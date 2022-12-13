Read full article on original website
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2: Everything to Know
From the cast to the plot, here’s everything to know about Ginny & Georgia season 2 Life's all peaches when there are new episodes of Ginny & Georgia to watch! Season 2 of the Netflix original series hits the steaming platform on Jan. 5, 2023 — and fans can expect a lot of small-town drama. "There are so many plot twists, so many surprises and so many heartwrenching moments," Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny Miller, told Screen Rant. "I'm excited to see everyone's reactions to it." Fans have been waiting...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Everything Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Said About Parenting His 3 Kids: 'My Favorite Earthly Assignment'
The late Stephen "tWitch" Boss was close with his three children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia Stephen "tWitch" Boss was a family man first and foremost. The former Ellen Degeneres Show DJ died by suicide at age 40, his wife of nine years, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed to PEOPLE on Dec. 14. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," she shared in a statement. Boss and Holker Boss shared three children: Weslie Renae, 14, Maddox Laurel, 6, and Zaia, 3. The couple first...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Alan Jackson Is a Grandfather! Daughter Ali and Husband Sam Welcome a Baby Boy — See the Photo!
The legendary country singer announced the birth of his first grandchild on Twitter Thursday, while also celebrating another sweet occasion: his wedding anniversary. Jackson and his wife Denise's 29-year-old daughter Ali and her husband Sam Bradshaw welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the singer. "Denise and...
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Channing Tatum Says There's 'No Words' to Process Death of Magic Mike Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
The dancer, DJ and actor died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40 Channing Tatum is sharing his grief, following the sudden death of his former costar, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. "I have no words. There aren't any. My head or heart can not understand this," Tatum, 42, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and the late star who died via suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. "There is just so much… I don't know where to begin." "I love you," he added....
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
Jennifer Lopez, Cheryl Burke and More Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The World Lost a Bright Light'
"It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors," wrote Justin Timberlake after Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death at age 40 Stars from all corners of Hollywood are speaking out after the sudden death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. He died by suicide at age 40. Allison Holker Boss, the wife of the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, shared an emotional statement with PEOPLE on Wednesday, confirming the news. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband...
Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Mason Disick on His 13th Birthday — and He's All Grown Up!
Kim Kardashian admitted that her nephew is "taller" as she shared a rare look at the teen Kim Kardashian is getting emotional about her nephew growing up. The SKIMS founder, 42, shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to nephew Mason Disick — the eldest child of Kourtney Kardashian's three kids and of all the Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren — on her Instagram Story Wednesday as he celebrated his 13th birthday. "The day has come where you're taller then me now," the proud aunt wrote. "I just love who you are and I'm...
Jada Pinkett Smith Mourns 'Generous' Magic Mike XXL Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'My Heart Aches'
"We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike," Jada Pinkett Smith recalled of working with costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Jada Pinkett Smith remembers former costar Stephen "tWitch" Boss as "kind and generous." The former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide at age 40, his wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday. Among the celebrities paying tribute to the dancer was Pinkett Smith, 51, who worked with him on the 2015 film Magic Mike XXL. "I woke up this morning to the news that tWitch is gone,"...
Edie Falco Is 'Staying Away' from Rumors on Why Her 'Humble' TV Son Pete Davidson Really Gets All the Ladies
The actress will star alongside the SNL alum in the upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis Edie Falco is keeping her comments about costar Pete Davidson strictly SFW. The Sopranos actress, 59, will play Davidson's mom in the new comedy series Bupkis, and the co-hosts of The View were eager to talk about the the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, when Falco stopped by on Friday. Alyssa Farah Griffin kicked off the chat with a series of questions that quickly turned playful: "What's it like to play his mom? Why do you think he's becoming...
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Starz developing new scripted British boxing drama 'Fightland'
50 Cent is currently in development with Starz to create a new scripted British boxing drama called "Fightland."
Brittany Mahomes Says She's Having Her 'First Day of Chaos' as a Mom of Two: 'Both Screaming'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed son Bronze, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months Brittany Mahomes is facing her first challenging day since becoming a mom of two. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, took a minute to vent on Twitter Wednesday writing about her "day of chaos" with 2-week-old son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months. "Today is my first day of chaos since having 2 kids🤣🤯," she wrote. "Both screaming, both not wanting to nap🙂." The newly-minted mom of two also noted that it was...
Jodie Sweetin Says She's an LGBTQ Ally 'Whether People Like It' After Candace Cameron Bure Comments
"I've always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone," Jodie Sweetin said a month after her Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure was met with criticism for comments deemed as anti-LGBTQ Jodie Sweetin knows the importance of showing up as an ally for the LGBTQ community. While attending The Wrap's Power Women Summit on Wednesday, the actress, 40, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about advocating for "everyone" — specifically marginalized groups of people. "I have always been an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities, for Black Lives Matter," Sweetin...
'The Flash' Movie: Everything to Know
The Flash has had a long road to the big screen. The superhero film, not to be confused with the CW series of the same name, was originally slated for 2018, Variety reported, but the project had hit various roadblocks including controversies, rewrites and more. The Flash editor, Paul Machliss,...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to Aquarium in Sweet Family Outing
"And just like that it's been 4 years," Nick Jonas wrote earlier this month, celebrating his and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 4th wedding anniversary Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas treated their little one to some aquatic fun. As their daughter Malti Marie turned 11 months on Thursday, the couple took the little girl to an aquarium in Los Angeles for a celebratory family outing. "Family," Chopra Jonas captioned a candid family photo on Instagram. In the snapshot, Jonas, 30, held Malti as she looked at Chopra Jonas, 40,...
