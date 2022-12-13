Man buys store’s final lottery ticket during halftime of football game, wins big in NC

A North Carolina man was met with a hefty halftime surprise after he stopped at a store for snacks and a lottery ticket during a Steelers football game .

Lyncurgus Williams wanted to buy side dishes for his dinner during the halftime of a Pittsburgh Steelers game so he stopped at a Harris Teeter in New Bern, he told lottery officials in a Dec. 13 news release.

He also bought the last $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket the store had for sale while he was there — and won $100,000, according to lottery officials.

“I scratched it off right in the store. I was ecstatic,” Williams told lottery officials. “I was so excited I didn’t even get my sides.”

Williams took home $71,019 after taxes and plans to remodel his house, he told lottery officials.

“I’ve been wanting to do that for a very long time,” he said in the release.

New Bern is about 130 miles southeast of Raleigh.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

