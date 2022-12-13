Read full article on original website
A former Twitter employee who is a cancer survivor is suing the company after Elon Musk targeted remote work, claiming the abrupt policy change was discriminatory
A former Twitter employee with a disability has mounted a class action suit against the company. The ex-employee claimed Elon Musk's U-turn on the company's remote work policy was discriminatory. In the lawsuit, he also claimed that promises that were made when Musk bought Twitter were not kept. An engineer...
Airbnb suspended almost 4,000 hosts and guests this year for violating its policy against discrimination
Guests perceived as Black had the lowest percentage of their bookings confirmed of all racial groups, according to a new report from Airbnb.
DOJ touts first-of-its-kind settlement in racial discrimination case targeting 'crime-free housing' policy
The US Justice Department on Wednesday filed what it is describing as a first-of-its-kind settlement in a racial discrimination case challenging a so-called "crime-free housing ordinance."
Airbnb study finds guests perceived to be Black have more trouble booking stay
Airbnb says in a new report that perceived Black customers are less likely to get their reservations confirmed compared to perceived white customers. The vacation rental company found that guests perceived to be Black were able to successfully book their stay 91.4 percent of the time, compared to 94.1 percent of guests perceived to be…
Justice Department settles discrimination case over valid ID
The Justice Department has reached a settlement with a Colorado-based trucking company in a discrimination case.
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
Here's what it'll look like if trans people aren't allowed to use the right bathroom
No woman should be forced to use the men's restroom, and no man should be forced to use the women's.
Cannabis giant Curaleaf cut about 220 jobs, then sent the workers it laid off a survey asking why they left
"We recognize that an exit survey in this scenario was an oversight," Curaleaf said in a statement about the surveys.
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
The Supreme Court has now denied another emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness. Since the announcement of Biden's initiative to cancel $10,000 in student loans for most...
Bartender Told to Get Another Job for "Complaining" About Being Paid $9 for 70 Hours of Work
If you're working in the food service industry and rely on a gratuity-based salary in order to make ends meet, then you probably don't need someone telling you just how important tipping is and how little a server's "base" pay is at their places of employment. Article continues below advertisement.
The steep cost of success: Female executives don’t like to admit they pay for domestic help, but here’s why that secret is hurting everyone
Childcare, housekeeper, and a personal assistant: Women are paying big bucks for support at home in order to reach the C-Suite.
Amazon slammed by US government for failing to record warehouse-worker injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Amazon has said it's reducing injuries at its warehouses. But if the company isn't recording all injuries, those claims could be hard to gauge.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
Elon Musk should prepare for 'hundreds or even thousands' of arbitration cases, labor lawyer says
Labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan says she's ready to wage an arbitration war against Musk, if necessary, on behalf of former Twitter employees.
DOJ says judge doesn't need to hire historian to understand Supreme Court gun ruling
The Department of Justice is advising a federal judge in Mississippi that he does not need to hire a historian to determine whether a contested gun law complies with the Supreme Court's most recent Second Amendment opinion.
N.Y. Appeals Court Rules Yeshiva University Must Recognize LGBTQ Student Group, Finding the State’s Human Rights Law ‘Neutral’
A New York appellate court ruled that Yeshiva University must recognize its students’ LGBTQ pride group, rejecting the school’s First Amendment arguments of religious freedom and the right to associate. “The City [Human Rights Law]’s public accommodations provision is both neutral and generally applicable,” a four-judge panel ruled...
Airbnb Said It Will No Longer Allow People To Rent Out Houses Where Enslaved People Used To Live
The new policy comes after the platform was widely criticized for an “1830s slave cabin” listing on Airbnb that went viral on TikTok in July.
Amazon sued for allegedly stealing more than $1M in tips from delivery workers
Amazon Inc. is being sued for allegedly stealing more than $1 million in tips from delivery drivers to subsidize its own labor expenses between 2016 and 2019, a lawsuit states.
Gender Nonbinary Flight Attendant Files Complaint Against Alaska Airlines over ‘Discriminatory’ Uniform Requirements
An Alaska Airlines flight attendant has filed a human rights complaint against the company, alleging that its uniform and presentation requirements discriminate against nonbinary and gender-fluid employees. Justin Wetherell, a flight attendant and flight attendant instructor who has been with the Washington-based airline since 2015, says that the company’s uniform...
