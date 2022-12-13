Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Waco police: Charges unlikely in I-35 pedestrian fatality
No charges are anticipated in a fatal pedestrian crash Monday on Interstate 35, a Waco police spokesperson said. A driver hit a 51-year-old man who was attempting to cross I-35 on foot at about 6:45 p.m. Monday near the northbound exit to Business 77, and the pedestrian did not survive his injuries, according a Waco Police Department press release Tuesday afternoon.
KWTX
Car break-ins are decreasing in frequency but still prevalent, according to Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Everyone wants something shiny and new around the holiday season but taking from others is never the way to go. Just ask a Temple man who wished to remain anonymous. Someone smashed in his back windshield and stole the work tools that help him earn a living.
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responding to a car crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a motor vehicle accident involving an entrapment. The accident occurred at Old McGregor Road and Hewitt Drive. We will provide updates as they become available.
KWTX
Waco police investigating shooting that left man wounded
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a young man suffering from an injury after a bullet grazed his head. Earlier reports indicated the man had been shot in the head, but police later said the bullet only grazed his head. The...
WacoTrib.com
Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead
A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
Minor arrested after domestic shooting incident
WACO, Texas — One person is injured and one has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in Waco, says the Waco Police Department. According to the Department, officers responded to a shooting on S. 12th St. around 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 15. There they said they found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.
Waco police asking for help locating missing woman
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Sharea Yashen Ridge, 30, has been reported missing by her family, said Waco PD. The family has reportedly not been in contact with her since 2020. No last known location has been given, but...
Devarjaye Daniel to be sworn into multiple Central Texas police departments
KILLEEN, Texas — 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel has been sworn into over 600 police departments across America over the past few years, and on Thursday, he will join a few more. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Daniel will be sworn into the Killeen Police Department in a special ceremony, alongside the...
fox44news.com
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of dealing Methamphetamine has been arrested in Falls County. Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said a Marlin officer and Falls County deputies overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the middle of Live Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. An attempt to make contact was made as the man took off running.
Grand Jury says Milam County Deputy was justified in using deadly force
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A Milam County Grand Jury has "no billed" a Milam County Sheriff's Deputy, saying he was justified in using deadly force during a mental health call in October. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was involved in a shooting during a mental health call on Oct. 19,...
KBTX.com
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
KWTX
Shootout in Bellmead: Man charged with murder in the wake of deadly home invasion
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Dennis Estelle Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting of death of Demicco Chambliss, 22, after a home invasion in the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive on Dec. 12, according to a complaint affidavit. The document obtained by KWTX states Chambliss entered the apartment of...
fox44news.com
Bell County porch pirate caught on camera
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a porch pirate caught on camera. The department says the man in the pictures below removed a package from the front porch of a residence on December 9. The department goes on...
UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found
WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
WacoTrib.com
Police: Two shot, one dead in Bellmead
Two men shot each other Monday night in Bellmead, and one of them died later at an area hospital, officials said. Several calls came into dispatch starting at 9:45 p.m. Monday reporting shots fired in the parking lot a fast food restaurant in the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, according to a Bellmead Police Department statement.
KWTX
Fire destroys mobile home in Groesbeck, leaves family of 8 homeless days before Christmas
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A family of eight is homeless after a breaker box overheated and ignited a blaze that destroyed their home. Family members said it was a scary situation for them and they’re trying to figure out how to deal with this devastating loss right before Christmas.
killeenpdnews.com
Killeen Police Department Hosts Swearing-In Ceremony for 11-Year-Old Boy
Killeen, TX (December 14, 2022): On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Killeen Police Department, along with the Belton Police Department, Harker Heights Police Department and Copperas Cove Police Department, will host a special swearing-in ceremony for Devarjaye Daniel. Devarjaye was diagnosed with brain and spine cancer at age 8 and one of his dreams is to become a police officer. His mission is to be sworn in by as many law enforcement agencies as possible and we are excited to help him fulfill his dream.
Speed limit increase on Rosewood Drive in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has approved and installed a higher speed limit sign on Rosewood Drive. At the Killeen City Council meeting on Dec. 13, councilmembers unanimously decided to increase the speed limit from 35 to 45 miles per hour. A traffic study on Rosewood Drive...
fox44news.com
Waco restaurant recovering after fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
KCEN
