ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Police identify two suspects in Kannapolis homicide case

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified two suspects who they believe are responsible for the killing of a 29-year-old man in Kannapolis last week. The Kannapolis Police Department has obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun. Police say the two suspects were involved with the...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a reported armed robbery on Francis Street Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four men approached him shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the man, one of the men...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Armed robbery suspects caught in stolen vehicle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police said two armed robbery suspects have been arrested. The investigation started with a reported armed robbery at 2018 Francis St. The victim said he was sitting at this location when four men approached him. According to the victim, one pointed a gun and threatened to shoot him.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

WSSU student arrested in classroom

A student at Winston-Salem State University is facing charges after an argument with a professor. We heard reaction from students around campus.
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
WXII 12

High school fight put High Point school on lockdown, now lifted, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Central High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after an altercation between students, school officials said. High Point police confirmed the incident and reported that a fight between several students occurred in a men's bathroom on campus. Officials reported that no weapons...
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs are seeking the identity of the man pictured above, who attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Rd Reidsville, N.C. on Friday. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it came off of his truck's hitch. The property owner, alerted by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
BURLINGTON, NC
qcitymetro.com

A student-professor quarrel at Winston-Salem State led to an arrest, which ignited an internet storm

Winston-Salem State University faces backlash after a video surfaced of a student getting arrested inside a classroom following a verbal altercation with a teacher. The video, posted Wednesday, has more than 3.4 million views on TikTok. It shows the student, identified as Leilla Hamoud, visibly upset and appearing to be in pain as officers put handcuffs on her.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Trinity man charged with assault of 75-year old man

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Trinity man has been charged in connection to an assault on a 75-year-old man, according to the Thomasville police department. Brantley Wray is accused of attacking the 75-year-old victim while he was surveying damage after a car rear-ended him on Unity Street. Officers said it...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WXII 12

83-year-old man killed while walking on U.S. 220

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A driver who hit and killed a man walking down the road will not face charges. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Glenn Chriscoe, 83, of Randleman, was walking north on U.S. Route 220 Business late Thursday night when a driver of a car struck him.
RANDLEMAN, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance-Burlington Schools adds new security unit

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit is partnering with schools across the state to help prevent mass violence inside schools. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dain Butler with the Alamance-Burlington School System invited the State Bureau of Investigation to their school board meeting to help educate faculty and staff on behavioral warning signs […]
BURLINGTON, NC
abc45.com

High Point Central High on Lockdown for Fight

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Central High School went on a brief lockdown today for a fight. The altercation reportedly started in a bathroom and quickly spread to multiple people, police say. Despite police and EMS being on-scene, no weapons were involved and nobody was seriously injured. Guilford...
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy