NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
ANA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens got the power play going again on Thursday, but fell 5-2 to the visiting Ducks. It was Montreal's second game in as many nights following a 3-2 loss in Ottawa 24 hours earlier, and head coach Martin St-Louis announced a pair of lineup changes ahead of puck drop. Rem Pitlick replaced Michael Pezzetta up front, and Jake Allen got the start between the pipes.
NHL
Brindley learning to master every phase of game ahead of 2023 NHL Draft
Forward prospect playing all situations at Michigan, hoping for spot with U.S. at World Juniors. The 2023 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Gavin...
NHL
Avalanche Suffer 4-2 Loss to Sabres
The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at Ball Arena, as the Avalanche continued up their five-game homestand. Colorado is now 15-11-2 on the season and is had its three-game point streak (2-0-1) come to an end. For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen and...
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets fall short against Lightning
Marchenko, Tarasov show their stuff but Columbus drops a second in a row. The Blue Jackets' trip to Florida ended with a pair of losses, as Columbus followed Tuesday's setback against the Panthers with a 4-1 loss on Thursday night at Tampa Bay. Kirill Marchenko's goal in the second period knotted things up, but the Lightning got all three third-period goals to finish off the victory.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
How the Islanders Won Over a Fan in Wisconsin
The story of how 16-year-old Haley Kennett became an Islanders fan in the Midwest. If you didn't know any better, looking at Haley Kennett's car, you'd think she was from Long Island. It's an orange Honda Fit with New York Islanders license plate frames, but take a closer look at the plates, and you'd learn she's from Wisconsin.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Blues 4, Oilers 3 (SO)
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers let a win slip through their grasp on Thursday night in a 4-3 shootout defeat to the St. Louis Blues. Edmonton had the late lead and a power play with 1:02 remaining in the contest, but a giveaway behind their goal line led to Vladamir Tarasenko equalizing with 20 seconds remaining in regulation.
NHL
On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022
Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
NHL
Stars rally in 3rd period, cool off Ovechkin, Capitals
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin remained at 800 NHL goals when the Washington Capitals' five-game winning streak ended with a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena on Thursday. Ovechkin, who entered with a four-game goal streak, still trails Gordie Howe (801) by one for second on the...
NHL
Prospects Report: December 15, 2022
The Iowa Wild went 2-1 in its most recent three-game stretch, with all games played against Rockford. Iowa won the first meeting 3-2 in a shootout, Brandon Baddock scored the opening goal while Steven Fogarty scored the second goal for Iowa, along with the GWG in the shootout. Jesper Wallstedt...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Flames
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Flames this season: Dec. 14 (away), Dec. 31 (away), Mar. 31 (home), Apr. 8 (home). The Canucks are 114-139-33-9 all-time against the Flames, including a 48-81-15-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 3-4-3 in their last 10 games against...
NHL
Saros Makes 39 Saves as Predators Fall to Jets 2-1 in Overtime
The Nashville Predators played a 1-1 game through two periods, but Kyle Connor scored from the slot at 3:31 of overtime to help the Winnipeg Jets sneak out a 2-1 win Thursday at Canada Life Centre. Filip Forsberg opened the scoring in the first period but was answered by a...
NHL
Recap: Canes Take Care Of Kraken In Return Home
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes had a happy homecoming in their first game at PNC Arena in 19 days, beating the Seattle Kraken by a score of 3-2. The Story. Playing on home ice for the first time in 19 days, the Canes came out of the gate with their foot on the gas.
NHL
Sabres acquire Cecconi from Stars
The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Joseph Cecconi from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenseman Oskari Laaksonen, the team announced Thursday. Cecconi, 25, is a native of Youngstown, New York and played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres prior to spending parts of two seasons in the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and a four-year career at the University of Michigan. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stars in 2015.
NHL
Marner 23-game point streak ends in Maple Leafs loss to Rangers
NEW YORK -- Mitchell Marner's team-record 23-game point streak ended and the Toronto Maple Leafs lost in regulation for the first time in 16 games, 3-1 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The Rangers (16-10-5) won their fifth straight game behind two goals from Jimmy...
NHL
ANA@MTL : What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens host their penultimate home game of 2022 on Thursday when the Anaheim Ducks make their sole visit to the Bell Centre this season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. There will be plenty to see and do at the arena which...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Washington on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Game 31: Dallas Stars (17-8-5, 39 points) vs. Washington Capitals (15-12-4, 34 points)
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Kings
BOSTON - David Krejci will return to the lineup on Thursday night when the Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden. The center, who missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, will be back between Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak on the B's second line. Hampus...
