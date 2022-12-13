Punxsy high school principal arrested 3 times on DUI, PFA charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the past four months, a co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been arrested three times on charges from a DUI and for violating a protection from abuse order (PFA).

Paul Hetrick, 45, was arrested by Punxsutawney Borough police for violating a PFA order on Dec. 8, according to court documents. He was also arrested in October for violating the same order.

Hetrick was first charged in September when state police said he was driving under the influence of alcohol. According to a criminal complaint, he was stopped in his truck on Friday, Sept. 9 after he pulled into a driveway along Apple Street in Young Township. Hetrick was allegedly making wide turns and almost drove off the left side of the road before pulling into the driveway.

As troopers spoke to Hetrick, they say he was speaking very slowly and the inside of his vehicle had a strong odor of alcohol. Hetrick reportedly told state police he was coming from a football game. When asked if he had been drinking, he said “a little,” according to the criminal complaint.

Hetrick was made to perform a field sobriety test where troopers say he had difficulty understanding instructions and showed signs of impairment. He was then arrested and taken to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital where his blood alcohol content was found to be over twice the legal limit, according to state police.

Hetrick was released on unsecured bail.

Punxsutawney Area School Board President Matt Kengersky told WTAJ the board members will hold a meeting to look over the facts of the case.

“The school district is following the necessary policies and procedures regarding personnel matters as this situation unfolds,” Kengersky said. “The school board takes accountability seriously and will be meeting in the near future to review all of the relevant information.”

The school board will be holding its next meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.