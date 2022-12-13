Read full article on original website
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
NH Republican, Democratic leaders unite on bill to legalize sale of marijuana and tax it
The top Republican and Democrat in New Hampshire's House of Representatives are teaming up to introduce a bill to legalize the possession and retail sale of marijuana in New Hampshire. The bill, which has yet to be released, already has the backing of a coalition that includes the liberal American...
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Washington Examiner
White House says Biden has 'done the work' on securing the border
The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden has put in “the work” on securing the border, despite record illegal immigration for much of his term, and challenged congressional Republicans to do the same. Republican operatives quickly mocked the comment. A migration surge began shortly after Biden...
Texas Border Crossings Could Go Into Overdrive as Abbott Faces Pressure
Fears of an immigration surge has piled pressure on the governor as Title 42—which lets the U.S. turn back migrants using a COVID-era health rule—is ending.
Feds’ Battle Over Scott Perry’s Election-Related Texts Is Intensifying
The Department of Justice’s battle to obtain GOP Rep. Scott Perry’s texts for their probe into 2020 election interference is intensifying, according to CNN. Perry texted several top Trump administration officials after the presidential election, including sending lengthy instructions to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from a supposed “cyber forensic team.” After the DOJ seized his phone in August, Perry sued the department and the case was put under seal. But, according to CNN, the DOJ’s plan was to “image” the phone with an initial warrant, then get a second warrant to access the data. The status of those attempts is unclear. However, CNN reporters saw Perry’s lawyers and DOJ investigators face off in court in mid-October for a hearing that was closed to the public. In his lawsuit, Perry argued some of the contents of his phone were shielded under the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, which protects speech by members of Congress.
'Everybody uses the border as a political backdrop,' says Democratic Congressman
Rep. Vicente González (D-Texas) discusses politicization of the border amid the overturning of Title 42 and incoming immigration reform.Dec. 14, 2022.
Jim Jordan Outlines Plan of Attack Against Biden Administration
In a tweet on Wednesday, the Republican congressman stated that "Americans deserve the facts about" COVID-19's origins.
MTG Turns to Biden Conspiracy as She Defends Trump Meeting Fuentes
Greene wrongly said the Secret Service had driven President Biden and family in rental cars, not armored limos, for a trip to Delaware, when it was Nantucket.
NY1
Stefanik vows subpoena for FBI records in Schoharie limousine crash
The Federal Bureau of Investigation will face a congressional subpoena as part of an effort to better understand its connections to the owner of a stretch limousine that crashed in 2018 and killed 20 people, Rep. Elise Stefanik said Tuesday. Stefanik has signaled over the last year a Republican majority...
Laura Ingraham Rants About Respect for Marriage Act on Fox News
Ingraham described President Joe Biden's White House event signing the legislation as "over the top."
denver7.com
Trump's first NFT collection sold out within a day after being launched
Former President Donald Trump's first non-fungible token (NFT) collection is completely sold out. On Thursday, Trump debuted the trading cards on his social media platform Truth Social. A day later, the entire collection of 45,000 NFTs was sold out, according to collecttrumpcards.com, the website that is selling them. CBS News...
El Paso port of entry reopening to asylum-seekers, city official says
City officials are warning residents and border industry to expect delays, as the federal government plans to redeploy customs officers to migrant processing duties in the next few days.
Chinese national in Boston charged with stalking democracy activist
BOSTON - The FBI on Wednesday arrested a Chinese national who is a college student in Boston for allegedly stalking a democracy activist, authorities said.Xiaolei Wu, a 25-year-old Berklee College of Music student, is charged with one count of stalking for "threatening" comments made toward a woman who was posting flyers advocating for democracy in China, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts said.The flyers had slogans that included "Stand with Chinese People," "We Want Freedom" and "We Want Democracy." According to officials, Wu sent online messages intended for the poster. "Among other things, Wu allegedly said, 'Post more, I will chop...
Federal push against hair discrimination obstructed by Sen. Rand Paul
Brigitte Macron hits out at gender-neutral French grammar system
French president Emmanuel Macron’s wife has expressed her opposition to a recent surge in the use of a gender-inclusive form of French because of her love of the language.“Inclusive writing”, a gender-neutral spelling system that is being employed by academic institutions and some authorities, has become a hot topic in the culture wars between the left-leaning youth and the country’s conservatives.Speaking to L’Obs magazine, Brigitte Macron said: “Learning French is already difficult. Let’s not add complexity to complexity. It’s a cultural position.”She explained she was not against adults choosing to change gender, but insisted she was speaking for “the silent...
