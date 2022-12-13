Read full article on original website
Fardaws Aimaq to remain at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite a report earlier this week he was expected to transfer, center Fardaws Aimaq announced on social media Friday that he will remain at Texas Tech. “Despite the rumours being said the last couple days, the only facts are I’m a Red Raider and will do whatever I can to be back […]
keranews.org
Former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach leaves behind legacy of ‘ambition and guile’
Mike Leach, the one-time head coach at Texas Tech and most recently at Mississippi State, died Tuesday at the age of 61 from complications due to heart issues, doctors said. The winningest college football coach in the history of the Red Raiders program, Leach was considered by many to be among the most influential figures in college football history. His adoption of the air raid offense dazzled opposing defenses and earned him the 2008 College Football Coach of the Year honor.
southeasthoops.com
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Texas Bowl
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss prediction for the December 28 matchup in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Rebels started 7-0 on the season, but a tough schedule led to an 8-4 finish during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders rebounded from a 4-5 record by scoring wins over Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma to earn a bowl bid.
Red Raiders LB Dimitri Moore Ends 10-Year Football Journey at Texas Bowl
Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Dimitri Moore started his high school career with coach Joey McGuire at Cedar Hill High School, and later this month, he'll end his college career playing for McGuire for the final time.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Offers Texas Tech Transfer DL Philip Blidi
Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened, Neal Brown has been showing a quick trigger when making offers to prospective players, as another player was added to the list with Texas Tech’s Philip Blidi. Blidi announced via his twitter account on Wednesday evening he had officially received an offer from...
Ole Miss Favored in Bowl Game Matchup vs. Texas Tech According to Vegas
Vegas is giving the Rebels the edge in their bowl matchup with the Red Raiders.
Red Raiders Land Commitment From Elite 2024 QB Will Hammond
Will Hammond is the latest recruit in what could be an elite 2024 recruiting class for the Red Raiders.
fox34.com
Meadow looking for a new head football coach, AD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After three football seasons at Meadow, Joshua Conner is stepping down to make a career change. Conner is leaving education and getting into the car business, working at Mercedes-Benz. Conner led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2021. We...
Bailey Maupin continues to shine for the 9-1 Texas Tech Women’s Basketball team
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Gruver Lady Hound, Bailey Maupin is quickly making a name for herself in Lubbock, as she has already cracked the starting five as a true freshman. Maupin has helped the Lady Raiders reach a 9-1 record and has played red hot in the process. The freshman has averaged 12.9 points per […]
Riley White to be new football coach at Trinity Christian School
Trinity Christian School in Lubbock, Texas on Friday announced the hiring of Riley White as the new Head Varsity Football Coach.
The sword continues to swing; Mike Leach is saving lives through organ donation
LUBBOCK, Texas – Mike Leach, the iconic college football coach that died due to heart complications on Monday, is giving the gift of life, even at his death. Leach’s passion for organ donation wasn’t new. It dated back to at least August 2008 when he filmed a public service announcement with a young liver transplant […]
iheart.com
Sports: A Minnesota Wild Player Damn Near Killed a Guy With This Hit.
Dolphins Coach Tries to Use Jedi Mind Trick to Prepare For Their Game Against Buffalo in The Snow. Texas Tech to Honor Mike Leach With Pirate Flag Stickers on Their Helmets For Their Bowl Game in Houston. To See Those Tribute Stickers in Action, Get Your Tickets For The Tax...
Lubbock Steak Trail: You Need to Try These 16 Delicious Steakhouses
Now, this is what West Texas is about. Lubbock knows how to do their steaks. I have gone to a lot of places here in the area that have some of the best steaks I have ever had so if you are looking for a good red piece of meat you came to the right place.
‘There’s big demand’: LEDA reveals what to expect for Lubbock’s economy in 2023
The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance said the South Plains economy is looking bright for 2023.
keranews.org
West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism
LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
‘That girl, she is so tough’: Shallowater 4-year-old with Down syndrome is now cancer-free
Shayna said Baylor was diagnosed in July of 2020 after showing several symptoms of a fever and acting like she was in pain. However, she never expected it would turn into what it did.
Claims of racism in Lubbock-area schools make national news
On Monday, EverythingLubbock.com broke the story that students and families from the Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Slaton ISD filed civil right complaints against the school districts alongside the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association. By Thursday, the story made national news.
Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth
A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council announced the upcoming retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza. According to a press release, Garza started with the City of Lubbock in August 1996 as a Senior Accountant in the Accounting Department. She later moved on become Lubbock’s first Assistant City Secretary in 1998.
Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar
A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
