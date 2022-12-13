Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boyfriend Beats Unborn Child To Death, Girlfriend Vanishes And Florida Drops The Charges. What Happened To Keyonna Cole?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
You Can Get Tickets to Swim With Manatees in Florida For Less Than $30 Right NowUncovering FloridaCrystal River, FL
Burritos for All at Coyote RojoJ.M. LesinskiSpring Hill, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Human remains discovered in Gilchrist County identified as missing Dixie County teenager
The human remains found on Dec. 5 in the Sun Springs area of Gilchrist County have been identified as missing Dixie County teenager, Demiah Appling, according to a news release on the Dixie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. A search had been ongoing for the juvenile since she was first...
Crystal River Woman Sentenced To Life For Murder Of Her 77-Year-Old Husband
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A Crystal River woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of her husband. Victrina Marie Crites-Worley, 52, entered a guilty plea on October 4, 2022, to a lesser count of murder in the
ocala-news.com
Man with loaded gun, meth arrested after acting erratically at Citra gas station
A 60-year-old man with a loaded firearm was arrested after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office detective reported seeing him acting erratically at a Circle K gas station in Citra. On Friday, December 9, the MCSO detective was in the southbound lane at the intersection of N U.S. Highway 329...
WCJB
A former Marion County employee faces 14 charges after being accused of illegally digging up artifacts
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 27 years Lonny Haynes was an employee with Marion County. He was arrested on Tuesday after Florida Fish and Wildlife said he used county equipment to illegally excavate and remove historical artifacts from Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area. “People have no respect for the...
WESH
Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida
A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
hernandosun.com
Dissatisfied customer shoots into marijuana dealer’s car.
A man is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center after he admitted firing shots into another man’s car because he was unhappy with the quality of the marijuana that man had sold him. According to Denise Moloney, public relations manager for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO),...
leesburg-news.com
Man hanging around dumpster arrested at Leesburg Square
A Fruitland Park man was arrested early Wednesday morning near a dumpster at the rear of the stores at Leesburg Square on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was performing a security check at the shopping center when he saw a man and a woman near a dumpster after all the stores had closed.
ocala-news.com
Belleview man arrested after attempting to sell stolen tractor on Facebook
A 29-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing a tractor and attempting to sell it online. On Monday, November 21, an MCSO deputy responded to Fernview Farm located at 14978 S U.S. Highway 301 in Summerfield in reference to a theft.
Mysuncoast.com
5-year-old without parents after murder-suicide in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in Pasco County say that a man shot and killed his wife and wounded his 5-year-old daughter in front of the family babysitter. The incident occurred Tuesday evening in the Land O’Lakes community off Marchmont Boulevard. During a press conference, the sheriff stated that the man was violating a restraining order by being at the residence.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for stealing truck, pretending to be registered owner
A man was arrested in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 10, in Homosassa for auto theft after attempting to pose as the vehicle’s registered owner to law enforcement. Deputies were dispatched in response to a suspicious vehicle and found the defendant, later identified as 40-year-old Douglas Matthews, alongside a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
ocala-news.com
Longtime employee at Bridlewood Farm dies in car crash on birthday
Bridlewood Farm in Ocala is mourning the loss of a longtime employee who died in a car accident this past weekend. In a social media post on Thursday, December 15, Bridlewood Farm stated, “It is with heavy hearts we have to say that Bridlewood has lost a beloved and treasured Bridlewood icon with the passing of Saul Rosas.”
WCJB
Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
suncoastnews.com
Mother killed in murder-suicide, 5-year-old wounded, Pasco sheriff says
Mother killed in murder-suicide, 5-year-old wounded, Pasco sheriff says. A man shot and killed his wife, wounded his daughter and killed himself late Dec. 13, according to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.
Dade City Man Arrested In Hit And Run Of Motorcyclist In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – An 80-year-old Dade City man has been arrested and charged in a Wesley Chapel hit and run that happened on December 6. David Julian Weaver, 80, of Dade City, has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Serious
iheart.com
Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine
Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
Citrus County Chronicle
Woman arrested after attacking man for trying to get her medical attention
Deputies arrested a woman Monday night, Dec. 12, after she attacked a man for trying to call 911 to get her medical attention since she told him she took more of her medication than she was supposed to. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office received two calls that night from two...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested, charged with aggravated battery after striking victim with vehicle
A 25-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to intentionally swerving his vehicle and striking a victim who was walking along the side of the road. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on NW 56th Court in Ocala in...
FHP arrests driver involved in Pasco County hit-and-run
The suspect fled the scene of the crash before stopping at a gas station, where he was captured on security cameras with the truck.
villages-news.com
21-year-old resident of The Villages arrested on DUI after train hits her car
A 21-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a train hit her car. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday parked her silver 2003 Honda Civic four-door on the CSX Railroad tracks at Main Street in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Bay News 9
Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
