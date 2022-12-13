Read full article on original website
No So Silent Night to return this Saturday
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern and WyoRadio are pleased to announce the return of the “Not So Silent Night” Fundraiser and Ugly Sweater contest which helps raise money and toys for kids during the holidays. This event helps the City of Rock Springs Firefighters #1499 ‘Toys for Kids’ program.
Bobbie Jean Douglas (January 1, 1945 – December 14, 2022)
Bobbie Jean Douglas, 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Center in Green River, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date in the summer of 2023 in Boulder, Wyoming.
Ricky Cunningham (August 29, 1956 – December 10, 2022)
Ricky Cunningham, 66, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by his loving family. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2022, at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 12/15/2022 –...
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are highly praised for their food and service.
William (Bill) Fischer (October 3, 1933 – December 9, 2022)
William (Bill) Fischer, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Green River, Wyoming on Friday, December 9, 2022. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be held later this summer at the family cabin.
Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Recommends Two BRC Projects
During their quarterly meeting held Thursday, Dec. 15, the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors, recommended two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan projects for funding. One project in the City of Cody, deals with a Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion. The Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion project...
Some Areas of Sweetwater County Saw Around 6 Inches of Snow
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Preliminary snow totals from the United States National Weather Service (NWS), are showing some areas of Sweetwater County received 4 to 6 inches of snow during the recent snow storm. Green River received the most snow reported in the county with total of 6.4 inches, while...
District #1 School Board has another vacancy
December 14, 2022 – The Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District #1 has declared a vacancy on the Board due to the resignation of Max Mickelson, a member of the Board serving at large. Due to Mickelson becoming the Mayor of Rock Springs in January, he can no longer serve on the Board. Pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 21-3-108, the remaining members of the Board shall fill the vacancy within thirty days.
Teen Driving: Sweetwater County is 3rd in Total Number of Traffic Accidents (Part 2)
SWEETWATER COUNTY — According to statistics from 2020, the latest year complete statistics were available, Sweetwater County ranked third among the 23 counties in Wyoming in terms of total number of traffic accidents, with 1,202 crashes. As might be expected, Laramie County (Cheyenne) topped the list with 1,900 vehicle...
Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways
As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
Sheriff’s office announces community emergency response training
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The sheriff’s office emergency management and homeland security division today announced their upcoming community emergency response team training for interested volunteers. Training is designed to be completed over two separate weekends. The first portion of training is from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27,...
Colorado Man Convicted in Vehicular Homicide of Uinta County Couple
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A 69-year-old Ridgeway, CO man will be serving two years in the Sweetwater County Detention Center following his conviction in the vehicular homicide death of a Uinta County couple last year. Barrie Ira Bloom pled no contest in the deaths of Steve and Emma Darlene Powell...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 16, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 16 – December 17, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
