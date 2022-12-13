Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
NWS confirms 15 tornadoes in cluster that struck North Texas this week
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has now confirmed another tornado from the cluster that hammered North Texas on Tuesday, bringing the total to 15.
1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
14 tornadoes confirmed after severe weather outbreak
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS Office in Fort Worth has confirmed 14 tornadoes across North Texas from Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth plan to survey two more areas on Thursday in Parker County.They will be investigating damage reported near Poolville in Parker County, as well as damage reported near Weatherford in Parker County. So, when the surveying is over we could record 16 tornadoes from Tuesday's event.Of note, there were six tornadoes in Tarrant County alone:JRB: Two tracks were identified near JRB, with ratings of EF-0 and EF-1North Richland Hills: EF-1 with max wind of 90 mphNear Meacham Airport: EF-0 with unknown max wind (confirmed via video)Grapevine: Two tracks, both EF-1 ratings, with max winds of 110 mph and 100 mphAs of Wednesday evening, four of the 14 tornadoes have a rating of EF-2:Eastland County, south of Ranger: max winds of 135 mphWise County, long track of damage: max winds of 125 mphCollin County to Fannin County, from Blue Ridge to near Leonard: max winds of 125 mphLamar County, from Petty to Hopewell: max winds of 115 mph
Pilot ejects in jet crash near Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, White Settlement police say
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A jet reportedly crashed in White Settlement Thursday morning, police say. The White Settlement Police Department told WFAA that emergency crews responded to the scene around 10:15 a.m. near the Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base. Police confirmed the pilot of the aircraft...
Tuesday tornadoes: A close-up look at the damage and cleanup in Grapevine, where people have 'poured their hearts out'
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Wednesday morning, Mike Steele walked around his property, assessing its damage. "This is my neighbor’s carport,” he told WFAA, pointing to the structure now in his backyard. "It flipped all the way in the air and then landed -- just missing my truck.”. Steele...
Eight Tornadoes Confirmed During North Texas Storm
The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down in North Texas during the severe storms on December 13. Multiple counties were left damaged just ahead of the holidays. According to NBCDFW, a December storm system swept through the region and caused a great deal of damage...
8 Confirmed Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas Causing Widespread Damage
The National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes touched down.
Pilot ejects from jet at Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (KETK) – According to NBCDFW, a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II crashed in White Settlement close to the Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base and Lockheed Martin facility on Thursday morning. White Settlement Chief of Police Christopher Cook said the F-35’s pilot safely ejected from the plane and that he […]
Fort Worth Fire Stations Hosting Food, Coat Drives
The Fort Worth Fire Department has opened it’s more than 40 fire stations from across the city to serve as drop off sites for their latest mission to do something good. “We really identified that food insecurity is a threat to the entire Fort Worth community,” fire Chief James Davis said. “Prior to Thanksgiving this year, we started seeing the challenges that they were having even at the food bank [to keep up with the need].”
Fort Worth business owner details encounter with burglary and chase suspect who was shot by police
FORT WORTH, Texas — Roy Garcia has seen a lot of things over 20 years in auto repair, but nothing like what happened on his lot this week. Garcia, owner of C&A Auto Repair, arrived late Tuesday night to reports of someone pulling the handles on all his cars trying to get in.
Scary Footage Shows Motorists Fleeing Grapevine, TX Tornado [VIDEO]
A video posted this morning via The Weather Channel revealed a terrifying moment in Grapevine, Texas yesterday as drivers were compelled to turn around in an attempt to escape an approaching tornado. Friends, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In fact, I'm fairly certain I've had at...
New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups
Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
Severe weather: 14 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, with more being investigated
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 14 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, and one or two more may have occurred on Tuesday. The National Weather Service looked at things like...
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
City council votes to re-zone portion of historic Stockyards District
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Tow truck crash, fire closes busy stretch of Hwy 114 in Grapevine
Grapevine police are still looking into the cause of Thursday’s crash and fire that closed a very busy stretch of Highway 114 for hours.
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
Severe storms damage homes, businesses in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Severe storms rolling through North Texas kept utility crews, contractors and neighbors busy Tuesday across Wise County. Strong winds and heavy rain left damage to several homes, businesses and other properties across Decatur. "It’s like so much stuff was going through my mind,” said Marisol...
