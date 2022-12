ST. LOUIS (AP) — A jury on Thursday found a former St. Louis police officer not guilty of raping a fellow officer at another officer’s home more than a decade ago. Thirty-nine-year-old Torey Phelps was acquitted of forcible rape after his attorneys argued at trial that the sex was consensual and the woman made up the stories when she became the subject of rumors at work.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO