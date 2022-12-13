Read full article on original website
Ryleigh Spaeth
3d ago
like we all don't know it was the homeless from the camp right up the road happens like twice a year at least and is always some druggie. and the cops don't do anything about it
kpq.com
Firefighters Continue Fighting Collins Fruit Warehouse Fire in Monitor
Chelan County Fire District #6 firefighters are on standby as they continue fighting the Collins Fruit Warehouse Fire in Monitor Friday. On Thursday morning, the roof of the Collins Fruit warehouse collapsed due to a structure fire inside the building, with Monitor residents being asked to shelter in place as crews worked on the fire.
Nationwide Report
22-Year-Old Donaciano Servin Killed And 2 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in Wenatchee. Officials confirmed that one person was killed and two others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near Five Mill Creek Road. A car was traveling southbound and lost...
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
ifiberone.com
Former Collins Fruit warehouse building in Monitor destroyed by fire
MONITOR — An old fruit warehouse was destroyed in an overnight fire in Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 6 responded just before 1 p.m. to Main Street to a reported structure fire at the old Collins Fruit warehouse. The building is a total loss. Main Street in Monitor is...
kpq.com
Large Fire Destroys Old Fruit Warehouse In Monitor
The entire roof of the old Collins Fruit warehouse in Monitor is caved in from a multi-alarm fire overnight Thursday morning. The flames from the fire were at their peak at 3am when the middle of the roof fell in. Chelan County Fire District 6 Chief Phil Mosher says they're...
ifiberone.com
22-year-old man killed in wreck with semi-truck north of Blewett Pass
BLEWETT PASS — A Chelan man was killed in a collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Wednesday morning on US 97 north of Blewett Pass. Donaciano Servin Marquez, a 46-year-old Chelan man, was driving a 2007 GMC pickup truck south on US 97. State troopers say he lost control on the icy highway, causing the vehicle to slide into the northbound lane.
KXLY
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
ifiberone.com
Police: Garnished paycheck set off enraged Cle Elum man who took shotgun to work and opened fire
CLE ELUM - A jury trial has been set for a Cle Elum man who pleaded 'not guilty' to felony harassment after tactical teams were deployed to his place of employment. According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Cle Elum Police, 55-year-old Tom Hester of Cle Elum became enraged over a child support payment that was taken out of his paycheck.
kpq.com
GoFundMe Page Set Up For Man Killed In Blewett Pass Crash
There's now a GoFundMe page for a 22-year-old man from Chelan who was killed in a crash on Blewett Pass this week. The page says Donaciano Servin Orozco Junior was helping his father take his grandmother to an appointment in Seattle at the time of the crash. It says Servin...
ifiberone.com
SR 17 back open in Moses Lake; two people hospitalized after head-on collision
MOSES LAKE — Two people were taken to the hospital following a head-on collision Wednesday morning on state Route 17 in Moses Lake. The collision occurred just before 9 a.m. on SR 17, south of North Stratford Road. Moses Lake police say a southbound vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a southbound vehicle. A third vehicle then collided with one of the other vehicles.
ifiberone.com
Expect delays on SR 17 in Moses Lake due to multi-vehicle collision
MOSES LAKE — Drivers should expect delays Wednesday morning on state Route 17 in Moses Lake due a collision. The northbound lanes are closed between East Broadway Avenue and North Stratford Road. One southbound lane is also closed due to emergency vehicles. The Washington State Patrol, Moses Lake police...
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
kpq.com
Outgoing Chelan Co. Sheriff Proud of Three-Term Legacy
Outgoing Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett is leaving a legacy of achievements he believes will continue having positive impact on the office and the county's citizens for many years to come. Burnett says there are several specific examples that he is proud to have been a part of spearheading and...
Nationwide Report
3 People Injured in A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82. According to the police, a 1998 Toyota 4Runner was heading east on the interstate when the driver lost control of the car. It spun out of the road and rolled into the median.
kpq.com
Man Convicted of 1994 Murder Resentenced to Life Without Parole
A Wenatchee man convicted of murdering someone back in 1994 will continue serving his prison sentence of life without parole. Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt resentenced 47-year-old Michael Randall Lauderdale to life without parole on Thursday. Back in 1994, a then 19-year-old Lauderdale was arrested for murdering 21-year-old...
kpq.com
Jailed East Wenatchee Man Alleged To Be Biggest Source Of Fentanyl In Area
A 36-year-old man is in jail after detectives say they found 8,000 fentanyl pills at his residence in East Wenatchee. Detectives filed a notice of arrest document Monday in Douglas County Superior Court, saying they also found 19.7 grams of heroin in the garage of Shawn James Drummond in the 600 block of North Grover Place.
KHQ Right Now
Blewett pass closed both directions after serious injury crash
KITTITAS, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol, a serious injury crash on SR 97 near milepost 170 has closed Blewett pass in both directions. If you're in the area you should expect delays. Avoid Blewett pass if possible. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.
nbcrightnow.com
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife appears in court
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Moses Lake man charged with killing his wife earlier this year appeared in court for the first time on December 13 after extradition from Pennsylvania. Charles Bergman, 54, is being charged with one count of first-degree murder. Bergman was appointed two public defenders and...
FOX 11 and 41
Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man
Yakima, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Hold Public Hearing for Permanent Closure of Front Street
The City of Leavenworth is holding a public hearing on the proposed permanent closure of Front Street on Tuesday. In 2020, the city closed off vehicle access to portions of Front Street and 8th Street. The city extended the closure to last until Dec. 31, while they worked with MxM...
