Lancaster County Man Attacks Police Officer: Authorities

Joseph Christaldi. Photo Credit: West Earl Township police

A Lancaster County man having an argument, allegedly assaulted an officer, and a TASER device was used on him before he was hospitalized and then sent to jail over the weekend, West Earl Township police detailed in a release on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

West Earl Township Police were called to "a disturbance" at the Conestoga Manor Village Mobile Home Park on Sat. Dec. 10 at 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the police learned there was "an ongoing harassment occurring between neighbors," as stated in the release.

For an unknown reason, 39-year-old Joseph Christaldi attacked officers on the scene and attempted to punch officer Justin Cruce, according to the police release.

"Officer Cruce then became engaged in a struggle with Christaldi while placing him under arrest. During the struggle Christaldi attempted to disarm the officer by trying to pull Officer Cruce's duty pistol from its holster. Officers on scene deployed a Taser in an attempt to subdue Christaldi and after a continued struggle were able to place Christaldi into to handcuffs," the police say.

Christaldi was taken to Ephrata Community Hospital where he was treated for "minor injuries sustained in the struggle," and released into police custody.

Officer Cruce filed charges against Christaldi of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, disarming a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting arrest, and harassment.

Christaldi was arraigned in front of Judge Jonathan Heise on Monday, Dec. 12, and bail was set at $250,000, according to the police and confirmed by court dockets.

Christaldi has been held in the Lancaster County Prison and his preliminary hearing has set before Judge Heisse on Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m., according to his latest court docket.

