St. Martin Parish School System offers proposed student assignment plan
The school system is offering the plan for review and public comment; you can see the plan here or on the school system's website.
National Weather Service report: New Iberia tornado strongest of 5 in area
theadvocate.com
Lafayette schools closed Wednesday as storms, flooding possible
Lafayette Parish public schools are closed Wednesday because of the threat of severe thunderstorms and showers forecast overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front pushes in from Texas. The Lafayette Parish School System issued a notice Tuesday afternoon announcing all schools would be closed Wednesday due to anticipated bad...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened
Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
VIDEO: Twin tornadoes in Iberia Parish
Tornadoes have struck Iberia Parish and across Acadiana, including this viewer-submitted video of twin tornadoes near the Port of Iberia.
City of Rayne to have planned power outage Sunday
The City of Rayne will have a planned power outage Sunday morning
evangelinetoday.com
Evangeline School Closure announcement for 12-14-2022
Based upon the most recent National Weather Service (NWS) advisory, indicating an enhanced risk of severe weather tomorrow and in communication with our local 911/Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP), the Evangeline Parish School District, all campuses, and district offices will be closed Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The safety of our students and employees remains our top priority.
New Iberia, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in New Iberia. The South Beauregard High School soccer team will have a game with Catholic High School - New Iberia on December 17, 2022, 07:00:00.
Sandbag information in anticipation of severe weather
Here's what we know about sandbags available across Acadiana as governments look toward forecasted severe weather
theadvocate.com
Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely
The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
Opelousas – $15,000 in Free Scholarships for High School Students
All high school graduates and seniors graduating in 2023 wishing to attend a higher education institution are eligible.
999ktdy.com
Curfew in Place for New Iberia Subdivision Hit by Tornado
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - After two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia, local officials worked to come up with a plan to help those affected by the storms and the resulting damage. New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D’Albor have announced restrictions and a curfew...
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Dec. 7-13
OFFICE: 900 E. University Ave., description, renovation to Lafayette Police Department locker room; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Perc Development; $450,000. RETAIL: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, description, interior and exterior renovations to Walmart Supercenter; applicant, SGA Design Group; contractor, Joe R. Jones Construction; $1 million. PARK: 3302 Moss St., description,...
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
NASDAQ
15 Best Places in the South To Live on Only a Social Security Check
You're just about to retire, and you think moving to the South would offer some much-deserved tranquility. However, things can get a lot less restful if you're draining your savings to live somewhere. Not everyone has tons of cash in their retirement account, but there is social security. The average...
999ktdy.com
Lafayette High Student Recognized Nationally for Creating App to Send Out School Alerts Easily
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's more important now more than ever that school administrators can send out alerts to large groups of people as easy as possible. From bomb threats to school shootings, it's imperative that those leading our schools can communicate efficiently and effectively to teachers, students, and parents who are under stress during anxiety-filled moments.
Lightning strikes, explodes oil tank in St. Mary Parish
A massive fire was sparked by lightning that struck a 3,000-gallon oil tank Wednesday afternoon in Berwick
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
stmarynow.com
Young Memorial, Franklin students join SLCC classmates at commencement
More than 700 students from Young Memorial, Franklin and seven other South Louisiana Community College campuses received diplomas and certificates Thursday in fall commencement exercises at Lafayette's Cajundome. The ceremony displayed the diversity of academic and technical training in a system that has grown from 31 students to more than...
WAFB.com
Take a look at some of the damage caused by severe weather on Dec. 14
According to police, a tornado touched down in the Southport Subdivision area of New Iberia. Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge. Emergency officials responded to a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, December 14. Updated: 11 hours...
