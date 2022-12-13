ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Fardaws Aimaq to remain at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite a report earlier this week he was expected to transfer, center Fardaws Aimaq announced on social media Friday that he will remain at Texas Tech. “Despite the rumours being said the last couple days, the only facts are I’m a Red Raider and will do whatever I can to be back […]
keranews.org

Former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach leaves behind legacy of ‘ambition and guile’

Mike Leach, the one-time head coach at Texas Tech and most recently at Mississippi State, died Tuesday at the age of 61 from complications due to heart issues, doctors said. The winningest college football coach in the history of the Red Raiders program, Leach was considered by many to be among the most influential figures in college football history. His adoption of the air raid offense dazzled opposing defenses and earned him the 2008 College Football Coach of the Year honor.
southeasthoops.com

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Texas Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss prediction for the December 28 matchup in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Rebels started 7-0 on the season, but a tough schedule led to an 8-4 finish during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders rebounded from a 4-5 record by scoring wins over Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma to earn a bowl bid.
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Offers Texas Tech Transfer DL Philip Blidi

Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened, Neal Brown has been showing a quick trigger when making offers to prospective players, as another player was added to the list with Texas Tech’s Philip Blidi. Blidi announced via his twitter account on Wednesday evening he had officially received an offer from...
fox34.com

Meadow looking for a new head football coach, AD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After three football seasons at Meadow, Joshua Conner is stepping down to make a career change. Conner is leaving education and getting into the car business, working at Mercedes-Benz. Conner led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2021. We...
keranews.org

West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism

LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
FMX 94.5

Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth

A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council announced the upcoming retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza. According to a press release, Garza started with the City of Lubbock in August 1996 as a Senior Accountant in the Accounting Department. She later moved on become Lubbock’s first Assistant City Secretary in 1998.
Talk 1340

Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar

A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
