O'hara Township, PA

O'Hara fire called suspicious, remains under investigation

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
A fire at an O’Hara home that township emergency responders called suspicious remains under investigation.

Police Superintendent Jay Davis said Tuesday that no injuries were reported in connection with the fire at 1325 Powers Run Road.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.

“It was suspicious in nature and origin, and the matter has been turned over to the Allegheny County Fire Marshal for a ruling on the origin and cause of the fire,” Davis said.

He said it was unclear if people were home at the time of the fire. Davis deferred further questions to county officials, who would only say the incident remains under investigation.

No further information was available.

