiences at the time. These days most enthusiasts dream of the day they get behind the wheel of one or even see one in person. Well, if you’ve got the resources, this might be your chance to drive a real Shelby Cobra.
Autoblog
Ford Megazilla crate engine rumbles into Indianapolis
In 2020, Ford Performance announced the Megazilla V8 crate engine around the time the Performance Racing Industry trade show should have been happening in Indianapolis. The show was canceled that year, so the tuning division announced it in a video. This year's PRI trade show happened as scheduled, and Motor Authority reports Ford Performance went to Indy to debut the newest best thing to come in a crate. Megazilla uses the same cast iron block and forged crankshaft as its smaller brother, the Godzilla gas engine found in the newest Super Duty pickup. Megazilla also measures in at the same 7.3-liters of displacement and works with the same 10.5:1 compression ratio. But Megazilla gets Mahle forged pistons on Callies forged Ultra H-beam connecting rods, CNC-ported cylinder heads and a low-profile intake manifold breathing through the 92-millimeter throttle body pulled from the Mustang Shelby GT500's Predator V8 replacing Godzilla's 80-mm throttle body.
MotorTrend Magazine
Roadkill’s 426 Hemi-Powered AMC Gremlin Is Freiburger’s Dream Street Freak
Earlier this season on Roadkill, Mike Finnegan stole a car. It wasn't really stealing, he just coordinated the transportation of David Freiburger's 1975 AMC Gremlin from the dreaded MotorTrend project car storage lot in Southern California (where somehow Roadkill project cars seem to deteriorate faster than in less-hospitable climates) to his home in Georgia. The 426 Hemi-powered Street Freak had been sitting, wounded and nearly forgotten, for a couple years after its last Roadkill road trip—also its first road trip after being transformed into the "Hemi Gremmie"—and Freiburger wasn't sure when (or if) he was going to get to rebuilding the titular Hemi engine.
Top Speed
10 Custom Bikes That Make Your Harley-Davidson Look Boring
It’s not easy being a motorcycle manufacturer: you have to design motorcycles that will appeal to as many customers as possible, alienating as few as possible, while at the same time being different enough to stand out from the crowd, but not too different! Not for them the flights of fancy that custom builders can indulge in, which are the product of hundreds of hours of imagination and fabrication. Harley-Davidson’s position in motorcycling has to be pretty secure, you would think, but that can’t stop them from having nightmares when they look at some of the incredible bikes coming out of custom shops around the world and its customers ask, ‘well, why couldn’t Harley build something that looks that good?’ Here are our top 10 custom bikes that we think Harley-Davidson should be taking a very close look at for inspiration for its next new models.
Jalopnik
Watch Johnny Bohmer Hit 310 MPH In His Ford GT Before He Breaks That Record, Too
In 2012, Johnny Bohmer took his 2006 Ford GT all the way to 283 mph at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility, setting Guinness’ record for the fastest standing mile in a street legal car. He beat that record in 2017, reaching 292 mph. But he wasn’t satisfied. From the beginning, all the way back to when he purchased the car new, he had his eyes set on the big 300. He’s now smashed that milestone, and then some.
Top Speed
Check Out The World's First Motorcycle To Breach 150-MPH!
Kawasaki is home to some truly impressive motorcycles across all domains. But when it comes to its sportbikes, the GPz900R from the 1980s is easily one of the most iconic models. It was the first Kawasaki to bear the Ninja tag, kickstarting the lineup that’s now the namesake of epic motorcycles like the supercharged Ninja H2. More importantly, it was the world’s fastest motorcycle at the time that fired warning shots at Kawasaki rivals.
insideevs.com
Watch The Tesla Semi Go Through Durability Testing
Tesla released a video showing its Semi electric Class 8 truck getting tested for durability and reliability, in a bid to entice people to join its Vehicle Test Team. The video, posted on the company’s LinkedIn page, shows the Tesla Semi being driven through water and snow, and on the bench for suspension testing.
Carscoops
Elantra N Owner Says Hyundai Stepped In After Cop Told Him To Sue Dealer Over Stock Exhaust
Not long ago we told you about how a police officer chided and then ticketed a driver for his loud exhaust. While that might sound pretty normal for California, what makes it strange is that the car in question is a stock Hyundai Elantra N sedan. Now, the driver is back with an update and things still aren’t settled.
Miata Speedster Going Into Production With Optional LS V8
In 2020, automotive designer, Kasim Tlibekov, designed a beautiful Miata Speedster, and now it's going to be brought to life by a company called Xenex Motorsports. According to Xenex's website, it commissioned Tlibekov a year later to develop a speedster concept based around the first-generation NA Mazda MX-5 Miata. The result of this partnership is the MX-Speedster, which is not the car you see here. Xenex is still flaunting the original renderings, but the website promises that final production photos are coming soon.
lsxmag.com
PRI 2022: BluePrint Engines Bringing Improved LS Block To Market
Anytime a void appears in the automotive industry, it doesn’t take long for someone to step in and allow the industry to continue moving forward. One such area that we’ve seen struggle is engine block supply. Engine builders have scrambled over the last year or two to procure various parts, with blocks being one of the hardest-to-get components. While GM is shrinking its LS offerings and aftermarket manufacturers are increasing long back order lists, BluePrint Engines decided to solve the supply issue for themselves.
A Quick Guide To Forced Induction
Once upon a time, a turbocharger was a mysterious thing that kicked in and delivered a whole new world of urgency to a car's acceleration, and a supercharger was something found on airplanes. Now, turbochargers are used on economy cars, and superchargers are strapped onto some of the most brutally fast muscle cars and trucks you can buy. Now a new name has made its way into the forced induction (we'll get to that term) lexicon next to supercharger, and that's ProCharger. What's the difference between a ProCharger and a supercharger? Is a twin-turbo the same as a twin-scroll turbo? We'll get into those questions as well.
Ford’s 2023 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel Blasts Past Ram and Chevy
With the release of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel in Ford’s F-Series engine arsenal, it has blasted past both Chevrolet and Ram in terms of torque. Yeah, 1,200 lb-ft of torque is amazing. That’s the bottom line with the 2023 High Output version of the six-seven Power Stroke in Super Duty Fords. That adds up … The post Ford’s 2023 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel Blasts Past Ram and Chevy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A 17-year-old’s new synchronous reluctance motor outperforms traditional designs
17-year-old engineer Robert Sansone’s magnet-free motor is 17th on our list for the top 22 innovations of 2022. This summer, we reported that Sansone was awarded the first prize, and winnings of $75,000, at this year's Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world's largest international high school STEM competition.
fordmuscle.com
PRI 2022: Classic Dash Adds New Truck, G-Body, Mustang Offerings
For the team at Classic Dash, each and every year presents new opportunities to branch their product lineup out to additional makes and models of vehicles. At this year’s edition of PRI, the focus was on the pickup truck market, with a dash (no pun intended) of Mustang and G-body offerings.
Ford Highland Plant Adventure Reveals Automotive History
The Ford motor company is one of the most prominent businesses in the American automotive industry today. Typically you might expect the next sentence to read something like what it all wasn’t always like that. However yes it was in fact pretty much always like that and there are many Great monuments to recognize the brand history across the nation. Although there is one building which seems like it should’ve been preserved a hell of a lot better than it was in respect for that name.
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry
The Tesla Semi is a category killer for the entire trucking category. Tesla has exclusively solved the issue of efficient torque when towing heavy leads. Large pickup trucks like the diesel F150 drop from 20 mpg down to 9 mpg when they are towing over 3 tons. The diesel Semi weighs about 24000 pounds and the trailer holding the payload weighs about 10,000 pounds. This means the max weight of 80,000 pounds on US highways leaves about 36,000 pounds (18 tons) for payload. The diesel semi drops to 7 mpg with heavy loads.
yachtingmagazine.com
Sea Ray Unveils Sundancer 370
This is a sterndrive model, following the introduction of the Sundancer 370 Outboard. Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Sea Ray has introduced the Sundancer 370, a sterndrive model that follows...
RideApart
Harley-Davidson To Unveil 2023 Motorcycle Lineup On January 18
Harley-Davidson does things differently; Always has, (probably) always will. For example, while most motorcycle manufacturers scrambled to showcase their latest lineups and brand-new models at EICMA 2022, the Motor Company remained aloof. With all the hubbub settling down from Milan, it looks like Harley’s finally stepping into the spotlight.
