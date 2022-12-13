ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
Look: Paulina Gretzky Birthday Party Photos Going Viral

This was a big week for Paulina Gretzky. The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky celebrated her 34th birthday. Gretzky doesn't actually turn 34 until Monday, but with the help of her husband, golf star Dustin Johnson, Gretzky rang in the occasion with a "Studio 34" party. Johnson paid tribute...
Sports World Mourning Death Of Television Personality Today

TV personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, per TMZ. Several prominent figures around the sports world have taken to social media to react to this tragedy. NBA star Kevin Love, a well-known champion of mental health awareness, shared a message on...
Golf Legend Pregnant With First Child

A golf legend is about to be a new mom. Inbee Park went to Instagram this week to announce she and her husband are expecting their first child. The post shows a photo of three pairs of shoes of different sizes in front of their dog and behind a pink coat and a stuffed bunny.
Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
Meet News Anchor Jason Carr’s Wife, Taryn Asher

Popular news anchor Jason Carr has been MIA for the last few days, so viewers thought he was leaving WDIV-TV. But reports suggest that he was terminated after he yelled at his co-workers. Now people are curious about the situation shortly after the news broke. Moreover, they are interested to know more about Jason Carr’s wife, Taryn Asher, and her reaction to this matter. Asher, who is also a professional in the same industry, has not commented on the situation yet, but her name is making the rounds on the internet. So read on to know more about Taryn Asher’s background.
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Sweet New Photos and Details of Lilibet in Their Docuseries

Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly touch on their family's newest addition, one-year-old Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in the last episode of their Harry & Meghan docuseries. They discuss who she resembles so far, how they felt after her birth, and their hopes for Lili as she grows up. The couple also shared so many never-before-seen photos of their little girl, including photos and videos from the day she was born: June 4, 2021.
Natalia Bryant Granted 3-Year Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Natalia Bryant, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter, has been granted a three-year restraining order against a man accused of stalking her. According to TMZ, Bryant testified this week that 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp has done "unsettling" things which have caused the 19-year-old student and model to fear him. She also testified that she does not know Kemp.
See the Joyful Moment Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Learned the WNBA Star Was Coming Home

Brittney and Cherelle have since had their reunion, nearly 10 months after her arrest, in San Antonio, Texas New video from the White House captures the special moment Cherelle Griner found out her wife, Brittney Griner, was on a plane back to the United States "She's on the ground," President Joe Biden told Cherelle. The WNBA star's wife said was in disbelief at first, before Biden confirmed, "Yep, she's on the ground," as the two hugged. "It's just such a great day," Cherelle told Biden, Vice President Kamala...
Meet Jalynne Dantzscher, SF Giants Star Brandon Crawford’s Wife

Changes in the San Francisco Giants franchise leave fans speculating about Brandon Crawford’s role in the team. Giants Nation is pretty attached to the shortstop’s family, especially Brandon Crawford’s wife, Jalynne Dantzscher. She has been extensively involved in the Giants’ extended community in the decade her husband has been playing for it. A lesser-known fact is that Dantzscher has overcome a lot with her family before reaching a position where she could help other families. Find out about her background in this Jalynne Dantzscher wiki.
Soccer Pro Pregnant Just Months After Retiring

A former soccer star is about to become a new mother. Ellen White went to social media this week to announce she is expecting a baby in April. The post shows White and her husband holding the Euro 2022 trophy with the caption "Mum and Dad. April 2023." This news comes after White announced her retirement from soccer in August.
Serena Williams’ 2022 retirement, from a former pro tennis player

Work until your idols become your rivals — or your work is covering your idols. Serena Williams was who I aspired to be as a young girl growing up on Long Island, N.Y. On the tennis court, she was fierce, relentless, and courageous – unforgivingly, Serena. Thanks to...
