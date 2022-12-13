ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Lafayette schools closed Wednesday as storms, flooding possible

Lafayette Parish public schools are closed Wednesday because of the threat of severe thunderstorms and showers forecast overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front pushes in from Texas. The Lafayette Parish School System issued a notice Tuesday afternoon announcing all schools would be closed Wednesday due to anticipated bad...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened

Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
LAFAYETTE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Evangeline School Closure announcement for 12-14-2022

Based upon the most recent National Weather Service (NWS) advisory, indicating an enhanced risk of severe weather tomorrow and in communication with our local 911/Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP), the Evangeline Parish School District, all campuses, and district offices will be closed Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The safety of our students and employees remains our top priority.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely

The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
NEW IBERIA, LA
999ktdy.com

Curfew in Place for New Iberia Subdivision Hit by Tornado

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - After two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia, local officials worked to come up with a plan to help those affected by the storms and the resulting damage. New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D’Albor have announced restrictions and a curfew...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Dec. 7-13

OFFICE: 900 E. University Ave., description, renovation to Lafayette Police Department locker room; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Perc Development; $450,000. RETAIL: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, description, interior and exterior renovations to Walmart Supercenter; applicant, SGA Design Group; contractor, Joe R. Jones Construction; $1 million. PARK: 3302 Moss St., description,...
NASDAQ

15 Best Places in the South To Live on Only a Social Security Check

You're just about to retire, and you think moving to the South would offer some much-deserved tranquility. However, things can get a lot less restful if you're draining your savings to live somewhere. Not everyone has tons of cash in their retirement account, but there is social security. The average...
LAFAYETTE, LA
999ktdy.com

Lafayette High Student Recognized Nationally for Creating App to Send Out School Alerts Easily

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's more important now more than ever that school administrators can send out alerts to large groups of people as easy as possible. From bomb threats to school shootings, it's imperative that those leading our schools can communicate efficiently and effectively to teachers, students, and parents who are under stress during anxiety-filled moments.
LAFAYETTE, LA
stmarynow.com

Young Memorial, Franklin students join SLCC classmates at commencement

More than 700 students from Young Memorial, Franklin and seven other South Louisiana Community College campuses received diplomas and certificates Thursday in fall commencement exercises at Lafayette's Cajundome. The ceremony displayed the diversity of academic and technical training in a system that has grown from 31 students to more than...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB.com

Take a look at some of the damage caused by severe weather on Dec. 14

According to police, a tornado touched down in the Southport Subdivision area of New Iberia. Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge. Emergency officials responded to a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, December 14. Updated: 11 hours...
NEW IBERIA, LA

