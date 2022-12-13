Missing packages found discarded in Dayton

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Police have discovered multiple packages discarded in Dayton that were reported missing by Miami Valley residents.

According to police, officers responded to the Dayton Mall on Sunday, regarding several discarded packages which can be seen below .

(Miami Township, Montgomery County Police Department)



Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.

All of the packages had already been reported as missing, police say.

This incident remains under investigation. If you have any additional information, please contact the Detective Bureau 937-433-2301.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.