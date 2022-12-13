MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WICS) — The boil order in Mt. Pulaski set for Monday has been postponed to 2023. Officials say there is no need for customers to boil their water. Illinois American Water says they will be replacing a flow meter at the Mt. Pulaski water treatment plant in early 2023.

MOUNT PULASKI, IL ・ 38 MINUTES AGO