Ohio House speaker says it’s ‘doubtful’ constitutional amendment proposal clears House — for now

Voyeurism legislature clears state senate
COLUMBUS, OH (December 16, 2022) – On Thursday, December 15, the Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate passed legislation aimed at improving voyeurism laws to better ensure the privacy of Ohioans. State Representative Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) first introduced these provisions in House Bill 406. Earlier this week, she...
Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
Ohio Republicans Sneak Voter ID Requirements into Special Election Bill
The bill was criticized by some legislators as being too restrictive, especially to minorities, Ohioans in poverty, and the elderly.
Private school vouchers challenge can continue, as judge rejects state’s request for dismissal
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Franklin County judge on Friday denied the state’s request for her to dismiss a lawsuit by a coalition of over 130 school districts suing over the constitutionality of private school vouchers. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page also denied a request...
Ohio lawmakers pass bill making it more difficult to vote
Ohio Republican lawmakers passed a major elections reform bill after midnight, on Thursday morning, mandating a photo ID requirement for voting and eliminating some early voting opportunities.
Frank LaRose represents Ohio GOP special interests, not Ohio voters
Secretary of State Frank LaRose argued he was seeking an increase in the voter approval requirement for Ohio Constitution amendments to 60% to protect us from “special interests.”. This reminds me of my childhood crayon set in which a beige color was called “flesh.”. LaRose represents Ohio’s worst...
A closer look at Ohio voting restrictions now at desk of Gov. Mike DeWine
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio Republican lawmakers passed a major elections reform bill after midnight, on Thursday morning, […] The post A closer look at Ohio voting restrictions now at desk of Gov. Mike DeWine appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio voter ID bill passes Senate, moves to House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — House Bill 485, which would change ID requirements for voting in Ohio, is one step away from heading to the governor’s office and becoming law. The bill passed on the Ohio Senate floor Tuesday, along party lines, 24-6, and now heads back to the Ohio House floor for a vote. “It’s […]
Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday. The bill is effectively dead, but could be taken up again in the next legislative session. Democrats gave a burst of applause after the vote count was announced at about 2:30 a.m. They had objected to the changes, and complained that majority Republicans were rushing the legislation through. The ban on transgender student-athletes, in particular, has been a goal of Republican-dominated legislatures nationwide. Currently, 18 states ban transgender students from participating in school sports, according to the nonprofit think tank Movement Advancement Project.
In early morning vote, Ohio House agrees to send voter ID restrictions to the governor
After a protracted day at the Ohio Statehouse, lawmakers approved sweeping new voting restrictions including photo ID requirements early Thursday morning. That proposal now heads to the governor. The House gaveled in for session early Wednesday afternoon, and after half an hour of ceremonial proceedings broke for recess. Rep. Tim Ginter, R-Salem, described the break […] The post In early morning vote, Ohio House agrees to send voter ID restrictions to the governor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Republican legislators ignore Ohioans’ opinions on gun laws
Most Ohioans do not support state gun laws according to a story in The Plain Dealer (Most Ohioans do not support state gun laws, Dec. 14). A Baldwin Wallace University poll found 54% of voters favored red flag laws. Stiffer background checks were supported by 48%. The new concealed carry law was opposed by 60%.
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio lawmakers pass bill aimed at stopping unemployment fraud by tightening verification rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio lawmakers gave final approval early Thursday morning to a bill designed to cut down on unemployment fraud, a rampant problem during the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Bill 302, which now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature, seeks to tighten rules for verifying the identity...
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Bill Removing Marijuana Paraphernalia Convictions From Criminal Records And Allowing Broader Expungement Heads To Governor
Ohio lawmakers on Thursday morning sent the governor a large-scale criminal justice reform bill that contains provisions to protect people from having criminal records for arrests or convictions over simple possession of marijuana paraphernalia. It also includes measures clearing a path for people to have convictions for cannabis possession and other offenses sealed and expunged.
Ban on gun sales during a riot, tougher penalties for impeding police pass Ohio General Assembly
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Police would be banned from stopping guns from being sold or carried in areas where a riot is happening or might take place under legislation passed early Thursday morning during a marathon session by Ohio state lawmakers. Senate Bill 16, which now goes to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk,...
Transgender athlete ban does not pass Ohio’s General Assembly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would have prevented transgender girls from participating in school sports did not pass out of the General Assembly early Thursday, a culmination of a long day of activity for House Bill 151. The Ohio House voted against passing the amended House Bill 151, which would have banned transgender […]
Distracted drivers beware: stronger regulations await Gov. DeWine's signature
In the waning days of the legislative session, the Ohio General Assembly moved ahead with a stronger set of laws designed to curb distracted driving crashes across the state.
Ohio Bill heading to Governors desk to honor five military brothers
State Representative Don Jones’ (R-Freeport) legislation to designate a portion State Route 800 in Belmont County as the “Byers Brothers Memorial Highway” passed the Ohio Senate and Ohio House as a part of House Bill 578. The five Byers brothers served for the U.S. military in their lives, through active duty or volunteering. The brothers […]
The $6 billion dollar story from Ohio’s lame duck lawmakers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The General Assembly passed a mammoth spending bill at the tail end of its marathon session, doling out nearly $6 billion of mostly federal funds to cap off the biennial legislative session. We’re talking about what passed last-minute in lame duck on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she's entitled to under Ohio law, the state's highest court ruled Friday.
