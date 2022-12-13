Read full article on original website
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They're Sacred
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 Hours
Four Girls Killed In Church by a Bomb
Shelby Reporter
Nominations are open for the 2023 Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award
Nominations are open for the “Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award. The Shelby County Chamber and Shelby County Mayors’ Association are now accepting nominations for the “Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award.”. Nominations must be submitted no later than Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at noon. The award was created...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster announces new online permitting software
ALABASTER – On Wednesday Dec. 14, the city of Alabaster announced its new online permitting software in an official Facebook post. “We’re very excited to add our new online permitting software, LAMA, which really will revolutionize and streamline the planning, zoning and building permit process throughout Alabaster,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster employees hold toy drive to support local children, seniors
ALABASTER – Employees of the city of Alabaster partnered with Shelby Emergency Assistance to conduct a toy drive to benefit local families in need. “This project really turned out great,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “The effort was led by our Human Resources Department, and they worked with Shelby Emergency Assistance to “adopt” 12 local children to purchase Christmas gifts for. Over the past few weeks, the HR department invited all city employees to volunteer to purchase items from the kids’ wish lists and drop them off at the Christmas tree in the HR office.”
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Schools announce 2022 Teacher of the Year Award winners
Shelby County Schools have announced the 2022 Teacher of the Year Award winners. The recipients of the award were recognized at a banquet Monday night, Dec. 3. This year’s awards recognized Sarah Cooley as the 2022 Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Jeff Norris as the 2022 Middle School Teacher of the Year and Beth House as the 2022 High School Teacher of the Year.
Shelby Reporter
Pixel perfect: Chelsea family wins episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight
CHELSEA – Chelsea residents Ricky and Elicia Cloutier have a new, long-awaited feature to add to their Christmas light display this year: a large trophy. The Cloutiers’ impressive display at their home on Shelby County 39 in Chelsea not only earned them a coveted spot on Season 10 of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight, but it dazzled judge Carter Oosterhouse enough to make them the winners of the final episode that aired on Monday, Dec. 12.
Shelby Reporter
Hoover City Schools announces 2023 Teachers of the Year
HOOVER – Hoover’s Meghan Craig and Kevin Pughsley were recently awarded with Teacher of the Year titles by district leaders. Pughsley, a teacher at Berry Middle School, was named the HCS Secondary Teacher of the Year. District leaders surprised him with the news earlier in the month at BMS.
Shelby Reporter
UM fishing team wins another back-to-back School of the Year title
MONTEVALLO – For the second year back-to-back, the University of Montevallo fishing team was named the Major League Fishing (MLF) National School of the Year. UM Head Fishing Coach William Crawford said the fishing team, which is part of the UM President’s Outdoor Scholars Program, beat out 176 schools to win the coveted honor.
Shelby Reporter
Republic Services to begin bulk trash pickup in Chelsea
Chelsea –Chelsea has announced that bulk trash pickup by Republic Services will soon begin on a weekly basis. In an official Facebook post, the city of Chelsea announced that, starting on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Republic Services will provide bulk trash pickup on a weekly basis. Previous guidelines and...
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain downs Stanhope Elmore for second time this season
NORTH SHELBY — The Oak Mountain Eagles faced Stanhope Elmore for the second time in the 2022-23 season on Thursday, Dec. 15. The Eagles took down Stanhope Elmore for the second time 78-49. Oak Mountain established early on their defensive presence within the paint. Constantly applying pressure to Stanhope Elmore’s offense created more opportunities for the Eagles to get the ball back and drive it to the net.
Shelby Reporter
Panthers mascot PAWS featured in UAB’s basketball night
PELHAM – The Pelham Panther mascot PAWS was invited to UAB men’s basketball event featuring many popular mascots. PAWS was featured alongside Birmingham Bull’s Toro the Bull mascot, the UAB Blazer mascot, Blaze and others on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Sloan Bridges has never attended the mascot event...
Shelby Reporter
First basketball rankings feature 12 county teams
Basketball season is fully underway and we are slightly more than a month into the 2022-2023 basketball season, and with that came the first rankings of the year on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Twelve local teams were ranked inside their respective classification’s top 10 or received nominations for a spot after...
Shelby Reporter
Weatherford, Freeman share Coach of the Year honor
For the second year in a row, two local coaches will share the honor of Shelby County Coach of the Year after remarkable seasons at their respective schools. Last year, Calera head coach Jason Hamlin joined Thompson head coach Mark Freeman as the honoree following historic seasons for each. This...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson’s Peter Woods named Player of the Year
ALABASTER – Following a 0-2 start to his senior season, Peter Woods and his teammates at Thompson were at a crossroads—find their path or see a state championship streak come to an end. Close to three months later, Woods walked off the field under the lights of Jordan-Hare...
Shelby Reporter
Vincent boys, girls pick up hard-fought wins against Shelby County
COLUMBIANA — It was an exciting night for one rivalry on Tuesday, Dec. 13, as the Vincent Yellow Jackets and Shelby County Wildcats met at Shelby County High School in its latest county matchup before the holiday break. The girls’ game was a bit more one-sided thanks to a...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea girls grab county win against Pelham
CHELSEA — Thanks to a strong defensive third quarter, Chelsea’s girls basketball team was able to create enough separation from the Pelham Panthers on Thursday, Dec. 16, to fend off a potential comeback and pick up a tight 49-44 home-court victory. In the opening quarter, both teams showed...
Shelby Reporter
Offense carries Bulldogs over Calera in overtime win
MONTEVALLO — The Montevallo offense pulled away with a second-half win against Calera during the recent county matchup between the two boys’ teams on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the University of Montevallo. Not only did they overcome their 19-15 first-quarter deficit and tied the game up before the break, but they also picked up the lead in the third quarter and ran with it.
