ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 98

What Produce Should You Be Buying in Texas This Winter?

When you think of winter, there you probably don't think much about plant growing. Rather, you might think about all the plants that die off during the cold months. However, when it comes to buying produce, there are still certain plants that are actually the best to buy during the winter months.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Tips on how to Watch out for Deer This Holiday Season on Roadways

As we get closer to Christmas we are likely to see Santa and his reindeer but it's the local deer that we should be more concerned about. The hunting season for white-tail deer is currently happening until January 1, 2023, as stated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, and it is also the peak time that most male deer are in the rut. That means that the daddy deer is competing with the other daddy deer looking for a momma deer, to put it nicely.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

New Texas Cruise Ship Opens, Breaking Multiple Records

A new record-breaking vacation opportunity has now set sail in Texas. Royal Caribbean is a global cruise holding company. It is the world's second-largest cruise line operator, after Carnival Corporation & plc. They have now opened a new ship to port out of Galveston that you don't want to miss.
GALVESTON, TX
Awesome 98

Millions Of Texans Expected To Hit The Road Soon

It's the holiday season and gas prices aren't as bad as they have been, still up over the last couple of years though lower than just a few weeks back. And that is good news to the millions of Texans who will be hitting the roadways throughout the state over the next few weeks.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy