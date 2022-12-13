Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Black Woman Killed in Her Home Texas: White Officer ConvictedJoseph GodwinFort Worth, TX
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
Related
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
foxsportstexarkana.com
South Oak Cliff wins second consecutive state championship
ARLINGTON, TEXAS-For the second year in a row the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears are state champions. They defeated Port Neches-Groves 34-24 in the 5A-DII state championship football game at AT&T Stadium Friday. Falling behind early to the PNG Indians but staying within striking distance, the Golden Bears were able...
247Sports
TCU lands top JUCO CB Channing Canada
Fresh off a successful recruiting weekend where TCU hosted several top targets, the first commitment has come down as Trinity Valley C.C. cornerback Channing Canada committed to the Frogs. Canada released the news via his Twitter moments ago with a picture edit saying he was committed. The 6-foot, 185-pounder is...
College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score
Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
wtaw.com
Texas High School Football Championships Kick-off on Wednesday
ARLINGTON, Texas – The UIL State Football championships kicked off Wednesday in Arlington. Benjamine defeated Lorain, 68-20 in the 6-Man Division II title game, while Westbrook got the better of Abbott, 69-24 in Division I. Albany stunned top-ranked Mart in the 2A Division II championship, 41-21. Franklin highlights things...
WFAA
It's a family affair as DeSoto High School looks to win another state football title 6 years later
DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto senior Johntay Cook has his sights set on making history. "I keep looking up there because that was the last time," explained Cook, a five-star recruit committed to Texas and, pound-for-pound, one of the best high school receivers in America. Cook's future appears bright. But...
WFAA
South Oak Cliff becomes 1st Dallas ISD school to win back-to-back state titles in history after win over Port Neches-Groves
ARLINGTON, Texas — History has been made!. South Oak Cliff (SOC) has become the first Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state championships. The Golden Bears' title in 2021 was first for a DISD school since 1958. With the history books on the line, SOC wrote in...
Houston Chronicle
Mark Cuban has Vegas-like vision for Dallas, new Mavs arena if Texas OKs casino gambling
DALLAS — In recent years, Mark Cuban’s vision for a new arena has included a 20-story Madison Square Garden-like structure with window views of Dallas and fans arriving in autonomous cars. Now his plans are substantially larger in scope, grandeur and — he believes — economic windfall for...
Maximus Williamson, Keller (Texas) swimmer, breaks record set by Michael Phelps
The sophomore smashed a record set 20 years ago by the swimming legend
dallasexpress.com
Second Local Pickleball Bar Opens in January
Pickleball continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and now companies are flocking to capitalize on the sport’s popularity. Kansas City-based company Chicken N Pickle opened its first restaurant/entertainment facility in Grand Prairie in December 2021 and is planning expansion throughout the Lonestar State. Chicken...
fwtx.com
Temperature’s Rising at 225 BBQ
As long as local barbecue aficionados can remember, Arlington’s traditional barbecue game has always been strong. Joints, restaurants, and ‘cue holes-in-the-wall like David’s BBQ, Oh My BBQ, and Eddie Deen’s Crossroads Smokehouse have done a serviceable job in the brisket, ribs, and sausage business. Tastes in...
globalconstructionreview.com
Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas
The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
What is cupping? Dallas expert shows off benefits of this alternative treatment and more
Cupping is a form of therapy that creates suction on the skin.
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point
Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
Northwest ISD names lone finalist for superintendent after previous hire died unexpectedly
FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD has named Dr. Mark Foust as lone finalist for the superintendent of schools position after the previous superintendent unexpectedly died just months into the job. Dr. Foust was named as the lone finalist by a vote of 7-0 in the Dec. 12 Board...
fortworthreport.org
Unexpected rainfall pushes back drought restrictions for 11 North Texas counties
An hour after tornado sightings and severe thunderstorms rocked Tarrant County, Rachel Ickert arrived at the Tarrant Regional Water District’s Dec. 13 meeting with a positive update. “I have great news, actually. It rained,” Ickert, the district’s water resources director, said with a laugh. “We could have done without...
purewow.com
￼The Best Meals We Ate in Dallas This Year
It’s been a delicious year. From beautiful cuts of beef to desserts so delicate they’ll bring a tear to your eye; we’re sharing the top 12 bites of the last year. Some of the dishes are from new neighborhood hotspots and others seem to be standing the test of time. Let’s dig in!
wbap.com
14 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Storms
UPDATE (Dec 15, 2022 6 a.m.) (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Weather Services confirms at least 14 tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday. The City of Grapevine confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in city limits. GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least...
Comments / 0