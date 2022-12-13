Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns. "Ayahuasca and...
Eagles Player Has Brutally Honest Message For Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons is already talking about the Philadelphia Eagles before their Week 16 matchup, but the Eagles aren't jumping ahead yet. Speaking with fellow star defender Von Miller on The Voncast, Parsons asked whether quarterback Jalen Hurts is only an MVP candidate because of the "system and team." When questioned...
Ex-Cowboys Player Still Can't Believe He Was Traded
The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Ryan Switzer with a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the North Carolina product put together some excellent numbers in the return game — averaging 8.8 yards per punt return and 25.0 yards per kick return. While Switzer...
Steelers Made Interesting Quarterback Decision In Practice Today
If Kenny Pickett can't start for the Steelers this weekend, head coach Mike Tomlin will have an important decision to make at quarterback. Even though Mitch Trubisky took over for Pickett this past Sunday, his place in the starting lineup is not guaranteed. Mason Rudolph told reporters Wednesday that he...
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her
Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
NFL World Is Furious With Tyreek Hill's Admission
Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill finally admitted the real reason he decided to leave the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill admitted he didn't receive the amount of targets he wanted to in Kansas City. After the coaching staff promised and then failed to deliver more passes his way, he told his agent he wanted out.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Jerry Jones Has 2-Word Message About Odell Beckham Jr.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on the team's interest in Odell Beckham Jr. while at the NFL's league meeting this week. Jones made a cryptic comment when asked when a decision will be made on Beckham. "I don’t want to talk about that but stand by," Jones said. "This thing...
Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback
Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury
Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
Steelers Announce Starting Quarterback For Panthers Game
Kenny Pickett will have to wait at least one more week before he returns to action. Moments ago, the Steelers downgraded their rookie quarterback to out for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Pickett suffered a concussion last weekend against the Ravens. This is the second time this season that he's...
There Are 3 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season kicked off this week and will be back in full swing on Saturday afternoon. However, today, college football will be going head-to-head with the NFL. That's right, there's a few NFL games on the slate on this Saturday. Three games, in fact, will unfold over...
How Ohio State Coaching Staff Reportedly Reacted To Dylan Raiola's Decommitment
Dylan Raiola's decommitment from Ohio State came as a shock to everyone around the college football world — including the Buckeyes coaching staff. According to Big Ten insider Zack Carpenter, the Ohio State staff was "blindsided" by this sudden decision. "Raiola's decision to decommit is as shocking of a...
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Brother's Admission
Dak Prescott's brother Tad is fully in the Christmas spirit. Well, sort of. Tad Prescott informed his Twitter followers that he's looking forward to Christmas Eve, but not because of the impending arrival of Santa Claus. "Is anyone else as excited for Christmas Eve as I am?" he asked. "It’s...
Look: Mike Tomlin Trade Destination Floated On Wednesday
It has little chance of happening, but that doesn't mean people aren't talking about it. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio floated an idea on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade head coach Mike Tomlin to the Carolina Panthers. "Maybe Tomlin to Carolina. I wouldn't be surprised if that happens," Florio said...
Nick Saban Reacts To Bryce Young, Will Anderson Bowl Decisions
It was announced on Friday that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. plan to play in the Sugar Bowl later this month. Alabama head coach Nick Saban confirmed the news after practice, telling reporters, "I can't tell you how much I respect them as competitors." Saban added...
Football World Reacts To Controversial Call During 49ers-Seahawks Game
There were a handful of controversial calls and no-calls in last night's 49ers-Seahawks game. But the one getting all of the buzz this morning was called against 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa. In the third quarter, the Pro Bowl pass rusher appeared to cleanly sack Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith....
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
