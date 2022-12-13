ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Waco police: Charges unlikely in I-35 pedestrian fatality

No charges are anticipated in a fatal pedestrian crash Monday on Interstate 35, a Waco police spokesperson said. A driver hit a 51-year-old man who was attempting to cross I-35 on foot at about 6:45 p.m. Monday near the northbound exit to Business 77, and the pedestrian did not survive his injuries, according a Waco Police Department press release Tuesday afternoon.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police investigating shooting that left man wounded

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a young man suffering from an injury after a bullet grazed his head. Earlier reports indicated the man had been shot in the head, but police later said the bullet only grazed his head. The...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead

A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
BELLMEAD, TX
KCEN

Minor arrested after domestic shooting incident

WACO, Texas — One person is injured and one has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in Waco, says the Waco Police Department. According to the Department, officers responded to a shooting on S. 12th St. around 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 15. There they said they found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco police asking for help locating missing woman

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Sharea Yashen Ridge, 30, has been reported missing by her family, said Waco PD. The family has reportedly not been in contact with her since 2020. No last known location has been given, but...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Suspected meth dealer arrested in Falls County

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of dealing Methamphetamine has been arrested in Falls County. Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said a Marlin officer and Falls County deputies overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the middle of Live Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. An attempt to make contact was made as the man took off running.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County porch pirate caught on camera

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a porch pirate caught on camera. The department says the man in the pictures below removed a package from the front porch of a residence on December 9. The department goes on...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found

WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police: Two shot, one dead in Bellmead

Two men shot each other Monday night in Bellmead, and one of them died later at an area hospital, officials said. Several calls came into dispatch starting at 9:45 p.m. Monday reporting shots fired in the parking lot a fast food restaurant in the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, according to a Bellmead Police Department statement.
BELLMEAD, TX
killeenpdnews.com

Killeen Police Department Hosts Swearing-In Ceremony for 11-Year-Old Boy

Killeen, TX (December 14, 2022): On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Killeen Police Department, along with the Belton Police Department, Harker Heights Police Department and Copperas Cove Police Department, will host a special swearing-in ceremony for Devarjaye Daniel. Devarjaye was diagnosed with brain and spine cancer at age 8 and one of his dreams is to become a police officer. His mission is to be sworn in by as many law enforcement agencies as possible and we are excited to help him fulfill his dream.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Speed limit increase on Rosewood Drive in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has approved and installed a higher speed limit sign on Rosewood Drive. At the Killeen City Council meeting on Dec. 13, councilmembers unanimously decided to increase the speed limit from 35 to 45 miles per hour. A traffic study on Rosewood Drive...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Waco restaurant recovering after fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy