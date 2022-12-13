Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lexington parking meter rates and hours of enforcement increases announced
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington & Fayette County Parking Authority has announced an increase in parking meter rates and meter enforcement hours. Starting January 3, 2023, rates will increase as follows:. Areas that are currently $0.50 per hour will now be $0.75 per hour. Areas that are currently $1...
Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar
Kentucky’s largest utility, providing power to more than 1.3 million customers, is proposing to build two natural gas plants along with new solar installations to help make up for an energy supply shortfall created by the retirement of coal-fired power plants. It’s a plan that advocates of both coal and renewable energy in Kentucky strongly […] The post Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does it smell like that in the Leestown Road area?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a problem you may have noticed if you’ve driven near Leestown and New Circle Road. The odor in that area is the subject of today’s Good Question. We’ve had several people ask: what is causing the sewage smell near Leestown Road?
WKYT 27
How to make sure your HVAC unit is ready for winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The colder weather means it’s time for some home maintenance. That includes making sure the unit that heats your house is working properly. As it gets much colder out, there are several things you can do to make sure your HVAC unit is functioning properly and safely. This is needed maintenance whether you have a furnace, a heat pump or a multipurpose unit.
WKYT 27
Nicholasville City ordinance causes issues for planned Homeless Coalition center
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The opening of a new rehab facility in Jessamine County is currently on hold. The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition is working to open its Center for Growth and Hope in Nicholasville. It would support those experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, and more. 514 North Main St. has...
WKYT 27
One person killed in Montgomery County crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened Friday morning on Levee Road in Mt. Sterling. The coroner confirms one car was involved and one person was killed. Their name has not been released. Neighbors tell us this isn’t the first...
wymt.com
Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
WKYT 27
Lexington crash victim remembered as a light in the community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly Lexington crash has left one family mourning a daughter, mother and friend. Makenzie Harlin, 21, was in the passenger seat of a car hit by a truck near the intersection of Mason Headley Road and Gettysburg Road Wednesday afternoon. She died at the scene, just minutes from her home.
WKYT 27
Lexington horse training center reopening after months of uncertainty
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington horse training center is reopening after months of uncertainty. Trainers had to move all of their horses out over the summer. Now, the new general manager is welcoming them back. The mission at Ashwood Training Center has always been to “help the small trainer.”...
WKYT 27
Hundreds of UK students graduate Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of University of Kentucky students are graduating Friday. Two commencement ceremonies will take place at Rupp Arena. The first was held at 10 a.m., with the second at 3 p.m. Guests can only bring a small clutch or a clear bag. Masks are optional. Free...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a weather maker, which will spark snow showers through Sunday. We’ll dry out and warm to the middle 30s by Monday. Keeping a close eye on some wild winter weather as we end the week. A powerful arctic cold front will bring a winter mix, which will switch to snow by Friday. If the ingredients come together, we could see accumulating snow.
WTVQ
Winchester business owners disagree after city commission approves new marketing position
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Chad Walker and his wife own the Engine House Pizza and Pub in downtown Winchester. Walker is among a group of business owners in opposition after the city commission voted to approve the changing of the city’s open Main Street Director position into a marketing and events coordinator.
WKYT 27
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes’...
fox56news.com
Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations
A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations. A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crumbl Cookies opens...
WKYT 27
Hank the Horse rings bell for Salvation Army in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Kentucky horse was out ringing the bell for the Salvation Army Thursday. Hank the Horse was out in the Lexington Green Shopping Center. Hank is a children’s literacy advocate who rings the bell every year for the organization. Organizers say they love having...
2023 Predictions for Lexington Real Estate
Learn about current trends in Lexington's real estate market.
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
fox56news.com
Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise blessing from banks
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty “merry Christmas” from students. A fourth-grade teacher at Dixie Magnet Elementary Shelby Miller was nominated by students from the “Do Something Extraordinary STEM Golf Club” as an extraordinary teacher. As part of Blessings From Our Banks, Lexington banks helped purchase gifts for the nominated teachers, and students happily gave them to their teachers as part of the celebration.
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One woman has died after a crash Wednesday afternoon at Mason Headley Road and Duntreath Drive. Police say a car and a truck appear to have collided head-on and ended up in the front yard of a home. The Fayette County Coroner says 21-year-old Makenzie Harlin...
fox56news.com
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
