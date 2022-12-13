ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

Punxsy high school principal arrested 3 times on DUI, PFA charges

By Rian Bossler
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMMbe_0jhQiKgp00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the past four months, a co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been arrested three times on charges from a DUI and for violating a protection from abuse order (PFA).

Paul Hetrick, 45, was arrested by Punxsutawney Borough police for violating a PFA order on Dec. 8, according to court documents. He was also arrested in October for violating the same order.

Hetrick was first charged in September when state police said he was driving under the influence of alcohol. According to a criminal complaint, he was stopped in his truck on Friday, Sept. 9 after he pulled into a driveway along Apple Street in Young Township. Hetrick was allegedly making wide turns and almost drove off the left side of the road before pulling into the driveway.

Police: Elk County mother on probation jailed, charged with child endangerment

As troopers spoke to Hetrick, they say he was speaking very slowly and the inside of his vehicle had a strong odor of alcohol. Hetrick reportedly told state police he was coming from a football game. When asked if he had been drinking, he said “a little,” according to the criminal complaint.

Hetrick was made to perform a field sobriety test where troopers say he had difficulty understanding instructions and showed signs of impairment. He was then arrested and taken to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital where his blood alcohol content was found to be over twice the legal limit, according to state police.

Hetrick was released on unsecured bail.

Punxsutawney Area School Board President Matt Kengersky told WTAJ the board members will hold a meeting to look over the facts of the case.

“The school district is following the necessary policies and procedures regarding personnel matters as this situation unfolds,” Kengersky said. “The school board takes accountability seriously and will be meeting in the near future to review all of the relevant information.”

The school board will be holding its next meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Apollo police accuse convicted felon of pointing gun at woman, felony charges filed

Apollo police accused a man whose criminal history prohibits him from possessing a gun with pointing a pistol at a woman and threatening her. Roberto J. Santiago-Cruz, 35, of the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue was charged with a felony count of illegal possession of a firearm along with reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats, simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime.
APOLLO, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report regarding an indecent assault in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known juvenile was assaulted sometime between Saturday, December...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Charged With DUI For Route 8 Crash

A Butler man is facing DUI charges following a crash that happened earlier this week. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street Extension and the Clearview Mall. State police say 25-year-old Corey Pettigrew was under the influence of alcohol when he...
BUTLER, PA
wccsradio.com

SUSPECT IN WRIGHT SHOOTING DUE IN COURT FOR CONFERENCE TODAY

One of the four suspects in the shooting of Jaedyn Wright in October of 2020 is due in court today for a pre-trial conference. 23-year-old Delmar Chatman of Johnstown will be in court today for the conference in front of President Judge Thomas Bianco. He faces charges of criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy to homicide, robbery and theft in Wright’s death on October 17th of 2020. He allegedly went with Terrion Gates, Isabella Edmonds and Isaiah Moore to the Carriage House Apartments to acquire marijuana from Wright, which led to the shooting. The four suspects fled on foot afterwards.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

State College man’s death under investigation, police say

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in State College Friday after police said a man was found dead. Officers were called to a residence along Oakhurst Lane where the 36-year-old area resident was found deceased, according to a news release. The cause of the man’s death has yet to be determined as toxicology […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wccsradio.com

PLUMVILLE MAN TO BE SENTENCED ON A DRUG-RELATED CHARGE TODAY

A Plumville man will be sentenced today for a guilty plea to a drug-related crime. 33-year-old Michaele Anthony Mignano we’ll go before judge Michael Clarke today for his sentencing hearing. He was charged in connection with an incident in August of last year in Washington Township. State troopers were dispatched to an area near bash Road after receiving a complaint of drug-related activity at a nearby home. Police saw a black car leaf the residence and tried to pull the driver over for expired registration, but the suspect fled. Mignano was one of the three people in the vehicle along with Travis Gibson of Indiana and the driver Kimberly Ann Caylor of Creekside. After reaching speeds of 75 miles an hour, Caylor pulled into a nearby parking lot and surrendered. Police say that Mignano tried to provide police with a false name, but his identity was later discovered.
PLUMVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Woman Facing DUI Charges After Accident With Child In Car

State police say a woman is facing DUI charges after an accident sent a young child to the hospital. The crash happened this Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. on Country Club Road in Franklin Township. Police say 24-year-old Hannah Schoeffel of Butler lost control of the vehicle and it ended...
BUTLER, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: SCI Houtzdale Employee Charged in Contraband Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An employee of the state prison in Houtzdale has been charged for bringing contraband into the facility. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Neil Johnathan Rudy, 41, who was employed as a food service instructor, was charged by agents of the state...
HOUTZDALE, PA
WTAJ

Sandy Township and the City of DuBois receive grant for police department

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township officials announced a grant of $562,937 is coming to Sandy Township and the City of DuBois from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This grant will directly assist with the integration of the city of DuBois Police Department and the Sandy Township Police. In November of 2021, […]
DUBOIS, PA
erienewsnow.com

Titusville Woman Gets 10 Years in Jail for Role in Meth Ring

A Titusville woman will spend a decade behind bars for her role in a meth trafficking ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday. A judge sentenced Sarah Bloom, 31, to a 10-year prison sentence for violating federal drug laws. Bloom conspired with co-defendants to distribute meth as...
TITUSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Police Release Name of Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Hunters in the Head

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The name of a local man who allegedly threatened to shoot hunters in the head in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, has been released. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Edward Alan Caldwell, of Rouseville, on Monday, December 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County receives over a million in criminal justice funding

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Criminal justice programs in Cambria County got a boost after they were awarded over a million dollars in funding. State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced on Thursday that the money will go towards the Johnstown Police Department, the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center, and Victim Services Inc. In total, $1,113,879 in […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy