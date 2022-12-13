ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

WESH

Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida

A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Dissatisfied customer shoots into marijuana dealer’s car.

A man is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center after he admitted firing shots into another man’s car because he was unhappy with the quality of the marijuana that man had sold him. According to Denise Moloney, public relations manager for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO),...
SPRING HILL, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man hanging around dumpster arrested at Leesburg Square

A Fruitland Park man was arrested early Wednesday morning near a dumpster at the rear of the stores at Leesburg Square on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was performing a security check at the shopping center when he saw a man and a woman near a dumpster after all the stores had closed.
LEESBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

5-year-old without parents after murder-suicide in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in Pasco County say that a man shot and killed his wife and wounded his 5-year-old daughter in front of the family babysitter. The incident occurred Tuesday evening in the Land O’Lakes community off Marchmont Boulevard. During a press conference, the sheriff stated that the man was violating a restraining order by being at the residence.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Man arrested for stealing truck, pretending to be registered owner

A man was arrested in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 10, in Homosassa for auto theft after attempting to pose as the vehicle’s registered owner to law enforcement. Deputies were dispatched in response to a suspicious vehicle and found the defendant, later identified as 40-year-old Douglas Matthews, alongside a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
HOMOSASSA, FL
ocala-news.com

Longtime employee at Bridlewood Farm dies in car crash on birthday

Bridlewood Farm in Ocala is mourning the loss of a longtime employee who died in a car accident this past weekend. In a social media post on Thursday, December 15, Bridlewood Farm stated, “It is with heavy hearts we have to say that Bridlewood has lost a beloved and treasured Bridlewood icon with the passing of Saul Rosas.”
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
GAINESVILLE, FL
iheart.com

Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine

Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

21-year-old resident of The Villages arrested on DUI after train hits her car

A 21-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a train hit her car. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday parked her silver 2003 Honda Civic four-door on the CSX Railroad tracks at Main Street in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
LAND O' LAKES, FL

