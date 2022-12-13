Read full article on original website
Milford Police Probe Officer's Handling Of Victim's Complaint Before She Was Killed With Axe
A Connecticut police officer has been placed on leave for allegedly failing to follow up on an arrest warrant for violation of a protective order for the man who killed his ex-girlfriend with an axe. New Haven County resident Julie Minogue, age 40, of Milford, was found dead by police...
25-Year-Old From Branford Killed In 2-Vehicle New Haven Crash
A crash between a box truck and a Volvo left a 25-year-old Connecticut man dead. The crash took place in New Haven around 1 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 16 at the intersection of Trumbull Street and Orange Street. According to Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police Department, officers...
State police search for Salem armed robbery suspect
SALEM, Conn. — Police are searching for the suspect of an armed robbery caught on surveillance cameras at a liquor store in Salem Friday evening. State police responded to Gardner Lake Liquors at 468 Old Colchester Road around 6:15 p.m. Friday. Just two minutes before, a male wearing a...
Man found guilty for 2019 Hartford murder
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford jury has found a man guilty in the 2019 murder of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Antoine Keaton, 30, was found guilty of murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Keaton’s conviction on December 13, 2022 stems from the shooting death of Wright, who was shot...
New Britain man pleads guilty to robbery and car jacking offenses
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A New Britain man pleaded guilty on Thursday to robberies and carjacking sprees within a four-month period. According to documents and statements made in court, in a crime spree from September 2021 to December 2021, Christian Luis Velez-Ruiz, 25, of New Britain committed 28 armed robberies of convenience stores and six armed carjacking including other offenses throughout the state.
Man accused of raping 15-year-old girl in Enfield
A 26-year-old Enfield man is free on $250,000 bond while facing accusations that he raped a 15-year-old girl in August in a wooded spot between Asnuntuck and Main streets in Enfield. DEFENDANT: Rahkim Rashad West, 26, who has listed an address on Park Avenue in Enfield. CHARGES: First-degree sexual assault,...
Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Long Island Robbery Suspect
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for the alleged armed robbery of a gas station.The robbery took place in Yaphank around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at the Speedway located at 80 Horseblock Road.According to Suffolk County Police, the man, armed with a gun…
BOGUS BUCKS: East Brunswick Woman Used Counterfeit Cash At CT Walgreens, Police Say
A Central Jersey woman was arrested for using counterfeit cash at a Walgreens store in Connecticut, police said. Khadijah Latifah Tabitha Greene, 29, of East Brunswick, apparently used the money at the New Canaan sore last March, Lt. Marc DeFelice said. Greene was taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 15...
Eyewitness News
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
Officer who took Milford woman's complaint weeks before death placed on leave
MILFORD, Conn. — A Milford police officer was placed on administrative leave this week amid an internal investigation of his handling of a protective order violation request by a woman later killed allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. Julie Minogue, 40, of Milford, was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Ewen Dewitt, on...
5 face federal fentanyl trafficking charges, indicted
HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal jury indicted five people Thursday on fentanyl trafficking charges that took place within the past two years, according to the state's U.S. Attorney. Addely Rosario-Ramirez, 24, and Luis Elvis Hernandez-Rivas, 43, both of the Dominican Republic, Hugo Ivan Ramirez-Bellozo, 32, of Mexico, Juan Gonzalez-Reyes,...
Police: 2 Connecticut men arrested on fentanyl trafficking offenses
Mario Pascual-Aquino, of Torrington, and Juan Gonzalez-Reyes, of Hartford, were arrested, according to police.
Murder suspect now charged with harassing Milford victim before her death
Ewen Dewitt was served with a new arrest warrant, which News 12 obtained, for harassment and violation of a protective order.
Cop placed on leave in Milford axe killling
A police officer who took a woman’s complaint has been placed on leave following the Milford axe murder of the woman, a mother of three children.
Branford man killed in New Haven crash
A Branford man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Interstate 91 North Exit 3 off-ramp in New Haven early Friday morning.
Man Charged In South Windsor With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman Online, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with posting intimate images of a woman online when he was told not to. New Haven County resident Robert Carbone, age 35, of Guilford, was arrested in Hartford County in South Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12. Carbone’s charge stems from a September investigation in...
greaterlongisland.com
Suffolk police arrest 18 members of Mastic-Shirley area gang accused of murder, theft
The suspect in a drive-by shooting outside the home of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is among 18 alleged gang members indicted for a series of crimes on Long Island that also include a murder, armed robberies and the theft of seven French bulldogs, Suffolk County officials announced Monday. The 148-count...
Man charged in connection to assault with a hammer
EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – East Lyme police have arrested a man in connection to an assault where a hammer was used. Police said on Wednesday, officers arrested Kevin Daigneault of East Lyme in connection to an investigation into a serious injury assault that involved a hammer. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. […]
3 Juveniles Accused Of Snatching Purses In New Haven County While Traveling In Stolen Car
Three juveniles are facing numerous charges after police said they committed robberies in Connecticut while traveling in a stolen car. A Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in the New Haven County town of Wallingford at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the Meriden Police Department said. The...
Man Accused Of Getting Into Physical Altercation With Victim At Darien Café
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police said he got into an argument that turned physical at a Fairfield County café. Timothy Stillwell was arrested at a Norwalk business on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on an active warrant stemming from an incident that happened in Darien a few days earlier, the Darien Police Department said.
