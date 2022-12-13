Read full article on original website
YMCA of Greenville fulfills Christmas wishes for families in need
On Friday morning, a YMCA van turned into a Santa's sleigh as staff and volunteers delivered presents to families living in local motels who are struggling and asked for help to fulfill their children’s Christmas wishes.
Spartanburg Co. to hire for two new pet care positions
At its Monday meeting, Spartanburg County Council created two new positions as part of its effort to establish a new pet resource center.
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
Baking company expanding in Spartanburg County, adding jobs
Highland Baking Company will invest $35 million to expand its existing facility in Spartanburg County, according to a press release from county officials.
Greenville non-profit operating with half needed volunteers during busiest time of the year
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Triune Mercy Center has helped countless people for decades. Now, it needs your help. The church and non-profit have run with only about half of the volunteers it needs at full capacity since the pandemic's start. "We had an average of 100 to 150 volunteers within...
Drone being used to harass students undergoing trauma therapy in Asheville, organization says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina organization that offers care and horse therapy for children and youth who have experienced trauma says the facility is being harassed by a drone. Eliada Home, Inc., in Asheville, supports and protects children and youth in the community that may have experienced trauma.
Professor suing Furman University amid Unite the Right investigation
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chris Healy, a Furman professor who has been on leave since he was identified as attending the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is now suing the university. More than five years after the deadly rally, which white supremacists organized in response to the...
‘It can take a community down:’ Spartanburg allocates $1 million towards blight demolition
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week Spartanburg County Council is taking action to eliminate blight also known as eyesores, empty, condemned or dilapidated properties. There are hundreds in the county and a majority of them are in the Una, Saxon and Arcadia neighborhoods. “For years, we did not have...
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
Large development in Pickens Co. up in the air
Pickens County is getting some pushback from residents about major development plans.
Mr. Grinch taken into custody in the Upstate
A man accused of stealing Christmas presents every year was taken into custody Tuesday in Oconee County.
Specialized rescue team to begin operating in Laurens Co.
Laurens County is preparing to roll out its Special Operations Rescue Team.
'A place of peace': Historic Asheville church in need of repairs to continue community work
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — At 113 years old, Basilica of St. Lawrence the Deacon and Martyr is a working church, museum, piece of art and a tourist attraction in downtown Asheville.Now, its members are asking for the community's help. Basilica preservation fund President Mary Everist said it has an unexplainable...
Tanglewood Middle School receives big donation to recognize students
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tanglewood Middle School received a big donation in an effort to recognize its students. Greenville barbeque chef Dave Jones and his son, Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones, donated $10,000 to the school as part of the DJ Jones Peace Award. “We thank God that...
Greenville County Schools releases 2023-24 and 2024-25 student calendars
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County Schools has released the 2023-24 and 2024-25 student calendars. Students will start the new school year on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The last day of school will be Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The calendars reflect a shift to allow the fall academic semester to...
Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot
Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions
Deputies need the public's help searching for a Greenville County woman who suffers from mental health conditions.
Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
