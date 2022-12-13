ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Scarlet fever: Mother's terror after late-night antibiotic search

The mother of a baby who had scarlet fever says she was left terrified after being sent on a fruitless late-night antibiotics hunt. Beth Foreman attended Lincoln County Hospital with baby Clio on Friday and left with a penicillin prescription. She was told it was "imperative" her 11-month-old daughter took...
AOL Corp

Kids ibuprofen and acetaminophen are in short supply. Here's what parents can do.

The sniffles are running rampant among children this year as the country sees a surge in respiratory viruses, leading to an unprecedented demand for over-the-counter medications. Despite the early warnings from health experts, parents are still confronted by empty pharmacy shelves looking for something to alleviate their kids’ symptoms.
BBC

Strep A: Major outbreak closes Kingsbridge school

A primary school has closed because of a major outbreak of strep A affecting staff and pupils. Kingsbridge Community Primary School in Devon has written to parents saying "we are currently experiencing a major outbreak of strep A and, therefore, we must act in a way that protects our school community."
BBC

Strep A: Bolton girl, 4, out of intensive care, mum says

A four-year-old girl who was "fighting for her life" in hospital with strep A is out of intensive care and on a specialist ward, her mother has said. Camila, from Bolton, was put on a ventilator at Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital on 28 November. Her mum Kaye said "our...
