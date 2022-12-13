As we get closer to Christmas we are likely to see Santa and his reindeer but it's the local deer that we should be more concerned about. The hunting season for white-tail deer is currently happening until January 1, 2023, as stated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, and it is also the peak time that most male deer are in the rut. That means that the daddy deer is competing with the other daddy deer looking for a momma deer, to put it nicely.

TEXAS STATE