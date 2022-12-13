Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
AOL Corp
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss's grandfather says family is 'completely devastated' as new details emerge
New details about Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death are emerging. Hollywood was stunned this week after the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance judge/contestant was found dead in an Encino, Calif., motel room. The coroner ruled the 40-year-old's death, on Tuesday, a suicide. "We had no...
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
ComicBook
Netflix Exec Calls Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender a 'Stunning Spectacle'
Netflix is hard at work on a slew of originals these days, and of course, one of those projects is none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Production got underway on the show earlier this year, and netizens are growing more eager by the day to see how it looks. As the new year approaches, those pleas are only getting louder, and now one Netflix executive is teasing fans with a glowing update on Avatar's status.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's First Box Office Numbers Are In
Though the Thursday previews screenings for Avatar: The Way of Water are still going (the movie clocks in at over three hours long after all), early numbers for the film have come in. Deadline reports that the James Cameron-sequel is "on its way to a $17 million Thursday night." For comparison sake this is on par with the likes of The Batman, which brought in $17.6 million, but decidedly lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which managed to secure $28 million. Unlike the Marvel Studios release however, Cameron's sequel is expected to have a much bigger hold weekend to weekend, in part because of the winter holidays but also because of the lack of counter programming.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
ComicBook
James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay
Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Episode 24 Reveals First Look
Spy x Family is prepping to bring the first season featuring Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond to an end, with the anime adaptation from Wit and CloverWorks aiming to become the biggest new anime of 2022. With the previous episodes seeing Loid and a fellow WISE agent attempting to win a tennis tournament that would net them some serious intel, trouble might be brewing for the Forgers while Anya appears to be getting a fashion upgrade with a fellow Eden College student.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Preview Night Numbers Revealed
After 13 years of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally in theaters, with Disney revealing that the highly anticipated sequel took in $17 million in Thursday night previews. This number falls in line with projections that the film would take in upwards of $150 million in its opening weekend, with its global total currently sitting around $86 million. Back in 2009, the original Avatar only scored a fraction of this number, with preview night totals being $3.5 million domestically, though this was at a time when the property was entirely new and also only had midnight showings available.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Update Nerfs Overpowered DMZ AI
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded update went live recently with a ton of changes to look through, but one of those changes that went live in the battle royale game was apparently unintended. The AI in the DMZ mode got a bit too strong across the board, it seemed, so Raven Software has since released an update to tune it back down alongside an explanation as to what went awry.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Rumors Have Fans Wishing For Anakin Skywalker Rematch
Star Wars: Ahsoka rumors have the fanbase chattering about all kinds of theories for the Disney+ show. This week, Making Star Wars reported on some details involving Hayden Christensen possibly returning for the series. Of course, any possibility of Anakin and Ahsoka interacting sends the Internet into a full blown frenzy. The two characters have such a deep history. Obi-Wan Kenobi got to have some measure of closure between Darth Vader and his appearance in the Disney+ show. Could it possibly be time for the woman who was Anakin's padawan to get her chance at that in live-action? Fans sure hope so. Check out all the chatter down below.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Reveals How Many Raids Will Be Released
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's first Raid is out today and we now know how many we can expect over the course of the game's life cycle. Call of Duty has done a great job of supporting its titles over the last decade. Although it started with just 3 or 4 map packs that were released over the course of a year, things have evolved as the industry has changed. It has instead shifted to free map releases alongside new modes, features, mechanics, weapons, and skins. It's a lot more layered than the past and Modern Warfare 2 ensures the value of the game will only continue to increase with new content drops.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Releases Statement About Superman Exit, "My Turn to Wear the Cape Has Passed"
Warner Bros. Discovery has been all over the place with their plans for the DC Comics adaptations and things have been getting more and more confusing. James Gunn and Peter Safran will head the newly minted DC Studios as co-CEO's with the expectation of crafting a ten year plan. Gunn and Safran plan on revealing their plans for the DC Universe very soon, with the former revealing that he's working on a brand new Superman movie that will focus on the character in his younger years. Henry Cavill was expected to return as the Man of Steel, but he will no longer do so and nother actor will be cast in the role. Cavill took to Instagram to reveal the news, and it seems that while he's sad that he will no longer get to don the cape, he is excited about the future of Clark Kent.
ComicBook
Nicolas Cage Reveals He Thought He Was an Alien and Was Shocked to Learn the Truth
Apparently Nicolas Cage spent part of his childhood convinced he was from another planet. The actor, who is part of the extended Coppola family, said during a recent interview that his father had told him as a child that he was "such an alien," and that Cage took him literally, assuming that he actually wasn't a regular person from Earth. Apparently, that led to a pretty funny interaction with a doctor the first time he learned that he had "normal organs and a normal skeleton." Yeah, this is when he was a child and years before he became a living meme -- but still, you have to admit that would have been a pretty funny time to be a fly on the wall.
ComicBook
Starfield Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Skyrim Feature
Starfield developer Bethesda Game Studios has confirmed that it will be bringing back a beloved feature that was last seen in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. With Bethesda's last single-player RPG, Fallout 4, the studio made a somewhat controversial decision to lock players out from completing questlines associated with various factions depending on who they aligned themselves with. And while factions will again play an important role in Starfield, Bethesda has now revealed that it won't be locking out of quests, which is similar to how this system operated in Skyrim.
