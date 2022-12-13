ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Alderwoman works to halt $135M Central West End apartment build

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Earlier this week, aldermen pushed forward a new, $135M build for the Central West End. It’s a luxury apartment that would go in the empty lot across from the Chase Park Plaza Hotel. However, despite residents and developers being tired of looking at that parking lot, one alderwoman is doing all she can to stop it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Why St. Louis-area schools are still losing students every year

The student population in public schools in the St. Louis region declined again this year, this time by more than 2,500 students. It’s part of a long-term trend reflecting larger demographic changes in St. Louis and across the country. Since the first school year that was affected by the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis aldermen pass basic income program for city residents. Here’s how it will work

More than 400 families in St. Louis still dealing with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic will get a little bit of help from the city. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Tuesday gave final approval to a $5 million universal basic income program by a 21-1 vote, with one member voting present and one abstaining. About 440 families will receive $500 a month for 18 months.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Anheuser-Busch opens technical excellence center on St. Louis Brewery campus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Anheuser Bush announced Friday that they will open a new Technical Excellence Center on St. Louis Brewery campus. This center will bring eight new jobs to the St. Louis-based Learning and Development team and will see to bolster performance by addressing the technical skills gap that exists nationally, which is critical to the success of the brewer’s operations and business.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis residents, Wilmington leaders react to new SLMPD chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis residents are reacting to the hiring of the city’s newest police chief. On Wednesday, city officials announced current Wilmington Police Department chief Robert Tracy will become St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s chief starting in January. On Thursday, city officials held a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Local teachers raise funds for sensory spaces at charter school

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis area teachers were able to gift students a unique classroom thanks to the community’s generosity. Teachers Ciera Major and Jodi Boyd helped bring sensory spaces to Lafayette Preparatory Academy after seeing the need from students. “It helps kiddos that have traumas in their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis City to expand tiny house village for homeless

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Located on a former RV Park just north of Downtown St. Louis sits a village of 50 tiny homes. The brightly colored homes are part of a transitional housing program between the City of St. Louis and The Magdala Foundation. “It means everything to me,”...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Blues staff helping raise money for Salvation Army

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Staff with the St. Louis Blues are helping to raise money for the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights Campaign. Thursday and Friday, staff members with the team will be outside the Hampton Village Schnucks. The campaign helps support the Salvation Army’s programs throughout the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy