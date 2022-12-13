Read full article on original website
Related
Nurses Fired After Mocking Maternity Patients in Viral ‘Ick’ Video
Four nurses have been fired from their jobs in the labor and delivery unit of Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta after a viral TikTok video showed them mocking patients. The nurses were participating in the TikTok trend where the participant lists their "icks," a.k.a. the things that bother them,...
Moms react to viral video showing labor, delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients
Mothers are reacting to a now-deleted TikTok video that went viral showing labor and delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients.
BBC
Scarlet fever: Mother's terror after late-night antibiotic search
The mother of a baby who had scarlet fever says she was left terrified after being sent on a fruitless late-night antibiotics hunt. Beth Foreman attended Lincoln County Hospital with baby Clio on Friday and left with a penicillin prescription. She was told it was "imperative" her 11-month-old daughter took...
Vitamin D in the brain could help people function better as they age
Dementia is a disease that is on the rise, affecting 55 million people globally. Researchers have discovered that levels of vitamin D in the brain tissue could lead to better cognitive function. Brains that have higher levels of vitamin D may show better signs of health. First study on the...
AOL Corp
Kids ibuprofen and acetaminophen are in short supply. Here's what parents can do.
The sniffles are running rampant among children this year as the country sees a surge in respiratory viruses, leading to an unprecedented demand for over-the-counter medications. Despite the early warnings from health experts, parents are still confronted by empty pharmacy shelves looking for something to alleviate their kids’ symptoms.
BBC
Strep A: Major outbreak closes Kingsbridge school
A primary school has closed because of a major outbreak of strep A affecting staff and pupils. Kingsbridge Community Primary School in Devon has written to parents saying "we are currently experiencing a major outbreak of strep A and, therefore, we must act in a way that protects our school community."
Schools are sounding the alarm on a growing mental health crisis for America’s kids
A national poll found that 90% of administrators say there is a growing youth mental health crisis.
BBC
Strep A: Bolton girl, 4, out of intensive care, mum says
A four-year-old girl who was "fighting for her life" in hospital with strep A is out of intensive care and on a specialist ward, her mother has said. Camila, from Bolton, was put on a ventilator at Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital on 28 November. Her mum Kaye said "our...
People
366K+
Followers
62K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1