ALABASTER – Employees of the city of Alabaster partnered with Shelby Emergency Assistance to conduct a toy drive to benefit local families in need. “This project really turned out great,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “The effort was led by our Human Resources Department, and they worked with Shelby Emergency Assistance to “adopt” 12 local children to purchase Christmas gifts for. Over the past few weeks, the HR department invited all city employees to volunteer to purchase items from the kids’ wish lists and drop them off at the Christmas tree in the HR office.”

ALABASTER, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO