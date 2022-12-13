Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Related
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns. "Ayahuasca and...
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Drew Brees announces shocking career move
Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Cowboys Player Still Can't Believe He Was Traded
The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Ryan Switzer with a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the North Carolina product put together some excellent numbers in the return game — averaging 8.8 yards per punt return and 25.0 yards per kick return. While Switzer...
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Dansby Swanson chase in MLB free agency looks to be a 2 team race
Dansby Swanson is one of the last big names left in MLB free agency and the chase for his services
thecomeback.com
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting
Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a fatal shooting at a youth football game in August. Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib, was indicted for first-degree murder following the shooting, which happened in Lancaster, Texas after an argument between opposing coaches escalated. Michael Hickmon, 43, was killed Read more... The post Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Deion Sanders Has Message For His Critics After Leaving Jackson State
Deion Sanders has taken quite a bit of heat for his decision to leave Jackson State and take a new Power Five job with Colorado. Sanders was an outspoken champion of HBCU advancement and pledged to bring Jackson State to national prominence. Some fans and analysts are calling Sanders a...
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
Another Michigan Quarterback Has Reportedly Entered Transfer Portal
The Michigan Wolverines have lost yet another quarterback to the 2023 NCAA transfer portal. Alan Bowman, a senior reserve for the Wolverines, reportedly entered his name into the portal on Thursday. On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz was the first to report the news. Bowman spent the first three seasons of his...
Clemson transfer announce his new destination
One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home. On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal. Wiles originally joined Clemson as a (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State reveals uniform for Peach Bowl against No. 1 Georgia
Ohio State revealed its Peach Bowl threads Thursday afternoon, sharing the classic uniforms on their official Twitter account. The uniform features a gray and scarlet striped sleeve and a white torso with the Peach Bowl patch on the left shoulder. With Ohio sports betting coming at the end of the...
There Are 3 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season kicked off this week and will be back in full swing on Saturday afternoon. However, today, college football will be going head-to-head with the NFL. That's right, there's a few NFL games on the slate on this Saturday. Three games, in fact, will unfold over...
MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision
All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury
Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival
The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
688K+
Followers
87K+
Post
400M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0