Killeen, TX (December 14, 2022): On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Killeen Police Department, along with the Belton Police Department, Harker Heights Police Department and Copperas Cove Police Department, will host a special swearing-in ceremony for Devarjaye Daniel. Devarjaye was diagnosed with brain and spine cancer at age 8 and one of his dreams is to become a police officer. His mission is to be sworn in by as many law enforcement agencies as possible and we are excited to help him fulfill his dream.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO