ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Professor suing Furman University amid Unite the Right investigation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chris Healy, a Furman professor who has been on leave since he was identified as attending the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is now suing the university. More than five years after the deadly rally, which white supremacists organized in response to the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Tanglewood Middle School receives big donation to recognize students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tanglewood Middle School received a big donation in an effort to recognize its students. Greenville barbeque chef Dave Jones and his son, Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones, donated $10,000 to the school as part of the DJ Jones Peace Award. “We thank God that...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County Schools releases 2023-24 and 2024-25 student calendars

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County Schools has released the 2023-24 and 2024-25 student calendars. Students will start the new school year on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The last day of school will be Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The calendars reflect a shift to allow the fall academic semester to...
wspa.com

Bear den found in Asheville (Source: Help Asheville Bear)

(WSPA) - Every Christmas, Santa makes his way around the world to deliver all the gifts to boys and girls. https://www.wspa.com/news/holiday-weather-week-flying-conditions-for-santa/. High School Standouts: Area Shrine Bowl Players. Our area is represented by 14 players in Saturday's Shrine Bowl. Bank robbed in Spartanburg, suspect arrested. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy