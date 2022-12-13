Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH. * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow. accumulations of 7 or more inches is possible in the most. persistent snow bands. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer and Hamilton counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning.
SFGate
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds. 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to. 15 mph with...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS. * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to. 32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the. Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities in dense...
SFGate
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Partly sunny, breezy;38;27;W;15;55%;3%;2. Chester;Partly sunny, breezy;38;26;WNW;15;54%;5%;2. Danbury;Partly sunny, breezy;37;24;W;15;55%;4%;2. Groton;Breezy with sunshine;41;28;WNW;16;55%;6%;2. Hartford;Breezy with some sun;39;26;W;14;55%;7%;2. Meriden;Partly sunny, breezy;37;24;W;14;57%;6%;2. New Haven;Breezy with some sun;39;29;WNW;15;56%;4%;2. Oxford;Partly sunny, breezy;34;24;W;15;54%;3%;2. Willimantic;Mostly sunny, breezy;38;25;W;14;59%;6%;2. Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, breezy;38;26;W;14;59%;9%;1. _____
SFGate
1 dead, 11 hurt in Southern California bus rollover
BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The Daily 12-14-22 Plummeting pot prices are killing California farms
Cannabis farms across the state are shutting down as wholesale pot prices have crashed by as much as 95% since California voters legalized weed in 2016, according to SFGATE interviews with over a dozen California cannabis farmers. The farmers said they could get as much as $2,000 for a pound of cannabis in 2016. Today, they’re lucky to get $400 — and some pot is selling for as little as $100 a pound. People like Brandon Wheeler, a third-generation cannabis farmer, say this drop in revenue has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal weed. Now, Wheeler's leaving the family business after 20 years at the helm. Economists have been predicting legalization would cause a drop in wholesale prices since states first began discussing cannabis reform, but farmers say California’s government has made the problem worse than it has to be.
SFGate
Fishing boat runs aground on California's Santa Cruz Island
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six people were rescued from a fishing boat that ran aground on one of the Channel Islands off Southern California and spilled diesel fuel early Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A vessel assistance service reported that the Speranza Marie ran aground at Chinese Harbor...
SFGate
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.
Comments / 0