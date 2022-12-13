Read full article on original website
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
Gundam Cosplay Pairs Up Suletta And Miorine
The Witch From Mercury has brought back the Mobile Suit Gundam series thanks to the first female protagonist of the franchise, Suletta Mercury. With Suletta living in a world where Gundams have been made illegal thanks to the corporate overlords pulling the universe's strings, a duo of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to bring both Mercury and one of her biggest allies to life. With Gundam easily though of as the biggest anime series focusing on mechs, Mobile Suits aren't going anywhere on television any time soon.
Netflix Exec Calls Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender a 'Stunning Spectacle'
Netflix is hard at work on a slew of originals these days, and of course, one of those projects is none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Production got underway on the show earlier this year, and netizens are growing more eager by the day to see how it looks. As the new year approaches, those pleas are only getting louder, and now one Netflix executive is teasing fans with a glowing update on Avatar's status.
Avatar: The Way of Water's First Box Office Numbers Are In
Though the Thursday previews screenings for Avatar: The Way of Water are still going (the movie clocks in at over three hours long after all), early numbers for the film have come in. Deadline reports that the James Cameron-sequel is "on its way to a $17 million Thursday night." For comparison sake this is on par with the likes of The Batman, which brought in $17.6 million, but decidedly lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which managed to secure $28 million. Unlike the Marvel Studios release however, Cameron's sequel is expected to have a much bigger hold weekend to weekend, in part because of the winter holidays but also because of the lack of counter programming.
Marvel Releases Red Goblin Trailer
The terrifying Red Goblin persona is back, as the offspring of the Carnage symbiote has finally chosen a new host. Writer Alex Paknadel and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua are the creative team on the new Red Goblin ongoing series, which was first announced at New York Comic Con during the publisher's Dark Web reveals. Instead of Norman Osborn donning the Red Goblin symbiote once again, his grandson Normie Osborn is Red Goblin's new host. Ahead of the release of Red Goblin #1, Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for the series, featuring some of the drama Normie and his menacing symbiote find themselves in.
Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay
Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.
Stephen tWitch Boss, Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, Dead at 40
DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss is dead at the age of 40. Law enforcement tells TMZ that he died by suicide. Their reporting indicates that the actor and TV personality left home without his vehicle. His wife Allison Holker alerted the LAPD in a frantic fashion after she discovered Boss missing. Just a little time after the report, the officers received a call from a Los Angeles area hotel. Once on the scene, they discovered the DJ there with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It's an especially sad moment for everyone who loved him and admired his talents.
Marvel United: Multiverse Teased for 2023
CMON has announced plans to release a third wave of Marvel United games and expansions, with a Kickstarter launching "soon." CMON in collaboration with Spin Master Games has revealed Marvel United: Multiverse, a new expansion of their modular Marvel United franchise. As its name suggests, the game will bring in Marvel heroes from across the Multiverse, with Captain Carter, Cosmic Ghost Rider, and Shuri shown off in the initial trailer. Immortus, a Loki variant, and Galactus were also teased in the first trailer, while Ironheart and Spider-Man 2099 appeared in a teaser image. You can check out the announcement trailer below:
HBO Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making Confirms Cast
Superhero comics have dominated our popular culture for the better part of the past century, as well as the various movies, television shows, video games, and radio plays that are inspired by them. A new potential HBO series, The Franchise, is set to poke fun at the circumstances of the superhero boom — and it has officially found its ensemble cast. On Friday, HBO announced the cast of the pilot episode, which will be the first episode of U.S. television directed by Sam Mendes.
Nintendo Switch Finally Gets One of Best Horror Games in Years
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can finally play one of the best horror games in years thanks to the power of the Cloud. Horror games aren't as common as they used to be, especially AAA horror games. That said, there are a couple of series keeping the AAA horror genre alive; none more than Resident Evil though. The most recent entry in the series, Resident Evil Village, is already available on Nintendo Switch, but its predecessor, Resident Evil 7, has not been, until today at least.
Avatar: The Way of Water Preview Night Numbers Revealed
After 13 years of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally in theaters, with Disney revealing that the highly anticipated sequel took in $17 million in Thursday night previews. This number falls in line with projections that the film would take in upwards of $150 million in its opening weekend, with its global total currently sitting around $86 million. Back in 2009, the original Avatar only scored a fraction of this number, with preview night totals being $3.5 million domestically, though this was at a time when the property was entirely new and also only had midnight showings available.
HBO Max Renews Critically-Acclaimed Comedy For Season 3
HBO Max renewed one of it's most award-winning shows. That's right Sort Of will be returning for Season 3. The streamer and CBC announced the news this week to applause for the fans. Bilal Baig and Fab Fillipo have crafted a set of characters around Sabi Mehboob that people just can't get enough of. Season 2 has been a hit on the Canadian channel and in the states on HBO Max. Luckily, the journey with both the Mehboobs and the Kaneko-Bauers will continue in the next salvo of episodes. Understandably, both cast and crew are excited about the future.
PlayStation Plus Reveals Most Popular Classic Game of 2022
PlayStation Plus has revealed which game that is part of the service's offering of "Classic" titles ended up being the most popular in 2022. When Sony restructured PS Plus earlier this summer, its new PS Plus Premium tier made a number of games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP available to download and play. And while these Classic games on PS Plus have been a bit divisive over the course of this year, it turns out that the title that has been played the most is one that many subscribers would likely never guess.
Netflix's Blocksbuster Cancelled After One Season
A surprising Netflix series will not be seeing a Season 2. Viewers were confused and interested when the streamer announced a Blockbuster series on the platform. That excited only grew when Randall Park and Vanessa Ramos boarded the project. Unfortunately, Variety reports that there will only be one season of the hijinks at the last Blockbuster on Earth. 10 episodes exist and it's only been about a month since the premiere. Fans are usually down for a one-camera show. But, maybe there was just too much out there to watch at the time. Unfortunately for Blockbuster, it didn't crack the Netflix Top 10 when it debuted. But, Rotten Tomatoes likely played a role as well. 23% on the Tomatometer from critics is hard to shake. Comicbook.com talked to the stars about what they loved about movie rental places. Their answers were pretty amazing.
Henry Cavill's Superman Exit Has Rahul Kohli Pitching a Warhammer Movie
Rahul Kohli is asking Henry Cavill if he's up for a Warhammer 40,000 movie after the news about Superman dropped. Last night, the Internet shook when DC Films head James Gunn and the DC Comics star shared news that Cavill's time as the Man of Steel had ended. Of course, that sent a lot of comic book movie fans into a tailspin. But, the Warhammer community saw their chance. Cavill is no longer making The Witcher on Netflix or tied to the DC Universe at this point. Could it finally be time for their favorite property to hit the big screen or a streaming service? Possibly, but the actor would have to seek it out. His love for the figures and hobby has been common knowledge for years at this point. Seemingly, it would be a perfect fit as there are plenty of other actors who would gladly join up with the Superman star for this one. Kohli in particular is a social media darling, and would work well as a compliment to the presence of Cavill. Check out his sales pitch down below!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Reveals How Many Raids Will Be Released
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's first Raid is out today and we now know how many we can expect over the course of the game's life cycle. Call of Duty has done a great job of supporting its titles over the last decade. Although it started with just 3 or 4 map packs that were released over the course of a year, things have evolved as the industry has changed. It has instead shifted to free map releases alongside new modes, features, mechanics, weapons, and skins. It's a lot more layered than the past and Modern Warfare 2 ensures the value of the game will only continue to increase with new content drops.
Spy x Family Episode 24 Reveals First Look
Spy x Family is prepping to bring the first season featuring Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond to an end, with the anime adaptation from Wit and CloverWorks aiming to become the biggest new anime of 2022. With the previous episodes seeing Loid and a fellow WISE agent attempting to win a tennis tournament that would net them some serious intel, trouble might be brewing for the Forgers while Anya appears to be getting a fashion upgrade with a fellow Eden College student.
Aubrey Plaza Responds to Indie Movie Becoming Netflix Hit
Aubrey Plaza rose to fame playing April Ludgate in the hit sitcom, Parks and Recreation, but now she's known for a range of films and shows. She's starred in indie films such as Black Bear and Ingrid Goes West as well as comic book shows like Legion in addition to comedies such as Happiest Season, not to mention the newest season of The White Lotus and the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The year, she also played the titular role in Emily the Criminal, a crime thriller written and directed by John Patton Ford. The movie had a small release, but it was a hit among critics, earning a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the movie is streaming on Netflix, and it's doing quite well. In fact, Plaza recently spoke to The Playlist about Emily the Criminal being #4 on Netflix's top movies list.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Shares Video of Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is getting ready to hit theaters next summer, and from what we've seen so far it'll be a soft reboot of the franchise. Rise of the Beasts will mark the first live-action Transformers movie to be released without Michael Bay at the helm. Instead, the film will be directed by Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., and if the first trailer is any indicator, the film will be very different than any of the films that came before it. When we last saw Optimus Prime and the Autobots in Bumblebee, Optimus was bringing Bumblebee back into the fold after they landed on Earth. It looks like Optimus Prime will be voiced by the same actor from the previous films, Peter Cullen, and he's already getting to work. Caple Jr., recently posted a video that shows Cullen recording his lines for the movie.
