Fayette County, KY

Kentucky Lantern

Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar

Kentucky’s largest utility, providing power to more than 1.3 million customers, is proposing to build two natural gas plants along with new solar installations to help make up for an energy supply shortfall created by the retirement of coal-fired power plants. It’s a plan that advocates of both coal and renewable energy in Kentucky strongly […] The post Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

How to make sure your HVAC unit is ready for winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The colder weather means it’s time for some home maintenance. That includes making sure the unit that heats your house is working properly. As it gets much colder out, there are several things you can do to make sure your HVAC unit is functioning properly and safely. This is needed maintenance whether you have a furnace, a heat pump or a multipurpose unit.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One person killed in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened Friday morning on Levee Road in Mt. Sterling. The coroner confirms one car was involved and one person was killed. Their name has not been released. Neighbors tell us this isn’t the first...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Lexington crash victim remembered as a light in the community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly Lexington crash has left one family mourning a daughter, mother and friend. Makenzie Harlin, 21, was in the passenger seat of a car hit by a truck near the intersection of Mason Headley Road and Gettysburg Road Wednesday afternoon. She died at the scene, just minutes from her home.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington horse training center reopening after months of uncertainty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington horse training center is reopening after months of uncertainty. Trainers had to move all of their horses out over the summer. Now, the new general manager is welcoming them back. The mission at Ashwood Training Center has always been to “help the small trainer.”...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Hundreds of UK students graduate Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of University of Kentucky students are graduating Friday. Two commencement ceremonies will take place at Rupp Arena. The first was held at 10 a.m., with the second at 3 p.m. Guests can only bring a small clutch or a clear bag. Masks are optional. Free...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a weather maker, which will spark snow showers through Sunday. We’ll dry out and warm to the middle 30s by Monday. Keeping a close eye on some wild winter weather as we end the week. A powerful arctic cold front will bring a winter mix, which will switch to snow by Friday. If the ingredients come together, we could see accumulating snow.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes’...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations

A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations. A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crumbl Cookies opens...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Hank the Horse rings bell for Salvation Army in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Kentucky horse was out ringing the bell for the Salvation Army Thursday. Hank the Horse was out in the Lexington Green Shopping Center. Hank is a children’s literacy advocate who rings the bell every year for the organization. Organizers say they love having...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Thousands affected by phone/internet outage

EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise blessing from banks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty “merry Christmas” from students. A fourth-grade teacher at Dixie Magnet Elementary Shelby Miller was nominated by students from the “Do Something Extraordinary STEM Golf Club” as an extraordinary teacher. As part of Blessings From Our Banks, Lexington banks helped purchase gifts for the nominated teachers, and students happily gave them to their teachers as part of the celebration.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One woman has died after a crash Wednesday afternoon at Mason Headley Road and Duntreath Drive. Police say a car and a truck appear to have collided head-on and ended up in the front yard of a home. The Fayette County Coroner says 21-year-old Makenzie Harlin...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House

Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
LEXINGTON, KY

