Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
Related
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Will No Longer Respond to Minor Traffic Crashes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Minor fender benders may not be as time consuming as they once were, thanks to a new protocol implemented by Chattanooga Police. There are eight qualifications that determine whether or not a police officer is required to respond to a crash:. Death or injury;. Hit...
WDEF
A step towards resuming executions in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – There has been some movement in the death row drama that has put the execution of a Chattanooga man on hold for more than a year. Tennessee paused all executions when Governor Lee ordered an outside evaluation of execution protocols. He announced on Friday that...
WDEF
Whitfield County Family in Need after Devastating Fire
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. (WDEF)- A family in Whitfield County is reeling from a devastating fire earlier this week. Julie Cantrell and her family woke up to a nightmare early Tuesday morning. Cantrell said that, “The smoke is what woke me up. I got her (Alexis) first, because our bedrooms are...
WDEF
Whitfield County Appropriates a Million to Nonprofits
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners have awarded over a million dollars to local nonprofits there. The final vote was unanimous at their meeting on Monday. The funding came from the American Rescue Plan. The goal of the funds is to give back to non-profits who helped...
WDEF
Bradley County Schools are also losing Title 1 funds
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – School systems in Tennessee suddenly got a budgetary jolt when they learned that some of their Title I funding has been suddenly cut off. The federal education program provides grants to school systems with high percentages of low-income students. But the funds are handed out...
WDEF
Chip’s Good Word: Ooltewah Christmas Lights
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – There are a lot of great homes lit up around the Tennessee Valley for the holidays. Today we want to show you one display in the Ooltewah area. You are all invited to drive by 5725 Sarah Drive. Bring a car load of kids and...
WDEF
Health Dept. gets Pfizer version of Bivalent vaccine for kids
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department announces they now have the Pfizer version of the Bivalent Covid 19 vaccine for kids between six months and four years. They will begin administering it on Monday at the 3rd Street, Birchwood, Ooltewah and Sequoyah health centers. No appointment is...
WDEF
Mayor Wamp excited for proposed new Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — A brand-new 96-million-dollar Tyner Academy may be on the way. The Hamilton County Commission will vote on the project next week. To say the mayor is excited about this project is a vast understatement. If approved, he says the new Tyner Academy will set an “all-new...
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Record Urban League gift
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga began operations back in 1982. The purpose is to shine a light on racial, social and economic equity. Earlier this year, ULGC President and CEO Candy Johnson received an email, then took part in a call from a philanthropic group, who had noticed the ULGC consistent hard work.
WDEF
Community leaders respond to slowing inflation
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — After a year of fast-climbing prices, inflation is finally, seemingly beginning to cool down. Financial analyst Chris Hopkins says in the past three-to-four months, inflation has dropped from just over 9% to 7.1%. As the Tennessee Valley anxiously awaits the holidays, one man in Cleveland...
WDEF
Late Scoring Run Lifts UTC Women Over North Alabama 55-44
FLORENCE, Ala. — The Chattanooga women’s basketball team went on a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to come away with a 55-44 win over North Alabama at Flowers Hall Thursday night. Defense kept the game close for the Mocs who held North Alabama to its second-lowest scoring...
Comments / 0