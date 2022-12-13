Read full article on original website
Related
I stayed in a $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas — see what my room on the world's largest cruise ship looked like
My plainly decorated balcony stateroom aboard the Wonder of the Seas had excess storage, views of the ocean, and two beds.
Elite Daily
This TikTok-Famous Extendable Table Can Go From Seating 2 to 12 In Seconds
Dining tables are usually one of those investment items that require some degree of compromise. Do you want a table that hogs space but can accommodate guests or do you want a smaller table that works for everyday, but that you know will have you eating elbow to elbow when you’re entertaining. Now you don’t have to decide. This age-old dilemma has been solved by an utterly ingenious (now-internet-famous) extendable table from Transformer Table. And once you see how easily it expands, you’ll understand why it’s gone viral.
Elite Daily
Twin Drag Queens Will Compete Against Each Other On Drag Race
The automotive-themed promo for Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race may be a return to the show’s roots, but the season itself is already full of wild, unprecedented changes. The new installment will feature the series’ largest cast of queens ever, with 16 contestants all racing toward the finish line. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a network change, a twin twist, an already established drag icon, and of course, some A-list guest judges to keep the race extra interesting. Ready to start your engines? Here’s everything to know about RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, including its stacked cast and fast-approaching premiere date.
Comments / 0