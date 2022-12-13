Read full article on original website
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Remains sidelined Saturday
Ayton (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans. Ayton will miss his second straight contest after suffering a left ankle sprain in Tuesday's game. Bismack Biyombo will likely start again Saturday, while Jock Landale sees extended minutes off the bench. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Monday's contest versus the Lakers.
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Sitting out Saturday
Middleton will not play Saturday versus the Jazz due to right knee soreness. Middleton hasn't had recent issues regarding his knee, so this is another problem area worth monitoring. He hasn't been particularly efficient shooting the ball of late either, so it's also possible his absence is simply a night off to reset his mindset. Either way, Middleton's next opportunity to take the floor comes Monday against the Pelicans. Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews could be among the candidates to acquire some of Middleton's vacated minutes.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Meaningful role continues Thursday
Gay ended with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 18 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 overtime victory over the Pelicans. Gay logged at least 15 minutes for the fifth consecutive game, although the production tells another tale. While he has been...
College basketball rankings: Wisconsin freshman Connor Essegian has Badgers off to fast start
Wisconsin was picked ninth in the CBS Sports Big Ten preseason poll -- and the Badgers might actually eventually finish that far down in the standings. As always, we'll see. But there's no denying that they're off to a better-than-expected start to this season — more specifically a 9-2 start thanks to a winning streak that was extended to four games Thursday night when Wisconsin beat Lehigh 78-56 inside the Kohl Center.
2022 LA Bowl prediction, odds, line: Washington State vs. Fresno State picks, best bets from proven simulation
The 2022 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl takes place Saturday when the Washington State Cougars meet the Fresno State Bulldogs in what many college football observers expect to be the most entertaining contest among the first weekend of bowl games. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs (9-4) overcame a 1-4 start to win eight consecutive games and capture the Mountain West Conference title in the process. The Cougars (7-5) managed a winning season in an up year for the Pac-12 and won three of their past four. The inaugural LA Bowl took place last year and saw Utah State pull a 24-13 upset of Oregon State.
Kentucky vs. UCLA: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Two of the top programs in the history of college basketball will meet Saturday in a legendary venue as No. 13 Kentucky takes on No. 16 UCLA as part of the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden. The game will follow an earlier tilt between North Carolina and No. 23 Ohio State as part of the event, which highlights a triple-header of marquee college basketball action on CBS.
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
NBA All-Star Game 2023: New fan voting format seems designed to prevent another Andrew Wiggins situation
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will begin on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 21, the league announced in a press release on Thursday. This season's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz hosting the festivities for the first time since 1993.
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not ready to make season debut
Atkinson (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest versus New Jersey, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Atkinson hasn't played yet in 2022-23. When he is healthy, he should serve in a top-six role. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Arizona could make moves in Top 25 And 1 after critical Saturday
The best Saturday of the season to date is on tap, complete with a schedule featuring five games between schools ranked in the top 20 of Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Here's the rundown:. 12:00 pm ET: No. 10 Indiana at No....
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury
Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
Giants' Donovan Walton: Back with Giants on MiLB deal
Walton (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Dec. 5. The Giants non-tendered Walton in November, only to re-sign a couple weeks later on a minor-league pact that presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training. Before he concluded the 2022 season on the shelf due to a bout with right shoulder inflammation, Walton logged 78 plate appearances for San Francisco and slashed .158/.179/.303.
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Catches on with Bucs organization
The Pirates selected Palacios in the second round of the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft last week. Palacios slashed .213/.245/.255 over 49 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals in 2022 before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster earlier this month. With Washington choosing not to protect the 27-year-old outfielder in the Rule 5 draft, Pittsburgh opted to roll the dice on him. He'll likely head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the upcoming campaign.
Athletics' Deolis Guerra: Returns to Oakland
Guerra (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Monday. Guerra was a fairly prominent contributor out of the Oakland bullpen in 2021, maintaining a 4.11 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 65.2 innings. However, Guerra underwent Tommy John surgery in April and missed the entire 2022 season. He was non-tendered by the club earlier in the offseason and will now have to earn back his spot on the 40-man roster once healthy.
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Shifting positions
The Giants informed Crawford that Carlos Correa will be the team's primary shortstop after Correa agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Correa has been a plus defender his entire career and has a Gold Glove to his name, so it's hardly a...
Brewers' Thomas Pannone: Signs with Milwaukee
Pannone signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Pannone split his time last season between the Korea Baseball Organization's Kia Tigers and Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox organization. The 28-year-old has a 5.43 ERA over 49 appearances -- 13 starts -- at the major league level.
How to watch Saint Louis vs. Drake: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Drake Bulldogs are on the road again Saturday and play against the Saint Louis Billikens at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Chaifetz Arena. Neither Drake nor Saint Louis could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one. A victory...
