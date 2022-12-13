Rahul Kohli is asking Henry Cavill if he's up for a Warhammer 40,000 movie after the news about Superman dropped. Last night, the Internet shook when DC Films head James Gunn and the DC Comics star shared news that Cavill's time as the Man of Steel had ended. Of course, that sent a lot of comic book movie fans into a tailspin. But, the Warhammer community saw their chance. Cavill is no longer making The Witcher on Netflix or tied to the DC Universe at this point. Could it finally be time for their favorite property to hit the big screen or a streaming service? Possibly, but the actor would have to seek it out. His love for the figures and hobby has been common knowledge for years at this point. Seemingly, it would be a perfect fit as there are plenty of other actors who would gladly join up with the Superman star for this one. Kohli in particular is a social media darling, and would work well as a compliment to the presence of Cavill. Check out his sales pitch down below!

1 DAY AGO