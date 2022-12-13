Popular news anchor Jason Carr has been MIA for the last few days, so viewers thought he was leaving WDIV-TV. But reports suggest that he was terminated after he yelled at his co-workers. Now people are curious about the situation shortly after the news broke. Moreover, they are interested to know more about Jason Carr’s wife, Taryn Asher, and her reaction to this matter. Asher, who is also a professional in the same industry, has not commented on the situation yet, but her name is making the rounds on the internet. So read on to know more about Taryn Asher’s background.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO