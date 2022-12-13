ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
Business Insider

A former Twitter employee who is a cancer survivor is suing the company after Elon Musk targeted remote work, claiming the abrupt policy change was discriminatory

A former Twitter employee with a disability has mounted a class action suit against the company. The ex-employee claimed Elon Musk's U-turn on the company's remote work policy was discriminatory. In the lawsuit, he also claimed that promises that were made when Musk bought Twitter were not kept. An engineer...
The Hill

Airbnb study finds guests perceived to be Black have more trouble booking stay

Airbnb says in a new report that perceived Black customers are less likely to get their reservations confirmed compared to perceived white customers. The vacation rental company found that guests perceived to be Black were able to successfully book their stay 91.4 percent of the time, compared to 94.1 percent of guests perceived to be…
Law & Crime

N.Y. Appeals Court Rules Yeshiva University Must Recognize LGBTQ Student Group, Finding the State’s Human Rights Law ‘Neutral’

A New York appellate court ruled that Yeshiva University must recognize its students’ LGBTQ pride group, rejecting the school’s First Amendment arguments of religious freedom and the right to associate. “The City [Human Rights Law]’s public accommodations provision is both neutral and generally applicable,” a four-judge panel ruled...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

Gender Nonbinary Flight Attendant Files Complaint Against Alaska Airlines over ‘Discriminatory’ Uniform Requirements

An Alaska Airlines flight attendant has filed a human rights complaint against the company, alleging that its uniform and presentation requirements discriminate against nonbinary and gender-fluid employees. Justin Wetherell, a flight attendant and flight attendant instructor who has been with the Washington-based airline since 2015, says that the company’s uniform...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy