New laws coming to Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The SAFE-T Act isn't the only law going into effect on Jan. 1st. The new laws vary from banning latex gloves during food preparation to another that reduces vehicle registration fees for seniors. Among the 200 new laws is the Jelani Day Law. The law...
86 Illinois counites at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
CHICAGO (WICS) — Eighty-six counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of December 16, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of elevated counties increased by 12, compared to the previous week with 43 counties at a...
Gas prices down in Illinois according to GasBuddy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The price of gas continues to drop in Illinois according to Gasbuddy. The average price of gas in Illinois has fallen 16.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 a gallon. Prices in Illinois are 73.1 cents per gallon lower than a month...
Illinois lawmakers propose state-wide ban on assault weapons
Illinois (KHQA) — Some Illinois lawmakers are seeking to place a ban on assault weapons with a new bill they presented in early December. The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” would make it illegal to manufacture, deliver, sell, or purchase any assault weapon in the state of Illinois.
A blast of snow and bitter cold for Central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A powerful Winter storm will soon be setting a course for central Illinois. The week is getting off to a quiet start, but a significant storm system will plow into the region later in the week. A major Winter storm is still taking shape and...
Ameren Illinois partners with google to give the gift of energy savings
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ameren Illinois has partnered with Google and is offering a Google Nest Thermostat to qualifying households. Heating and energy prices are rising across the nation and Ameren officials say that smart thermostats could save between 10 to 12% on heating costs. Ameren is offering the...
Mt. Pulaski boil order postponed
MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WICS) — The boil order in Mt. Pulaski set for Monday has been postponed to 2023. Officials say there is no need for customers to boil their water. Illinois American Water says they will be replacing a flow meter at the Mt. Pulaski water treatment plant in early 2023.
Man faces sentencing for murdering family-of-8 in Ohio
