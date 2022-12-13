Read full article on original website
Alderwoman works to halt $135M Central West End apartment build
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Earlier this week, aldermen pushed forward a new, $135M build for the Central West End. It’s a luxury apartment that would go in the empty lot across from the Chase Park Plaza Hotel. However, despite residents and developers being tired of looking at that parking lot, one alderwoman is doing all she can to stop it.
St. Louis to hold public meeting on additional sales tax for recreational marijuana
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tonight, St. Louis City will hold a public meeting on a bill that would add an additional sales tax on recreational marijuana. Both St. Louis City and O’Fallon, Mo. aim to add a three percent tax on retail sales of non-medical marijuana. The public hearing will run tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Louis aldermen pass guaranteed $500 monthly income to 440 parents
(The Center Square) – Approximately 440 parents will receive $500 per month for 18 months if St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs a bill creating guaranteed basic income, part of a $52 million federal pandemic funds allocation. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted 21-1, with one present and...
Guaranteed Basic Income Bill Wins Approval From St. Louis Board of Aldermen
Over 400 St. Louis Public Schools families in need could receive $500 a month for 18 months
Why St. Louis-area schools are still losing students every year
The student population in public schools in the St. Louis region declined again this year, this time by more than 2,500 students. It’s part of a long-term trend reflecting larger demographic changes in St. Louis and across the country. Since the first school year that was affected by the...
St. Louis aldermen pass basic income program for city residents. Here’s how it will work
More than 400 families in St. Louis still dealing with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic will get a little bit of help from the city. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Tuesday gave final approval to a $5 million universal basic income program by a 21-1 vote, with one member voting present and one abstaining. About 440 families will receive $500 a month for 18 months.
Frustrated tenants of downtown St. Louis apartment say problems are piling up
ST. LOUIS — Frustrations are growing for people living in a downtown apartment complex. Two families who live at the Arcade Apartments on Olive Street tell 5 On Your Side that infrastructure problems have led to damaged belongings and safety hazards. Among the concerns are exterior doors that don't...
Anheuser-Busch opens technical excellence center on St. Louis Brewery campus
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Anheuser Bush announced Friday that they will open a new Technical Excellence Center on St. Louis Brewery campus. This center will bring eight new jobs to the St. Louis-based Learning and Development team and will see to bolster performance by addressing the technical skills gap that exists nationally, which is critical to the success of the brewer’s operations and business.
$70 million awarded for affordable housing projects in St. Louis
The Missouri Housing Development Commission has awarded $70 million to the City of St. Louis for six affordable housing projects.
St. Louis residents, Wilmington leaders react to new SLMPD chief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis residents are reacting to the hiring of the city’s newest police chief. On Wednesday, city officials announced current Wilmington Police Department chief Robert Tracy will become St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s chief starting in January. On Thursday, city officials held a...
Local teachers raise funds for sensory spaces at charter school
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis area teachers were able to gift students a unique classroom thanks to the community’s generosity. Teachers Ciera Major and Jodi Boyd helped bring sensory spaces to Lafayette Preparatory Academy after seeing the need from students. “It helps kiddos that have traumas in their...
Retail, apartments planned for long vacant historic building on South Grand
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The historic Grandview Arcade building, located at South Grand and Gravois in south St. Louis could soon see new life as a mixed-use development featuring retail and affordable apartments. “This is one of 11 buildings we’re going to do in the neighborhood, this is going...
Granite City High School launches Grounds City Cafe, helping combat workforce shortage
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A Metro East High School is doing its part to train students for jobs in the food service industry as the nation grapples with a workforce shortage impacting both employers and customers alike. In January, Granite City High School launched the Grounds City Café, offering a...
St. Louis Firefighter Memorial Foundation unveils firefighter memorial statue
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A nonprofit organization unveiled a memorial honoring its fallen firefighters on Thursday. The statue project will go in front of the department’s headquarters. The names of the firefighters who lost their lives from the line of duty or cancers will be inscribed on the base of the monument.
St. Louis City to expand tiny house village for homeless
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Located on a former RV Park just north of Downtown St. Louis sits a village of 50 tiny homes. The brightly colored homes are part of a transitional housing program between the City of St. Louis and The Magdala Foundation. “It means everything to me,”...
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
Developer eyes apartment conversion for north St. Louis school closed since 2009
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is pursuing the maximum amount of tax incentives possible for a developer seeking to convert a long-closed school in north St. Louis into apartments. Fleur De Lis Development Corp. is pursuing an $18.5 million residential and retail redevelopment of Simmons School,...
stlpublicradio.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
Benefit show helps raise money for CVPA staff, students, survivors
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Center of Creative Arts in University City hosted a benefit show for the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Friday night. The show happened nearly two months after a CVPA graduate shot and killed a student and staff member and injuring others. Organizers...
Blues staff helping raise money for Salvation Army
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Staff with the St. Louis Blues are helping to raise money for the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights Campaign. Thursday and Friday, staff members with the team will be outside the Hampton Village Schnucks. The campaign helps support the Salvation Army’s programs throughout the...
