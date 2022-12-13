Man accused of killing Southwick teen found not guilty by reason of insanity

Read full article on original website
Heather L
3d ago
Excuses excuses excuses! That man knew exactly what he was doing! He played them like chess to get that not guilty verdict. Give him a few year's he will be out an back at it!
Man convicted of murdering 28-year-old Hartford man
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Antoine Keaton, 30, has been convicted of the murder of a Hartford man on Friday. Keaton’s conviction stems from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Wright was shot multiple times in close range on Main Street in Hartford on July 12, 2019. […]
Man accused of raping 15-year-old girl in Enfield
A 26-year-old Enfield man is free on $250,000 bond while facing accusations that he raped a 15-year-old girl in August in a wooded spot between Asnuntuck and Main streets in Enfield. DEFENDANT: Rahkim Rashad West, 26, who has listed an address on Park Avenue in Enfield. CHARGES: First-degree sexual assault,...
Man pleads guilty in stabbing of girlfriend in Windsor Locks
A man who stabbed his girlfriend repeatedly in a May 2021 incident that started at one Windsor Locks hotel and ended at another — putting her in critical condition and on a ventilator — pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault and faces up to 10 years in prison.
westernmassnews.com
Two people found dead in Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Huntington and State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home on Wednesday. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the bodies of 70-year-old Gary Rom and 59-year-old Evelyn Korfias were found inside their home on Nagler Cross Road Wednesday afternoon by a friend who had stopped by.
Guilty verdicts reached in fatal 2017 Pittsfield shooting
Three people have been convicted in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman in Pittsfield in 2017.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police looking for vehicle involved in Chicopee Street hit-and-run
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Traffic Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a car involved in a hit-and-run on Chicopee Street. According to Chicopee Police, a gray Chevy Trailblazer was involved in the crash. Police said that the person who reported the crash...
Holyoke pawn shop broker Mimi Mai pleads guilty to $2.1 million money laundering scheme
SPRINGFIELD — Holyoke pawn shop owner Mimi Mai is facing three years in prison for reselling $2.1 million in stolen goods on online. Mai, 48, on Friday pleaded guilty to seven criminal counts related to essentially being a fence for goods online, ranging from beauty products to power tools.
Two Bodies Found Inside Huntington Home: DA
Police found two bodies inside a Huntington home this week. Gary Rom, 70, and Evelyn Korfias, 59, were found inside the house on 12 Nagler Cross Road on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said on Friday. The medical examiner is attempting to determine the exact cause of death, but, at this point, investigators do not believe it was foul play.
Police find gun while serving warrant in North Adams
A gun was found during an arrest in North Adams on Friday.
Police: 2 Connecticut men arrested on fentanyl trafficking offenses
Mario Pascual-Aquino, of Torrington, and Juan Gonzalez-Reyes, of Hartford, were arrested, according to police.
18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
Male Pedestrian Killed In Afternoon Springfield Car Crash: Police
A man has died following a pedestrian-involved crash in one Western Massachusetts city, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of Dwight and Congress streets in Springfield around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh on Twitter. The man hit was taken to...
Eyewitness News
Woman shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police. They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m. Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system. When they arrived at the...
I-90 crash in Charlton traps West Springfield woman in her car, killing her
A woman from West Springfield was trapped in her Honda Civic Wednesday evening after a crash on I90 in Charlton.
Two arrested in Auburn for disrupting crime scene of dog stabbed in the head
AUBURN, Mass. — Two Auburn residents were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and spat on officers that were working to investigate a dog that was found stabbed in the head at their home. Officers responded to 113 Washington Street shortly after 9:00 p.m. for a report of a stabbed...
Eyewitness News
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
westernmassnews.com
Remains found in Lee identified as Meghan Marohn, cause of death undetermined
LEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston positively identified the remains found on September 1st in Lee as Meghan Marohn, a New York woman reported missing back in March of this year. According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Chief Medical...
Convicted New Haven rapist out on bond doesn’t show up for sentencing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault who didn’t show up for his verdict was also missing for his sentencing Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. Carlos Mejia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 11 years served, […]
Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
State Troopers Make Firearms, Drug Arrest in Western Massachusetts
Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to Berkshire County barracks make arrests and seize illegal firearms and drugs. According to a post from the Massachusetts State Police, members of their recently graduated 87th Recruit Training Troop are continuing to do excellent work while in their break-in phase of training and assigned with senior Troopers.
