Man accused of killing Southwick teen found not guilty by reason of insanity

Police found two bodies inside a Huntington home this week. Gary Rom, 70, and Evelyn Korfias, 59, were found inside the house on 12 Nagler Cross Road on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said on Friday. The medical examiner is attempting to determine the exact cause of death, but, at this point, investigators do not believe it was foul play.

HUNTINGTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO