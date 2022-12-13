Read full article on original website
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
WBTV
Police identify two suspects in Kannapolis homicide case
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified two suspects who they believe are responsible for the killing of a 29-year-old man in Kannapolis last week. The Kannapolis Police Department has obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun. Police say the two suspects were involved with the...
WXII 12
Suspect wanted for attempting to steal trailer, leading deputies on chase
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Suspect wanted for leading law enforcement on a chase after attempting to steal a trailer Friday, deputies said. Deputies said a man attempted to steal a trailer from a home on Lake Meadows Road. As the suspect was leaving the home with the trailer, it came...
wfmynews2.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a reported armed robbery on Francis Street Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four men approached him shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the man, one of the men...
Man fatally stabbed in Trinity after attacking two women, deputies say
TRINITY, N.C. — A juvenile fatally stabbed a man in self-defense in Trinity Tuesday, according to deputies. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Lee Hicks had a domestic violence protective order against him. Deputies said they received a call about an assault involving Hicks at two locations. One...
WXII 12
Armed robbery suspects caught in stolen vehicle in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police said two armed robbery suspects have been arrested. The investigation started with a reported armed robbery at 2018 Francis St. The victim said he was sitting at this location when four men approached him. According to the victim, one pointed a gun and threatened to shoot him.
EXCLUSIVE: Body-camera video released of man shot, killed by police at Concord Mills
CONCORD, N.C. — On Friday, Channel 9 got an exclusive look at body camera video from the day a man was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall. The man died days after he was shot, investigators said. Officers initially responded to the mall...
wfmynews2.com
WSSU student arrested in classroom
A student at Winston-Salem State University is facing charges after an argument with a professor. We heard reaction from students around campus.
Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
WRAL
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
Eden man who fled state after shooting wife on Maryland Avenue arrested, waiting to be sent back to North Carolina, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Eden are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue. Around 8 a.m., Eden officers were sent to UNC Rockingham Hospital when they were told a patient who had been shot arrived, according to an Eden Police Department news release. The woman was […]
WXII 12
High school fight put High Point school on lockdown, now lifted, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Central High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after an altercation between students, school officials said. High Point police confirmed the incident and reported that a fight between several students occurred in a men's bathroom on campus. Officials reported that no weapons...
abc45.com
Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs are seeking the identity of the man pictured above, who attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Rd Reidsville, N.C. on Friday. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it came off of his truck's hitch. The property owner, alerted by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect.
3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
qcitymetro.com
A student-professor quarrel at Winston-Salem State led to an arrest, which ignited an internet storm
Winston-Salem State University faces backlash after a video surfaced of a student getting arrested inside a classroom following a verbal altercation with a teacher. The video, posted Wednesday, has more than 3.4 million views on TikTok. It shows the student, identified as Leilla Hamoud, visibly upset and appearing to be in pain as officers put handcuffs on her.
WXII 12
Trinity man charged with assault of 75-year old man
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Trinity man has been charged in connection to an assault on a 75-year-old man, according to the Thomasville police department. Brantley Wray is accused of attacking the 75-year-old victim while he was surveying damage after a car rear-ended him on Unity Street. Officers said it...
WXII 12
83-year-old man killed while walking on U.S. 220
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A driver who hit and killed a man walking down the road will not face charges. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Glenn Chriscoe, 83, of Randleman, was walking north on U.S. Route 220 Business late Thursday night when a driver of a car struck him.
Alamance-Burlington Schools adds new security unit
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit is partnering with schools across the state to help prevent mass violence inside schools. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dain Butler with the Alamance-Burlington School System invited the State Bureau of Investigation to their school board meeting to help educate faculty and staff on behavioral warning signs […]
High Point 2nd grader has special birthday thanks to classmates, High Point Police Department
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A little boy got to have a big day at school on Wednesday in High Point. It’s what Desmond Connor, who is autistic, always wanted: a birthday party at school. He’s a second grader and his birthday is on New Year’s Eve when school is out for winter break, so […]
Madame Noire
Student Arrest At Winston-Salem State University Sparks Outrage On Social Media
On Dec. 14, a shocking video of a Black student being placed in handcuffs at Winston-Salem State University went viral. Now, more details have been shared about the controversial clip. According to a police report obtained by NBC News affiliate WXII12, authorities were called to the campus around 8:30 a.m....
abc45.com
High Point Central High on Lockdown for Fight
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Central High School went on a brief lockdown today for a fight. The altercation reportedly started in a bathroom and quickly spread to multiple people, police say. Despite police and EMS being on-scene, no weapons were involved and nobody was seriously injured. Guilford...
