Dayton, OH

Missing packages found discarded in Dayton

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Police have discovered multiple packages discarded in Dayton that were reported missing by Miami Valley residents.

According to police, officers responded to the Dayton Mall on Sunday, regarding several discarded packages which can be seen below .

Greenville man charged with drug trafficking

Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.

All of the packages had already been reported as missing, police say.

This incident remains under investigation. If you have any additional information, please contact the Detective Bureau 937-433-2301.

WDTN

