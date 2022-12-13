ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercury

Shooter at medical complex in Wyomissing identified [Update]

Police from several Berks County police departments swarmed a Wyomissing medical complex Thursday morning after 911 callers reported that multiple people had been shot. The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot behind Digestive Disease Associates, 1011 Reed Ave., which intersects Spring Street between State Hill Road and North Wyomissing Boulevard.
WYOMISSING, PA
Mercury

Chester County’s Color 5K raises $120,000 to fight opioid abuse

WEST CHESTER — The 2022 Chester County Color 5K, held in October, raised $120,000 for the County’s Community Outreach Prevention and Education program to help in the battle against opioid and heroin addiction. Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline presented a check to Jamie Johnson, director...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

