PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s decision to commute all of the state’s 17 death sentences and dismantle the state’s execution chamber has some, including a former prison superintendent-turned-abolitionist, lauding the move as the humane choice. Others, including a small city mayor whose town was left scarred by a fatal bank bombing, see the change as a derailment of justice. While Oregon has long wrestled with its position on capital punishment — voters have alternately abolished and reinstated it several times over the past century — in recent years the state’s Department of Corrections has been phasing out death row and the Legislature has passed a law narrowing the circumstances in which the death sentence can be imposed. Brown signed Senate Bill 1013 in 2019. Brown’s order, which took effect on Wednesday and changes the 17 inmates’ death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole, cites that state law along with “the declining support for the death penalty in Oregon” as part of the impetus behind her decision.

