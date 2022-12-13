ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

State police search for Salem armed robbery suspect

SALEM, Conn. — Police are searching for the suspect of an armed robbery caught on surveillance cameras at a liquor store in Salem Friday evening. State police responded to Gardner Lake Liquors at 468 Old Colchester Road around 6:15 p.m. Friday. Just two minutes before, a male wearing a...
SALEM, CT
FOX 61

Man found guilty for 2019 Hartford murder

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford jury has found a man guilty in the 2019 murder of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Antoine Keaton, 30, was found guilty of murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Keaton’s conviction on December 13, 2022 stems from the shooting death of Wright, who was shot...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

New Britain man pleads guilty to robbery and car jacking offenses

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A New Britain man pleaded guilty on Thursday to robberies and carjacking sprees within a four-month period. According to documents and statements made in court, in a crime spree from September 2021 to December 2021, Christian Luis Velez-Ruiz, 25, of New Britain committed 28 armed robberies of convenience stores and six armed carjacking including other offenses throughout the state.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man accused of raping 15-year-old girl in Enfield

A 26-year-old Enfield man is free on $250,000 bond while facing accusations that he raped a 15-year-old girl in August in a wooded spot between Asnuntuck and Main streets in Enfield. DEFENDANT: Rahkim Rashad West, 26, who has listed an address on Park Avenue in Enfield. CHARGES: First-degree sexual assault,...
ENFIELD, CT
FOX 61

5 face federal fentanyl trafficking charges, indicted

HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal jury indicted five people Thursday on fentanyl trafficking charges that took place within the past two years, according to the state's U.S. Attorney. Addely Rosario-Ramirez, 24, and Luis Elvis Hernandez-Rivas, 43, both of the Dominican Republic, Hugo Ivan Ramirez-Bellozo, 32, of Mexico, Juan Gonzalez-Reyes,...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man charged in connection to assault with a hammer

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – East Lyme police have arrested a man in connection to an assault where a hammer was used. Police said on Wednesday, officers arrested Kevin Daigneault of East Lyme in connection to an investigation into a serious injury assault that involved a hammer. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. […]
EAST LYME, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy