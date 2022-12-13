Warner Bros. Discovery has been all over the place with their plans for the DC Comics adaptations and things have been getting more and more confusing. James Gunn and Peter Safran will head the newly minted DC Studios as co-CEO's with the expectation of crafting a ten year plan. Gunn and Safran plan on revealing their plans for the DC Universe very soon, with the former revealing that he's working on a brand new Superman movie that will focus on the character in his younger years. Henry Cavill was expected to return as the Man of Steel, but he will no longer do so and nother actor will be cast in the role. Cavill took to Instagram to reveal the news, and it seems that while he's sad that he will no longer get to don the cape, he is excited about the future of Clark Kent.

2 DAYS AGO